(Business Insider)   So all non-essential businesses are to close in New York. Liquor stores are considered essential. Hero tag to the state employee who made that decision. Cheers   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
California is calling pot dispensaries "essential", New York is calling liquor stores the same.  I guess that's liberal priorities for you, but it's embarassing.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alcohol is essential for a time like this. And no, I don't mean all the people that need to drink because being forced to stay inside is driving them crazy.

Shutting down liquor stores for more than a day or two will require armed guards at every location. Detoxing alcoholics will be taking up valuable resources at all the local hospitals. Something we can't afford right now.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fingers crossed Oregon makes the same decision.  WIthout booze I will end up in a psych ward.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lucky LaRue: I guess that's liberal priorities for you, but it's embarassing.


It's a balancing act. You want all the tax revenue going to neighboring states?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Withdrawal. Not funny.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crisis averted.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After even just 5 days of being cooped up, you're gonna need something to take the edge off.  Humans are built to roam.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah they don't want people going cold turkey right now.

Though with supply chain issues for narcotics and pharmacies we're probably going to see some bad oxy withdrawals already.

2020 will be memorable
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope Minnesota follows suit.

I've been hoarding rum of late (and its best friend, Diet Coke), and it would be nice to know if it's pointless to do so.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Yeah they don't want people going cold turkey right now.

Though with supply chain issues for narcotics and pharmacies we're probably going to see some bad oxy withdrawals already.

2020 will be memorable


The friendly neighborhood heroin dealers will pick up the slack for the oxy.

/ hope I'm wrong
// but I doubt it
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: California is calling pot dispensaries "essential", New York is calling liquor stores the same.  I guess that's liberal priorities for you, but it's embarassing.


Embarrassing?
 
schubie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of all the drugs, it amazes me that liquor is the only socially acceptable one. It's the worst.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

schubie: Of all the drugs, it amazes me that liquor is the only socially acceptable one. It's the worst.


It's been a longsome journey but marijuana has in many places become just as acceptable
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I presume gun shops are also considered essential.  And adult stores.  Who wants unused fleshlights and gates of hells sitting on store shelves rotting away?
 
Torion!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My apologies for
Twilight zone
Library.
Stepped on readers.
/Best episode ever
//C
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i have a bar in Wisconsin that I have already accepted won't survive this.

I have a very small liquor store that I hope doesn't get shut down.

furloughed 14 employees at the bar and it broke my heart to lock that door.

can't wait to see the bailout that won't exist to save either.

If you take alcohol away from people 100% at a time like this, you're asking for trouble.

If i have to explain to you why that is a bi partisan fact, I'm glad the 12 steps worked for you.

Don't forget, this is Wisconsin.

We will farking eat you.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: California is calling pot dispensaries "essential", New York is calling liquor stores the same.  I guess that's liberal priorities for you, but it's embarassing.


Where do conservatives buy cheap vodak to make into hand sanitizer?
 
