(The Detroit_News)   Meanwhile, in Detroit   (detroitnews.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


One of the local radio stations plays a bumper about how New Detroit turned out better than the movies. Maybe not so much now.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Panic in Detroit-David Bowie
Youtube AXxmIcsmpnQ
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there where good people with guns in Detroit.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jhesu!

Wikipedia says they got 2,200 cops

Thats ~14% of their force under quarantine
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coronavirus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've sidelined 10% of the Detroit PD. If you haven't started preparing for a year of being a shut-in, you are just foolish. Protect yourself and your loved ones (in your home), and avoid everyone else. I'm already in your town. Your doctors and nurses know it. For life to get back to normal, you must defeat me. Every one of you has a loved one who is elderly and/or has respiratory issues. Protect them by making sure they can endure the shut-in. That is your one job right now.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kentucky fried movie take him to detroit unedited
Youtube bVDDYQlmq0w
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: [YouTube video: kentucky fried movie take him to detroit unedited]


Goddamn!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here comes the big guns

/Al's favorite
//and the days and nights just become longer
///let's see where this social experiment takes us
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Jhesu!

Wikipedia says they got 2,200 cops

Thats ~14% of their force under quarantine


TFA says 2200, 1800 sworn
 
seelorq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coronavirus: I've sidelined 10% of the Detroit PD. If you haven't started preparing for a year of being a shut-in, you are just foolish. Protect yourself and your loved ones (in your home), and avoid everyone else. I'm already in your town. Your doctors and nurses know it. For life to get back to normal, you must defeat me. Every one of you has a loved one who is elderly and/or has respiratory issues. Protect them by making sure they can endure the shut-in. That is your one job right now.


+1 for effort, but you are a farking virus. There are absolutely no nice viruses, not to mention viruses who even hint that they can be defeated. Viruses don't give a shiat...about anything. You gotta go full honey badger or just sit the fark down and watch.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What are cops in Detroit doing, exactly, and while they're in there, maybe they should be screened for OTHER, more common viruses, you know?
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gives a whole new meaning to Blue Flu.
 
Tergiversada
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What are cops in Detroit doing, exactly, and while they're in there, maybe they should be screened for OTHER, more common viruses, you know?


According to 2018 FBI statistics, Detroit has the third-highest murder rate in the US, at 39 per 100,000 residents. I think the police in Detroit are trying to do their job while also trying to avoid getting shot and killed.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The replacement cops will be there soon.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Right after they figure out to use stairs
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kraig57: The replacement cops will be there soon.


[Fark user image 342x235] [View Full Size image _x_]

Right after they figure out to use stairs


I was going to point out that ED-209 probably isn't susceptible to COVID-19, but there may still be other issues.  Maybe there's an ED-2019 version.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Feels like we could use a local medical practitioner

Fark user imageView Full Size


/or a pimp
 
