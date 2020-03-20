 Skip to content
(Twitter)   We may never know how many people died in China. But 15 million dropped their cell phone service in the last two months   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And who know how many have auto pay set up. If this is an indicator, as those time out they'll be another surge.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They just realized that cell phones case cancer, that's all.

/s
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wow. just wow.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is not good
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll let you in on a secret. 15 million people didn't die in China in two months because of Coronavirus.

Even the Chinese couldn't keep that a secret.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: I'll let you in on a secret. 15 million people didn't die in China in two months because of Coronavirus.

Even the Chinese couldn't keep that a secret.


No but poor people shed services like this when they're unable to work.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can just steal a phone from the iPhone factory they work in, but can't afford the service on slave wages.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: They can just steal a phone from the iPhone factory they work in, but can't afford the service on slave wages.


You wouldn't steal a police man's helmet...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Gubbo: I'll let you in on a secret. 15 million people didn't die in China in two months because of Coronavirus.

Even the Chinese couldn't keep that a secret.

No but poor people shed services like this when they're unable to work.


That's not what subby was trying to imply though
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't know why we shouldn't believe the Chinese Communist Party.  They have such a great track record of telling the truth, even if it makes them look bad.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Interesting data. Need more.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They couldn't afford the cell phones service while being laid off, that is all
 
Excelsior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cellphones are the first thing to go when you're a bottom rung Chinese factory worker and the factory shuts down.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Interesting data. Need more.


Is this enough?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Coronazation does not equal causation.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'll let you in on a secret. 15 million people didn't die in China in two months because of Coronavirus.

Even the Chinese couldn't keep that a secret.


Actually they could.  Their population is over a billion, this many deaths is within the range for a 1% mortality rate.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

X-Geek: edmo: Interesting data. Need more.

Is this enough?
[Fark user image image 425x212]


Don't recognoze the sceen... and I can usually identify a STNG episode in under 5 seconds...
 
Serious Black
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
China is probably covering up their numbers to some extent. They're definitely not covering it up to the tune of 15 million dead. No, that's just because they have a lot of poor people who got thrown out of their jobs with no pay and are making the tough choice to get rid of their cell phone for a bit.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Gubbo: I'll let you in on a secret. 15 million people didn't die in China in two months because of Coronavirus.

Even the Chinese couldn't keep that a secret.

Actually they could.  Their population is over a billion, this many deaths is within the range for a 1% mortality rate.


A 1% mortality rate if every single person in the country was infected, sure.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They just realized that cell phones case cancer, that's all.

/s


case =/= cause.
would you like to buy a vowel ?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: And who know how many have auto pay set up. If this is an indicator, as those time out they'll be another surge.


dr_blasto: No but poor people shed services like this when they're unable to work.


These two probably cancel each other out. So some dead people have their phone service still active, while some alive have cancelled.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is possible that it was caused by folks not being able to work due to quarantines and the like

Dont automatically assume the worst. It makes ya paranoid.
 
Johnson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

X-Geek: edmo: Interesting data. Need more.

Is this enough?
[3-Data]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1659​1​31732145817180&wfr=spider&for=pc
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't need to continue your cell service when your contact list is all dead people, dumbmitter.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Serious Black: China is probably covering up their numbers to some extent. They're definitely not covering it up to the tune of 15 million dead. No, that's just because they have a lot of poor people who got thrown out of their jobs with no pay and are making the tough choice to get rid of their cell phone for a bit.


The covid case numbers, rate of progression, incubation and recovery times from their numbers seem to match up with other country's experience. If they're hiding deaths, I think it's more likely the uncounted collateral medical casualities that couldn't be treated and quarantine deaths from lack of supply.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Johnson: X-Geek: edmo: Interesting data. Need more.

Is this enough?
[3-Data]

[Fark user image 540x491]


goddammit
 
Obscure Login [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Gubbo: I'll let you in on a secret. 15 million people didn't die in China in two months because of Coronavirus.

Even the Chinese couldn't keep that a secret.

No but poor people shed services like this when they're unable to work.


Yep, probably more of an indicator to how farked our economy is, instead of an indicator to how farked we are health wise.

Cool thing is, this news is much easier to take after my first couple drinks in a few days. It's tough to hold off on drinking every day when working from home and having a relaxed schedule, but I've been good the past few days. Today being Friday, I'm going to have a few. I'd have a lot more agita if I saw this yesterday.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: OdradekRex: And who know how many have auto pay set up. If this is an indicator, as those time out they'll be another surge.

dr_blasto: No but poor people shed services like this when they're unable to work.

These two probably cancel each other out. So some dead people have their phone service still active, while some alive have cancelled.


No they don't. 15 million people did not die. That would be insane and not in China's interests to cover up.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: X-Geek: edmo: Interesting data. Need more.

Is this enough?
[Fark user image image 425x212]

Don't recognoze the sceen... and I can usually identify a STNG episode in under 5 seconds...


Datalore with STP data shopped in
 
Birnone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In today's world of electronic spying, GPS tracking, and just regular spying, I can't believe millions of people can die anywhere in the world without the world's intelligence agencies knowing about it. Therefore this news can only mean one thing- The Stand was not fiction but instead a leaked Top Secret Pentagon generated scenario depicting a biological warfare attack. You'll note that in The Stand the authorities denied to the very end of civilization that it was anything worse than the flu. Has any leader in the world denied the seriousness of this pandemic in the last month or so? THEY know millions of Chinese are 'offline' but they aren't telling us, why? Because we're next bwahahaha!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NobleHam: and not in China's interests to cover up.


Not to mention impossible for them to cover up.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think China would force sick people to work just to keep the factories open, that is what I think. But the factories are still closed.  Not any pollution around to speak of.

We really don't know what can be kept from us in today's technological age, do we.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
this is kinda like how the official death toll for hurricane maria was only 64 but studies done afterward had the number closer to 3000
 
NobleHam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Gubbo: I'll let you in on a secret. 15 million people didn't die in China in two months because of Coronavirus.

Even the Chinese couldn't keep that a secret.

Actually they could.  Their population is over a billion, this many deaths is within the range for a 1% mortality rate.


Their total population doesn't change the shear number of bodies they would have to hide, or the number of people who would know people who had died, or the billion people who would be able to report that they've experienced symptoms. China is an authoritarian country but it's not entirely closed, and even if its government couldn't withstand the backlash they would get if they tried to cover up 15 million dead people.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

darkman2000: GrogSmash: X-Geek: edmo: Interesting data. Need more.

Is this enough?
[Fark user image image 425x212]

Don't recognoze the sceen... and I can usually identify a STNG episode in under 5 seconds...

Datalore with STP data shopped in


That would explain my confusion....

It looked like the first Data/Lore episode.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Gubbo: I'll let you in on a secret. 15 million people didn't die in China in two months because of Coronavirus.

Even the Chinese couldn't keep that a secret.

No but poor people shed services like this when they're unable to work.


Just sell some of your trust fund stocks or a vacation home.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

darkman2000: GrogSmash: X-Geek: edmo: Interesting data. Need more.

Is this enough?
[Fark user image image 425x212]

Don't recognoze the sceen... and I can usually identify a STNG episode in under 5 seconds...

Datalore with STP data shopped in


Yeah, I was only expecting to find a two-Data shot, but then I saw one with an extra Data shopped in.
 
ashenshard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Third Man: I don't know why we shouldn't believe the Chinese Communist Party.  They have such a great track record of telling the truth, even if it makes them look bad.


They are more believable than Drumpf or any Republican.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Notice that she uses the term "users" and not "subscribers." Phones in China are relatively cheap and therefore sold unsubsidized, which means no long-term contracts, just pay-as-you-go via SIM cards mostly. If someone was worried about their job or finances, they would just allow the minutes to run out, let service lapse for a bit and take a break and then reconnect when things were better. Plus, dead people can't cancel service, they're dead. Also, there are 1.25B cell phone users in China, so what is that Rain Man, 1.2% churn?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Random bloggers have access to cell phone company records?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This does nothing to confirm or deny the theory that Germans love David Hasselhoff. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't call 'em pandemic victims if you kill them first
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DerAppie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Gubbo: I'll let you in on a secret. 15 million people didn't die in China in two months because of Coronavirus.

Even the Chinese couldn't keep that a secret.

Actually they could.  Their population is over a billion, this many deaths is within the range for a 1% mortality rate.


Being able to keep 15 million dead people a secret isn't a function of what percentage of the population it is. It depends on how much containment they can do with the number of people they have assigned to contain said information.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it a status symbol to carry two phones? Maybe they went back down to one?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shipment volumes from China through the Port of Los Angeles dropped 22.9% in February vs. last year. That's because 420,000,000 people in China must have died.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So they closed the temporary hospitals in Wuhan because the only treatment they found effective was a bonk on the head before chucking the bodies into the mass graves?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pope bein' sassy, I dig it.
 
