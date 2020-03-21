 Skip to content
(NPR)   Help us Obama-Care enrollment, you're our only hope   (npr.org) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's almost as if universal health care were in the public's best interest.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's wrong with taking out loans to pay your medical bills?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: It's almost as if universal health care were in the public's best interest.


It is shoshulism and we can't have that. In a trickle-down world, only corporate socialism is beneficial.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: It's almost as if universal health care were in the public's best interest.


Made the medical companies Billions while f*cking the hospitals.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does that mean pajama boy is going to resurface?  I've missed the hell outta pajama boy.
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great. Nine (relatively) liberal states. Big leap forward there.

Show me Alabama and I'll be impressed.
 
