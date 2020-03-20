 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   California, the Thurston Howell III of states. Marooned but doing it in style   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
5
    More: Obvious, Alcoholic beverage, sale retailers, Distilled beverage, Friday morning, owner of the Kon-Tiki bar, Alcoholism, Craft cocktails, Christ Aivaliotis  
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well-played, subby!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
<clinches jaw> "Thanks lovey, but don't make them so sweet this time"
 
Fox10456
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I ordered take out from my favorite Mexican restaurant for dinner this evening.  Shredded beef enchiladas, beans, rice, chips, and a pitcher of mango margaritas.  This needs to stay after the epidemic is over.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We may be stuck here together, but we're not savages."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.