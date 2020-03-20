 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Former Commander of the Special Forces William McRaven with the inspirational message you didn't know you needed today: "Make no mistake about it, we will prevail, because the only thing more contagious than a virus is hope"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Time, United States, Mud Flats, days of no sleep, United States Navy SEALs, United States Navy, Bog, The Toughest  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now THAT is how you do it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
brainyquote.comView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He sounds Obama-like.

Too bad trump is a shiatbag.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [brainyquote.com image 850x446]


Well, if he had moved on from that one woman who kept turning him down, instead of hanging around like a pound dog, he might not have been so bitter.  :)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't care how it sounds.... that man gives me an erection in the most patriotic conotation imaginable. I'm sorry his mouth cost him his job. He truly is a fine warrior.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, at least someone can inspire.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
University of Texas at Austin 2014 Commencement Address - Admiral William H. McRaven
Youtube pxBQLFLei70

The remarks from this OpEd start at about 15:37
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"But make no mistake about it, we will prevail, because the only thing more contagious than a virus is hope.

-William McRaven"

-Donald Trump
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I served under him and respect him as a man and leader.


Hope is a capricious thing.
It offers so much yet promises so little.
we cling to her like a jilted lover.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He wrote a very good book too. Well worth tracking down now that you have some time to read.  Your library probably/might have an electronic copy
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...and herpes.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So. Dusty.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hope is stupid. Don't hope for something. Develop a plan and make it happen.
 
starsrift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hope is the illusionary certainty that someone else has a workable plan.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

starsrift: Hope is the illusionary certainty that someone else has a workable plan.


Chance favors the prepared.
Hope favors the adaptable.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Despair is also contagious.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ...and herpes.


And misinformation. Especially because of Twitter.
 
Birnone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hope might be more contagious but that's worthless without a Patient Zero of Hope. Besides, the most contagious of all is Toilet Paper Mania and that has already spread in the community, which means hope has no hope of winning. There, I've done my part to inspire people.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: No mistakes on it, I will win, because the thing greater than a virus is me, your President.

-William McRaven"

-Donald Trump


Fixed that for both reality and his vocab.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If hope is being sold, we are in a worst case scenario.

Dig deep. Prepare yourselves. Brace.
 
50th
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You mean, like our the last decent POTUS we had preached?  Yeah, to all the folks who voted this new guy in, fark YOU.  We USED to have hope.  You jackasses made a mockery of even THINKING about HOPE.

fark YOU.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A nice universal message. You can either parse its themes and nuance, or simply shout "Murrica, f*kk yeah bro!". This guy seems to be eyeballing a career in politics, IMHO.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
that guy for president

I mean, fake news, he should be ashamed of himself!
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No, no, I was specifically told that the message I needed for comfort was that "you're a terrible reporter".
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The only thing we have to fear is lack of toilet paper."
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks CNN.

Hope
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "The only thing we have to fear is lack of toilet paper."
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt


Leaves. Just make sure they're not poison ivy.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd donate next year's salary to that man's favorite charity if he could be president for a day.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Hope is stupid. Don't hope for something. Develop a plan and make it happen.


Hope is often the driving force and motivation behind that plan. Having a plan me as Fark all if you can't be arsed to execute on it.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Except most of you will be left behind, forgotten, and your difficulties will never be addressed.

American boosterism is the worst.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That moved me
Thanks subby
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Paywall!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Baby Shark doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Baby Shark doo doo, doo doo doo doo

/even more contagious
 
El Borscht
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Except most of you will be left behind, forgotten, and your difficulties will never be addressed.

American boosterism is the worst.


hmmm

want to disagree with this

can't
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Russ1642: ...and herpes.

And misinformation. Especially because of Twitter.


No kidding. Can you believe that some people think the corona Chinese virus is worse than the flu?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's 100% correct about the history of American ingenuity, capabilities, resolve...........etc.

The variable is the scum that occupies the White House.

Sorry for those of you that have kids. All my shiat is going to nieces and nephews and I hope it will help them a bit.
 
