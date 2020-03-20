 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   This pandemic is brought to by the letters C, V, D, and the number 19   (news.avclub.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero, Jim Henson, The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, The Muppets, The Muppet Movie, Kermit the Frog, Sesame Workshop, The Muppets Take Manhattan  
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay tuned as we will follow Elmo to find out what "made reductant" means.

ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can someone please explain why it is that we can more safely rely on Sesame Street for useful information and hopeful guidance during a crisis than the current administration?
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Can someone please explain why it is that we can more safely rely on Sesame Street for useful information and hopeful guidance during a crisis than the current administration?


It's written for higher grade levels.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Can someone please explain why it is that we can more safely rely on Sesame Street for useful information and hopeful guidance during a crisis than the current administration?


Muppets aren't sociopaths.  Except for Crazy Harry.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I heard Patient Zero was Count von Count, due to his close association with bats.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Can someone please explain why it is that we can more safely rely on Sesame Street for useful information and hopeful guidance during a crisis than the current administration?


Because Muppets on TV are smarter than the Muppet you you have in in the White House.  Also the Muppet in the White house has his own head up his arse as opposed to someone elses hand
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: ElPrimitivo: Can someone please explain why it is that we can more safely rely on Sesame Street for useful information and hopeful guidance during a crisis than the current administration?

Muppets aren't sociopaths.  Except for Crazy Harry.


Muppet Songs: The Glutton
Youtube z0xuAiZSOlw
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
copyblogger.comView Full Size


"No germs for you! They are all MINE!"
 
COMALite J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bad handwashing song video! Bad video! Do not have daddy and daughter high-five after handwashing but before eating! Bad!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The learned a lot during the Big Bird Flu outbreak in 2014.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
