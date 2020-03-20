 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Mar-A-NoGo   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bail out in the near future. You can bet on it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where is he going to golf at this time of year now?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bail out in the near future. You can bet on it.


It will be the first entity to receive funds.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good, it needs a to be cleansed.

With fire.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No Wonder Dumpy's losing it. He can't get back to the nose candy stashed in his little playhouse.

I bet the withdrawl symptoms are eating him alive.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No Wonder Dumpy's losing it. He can't get back to the nose candy stashed in his little playhouse.

I bet the withdrawl symptoms are eating him alive.

I bet the withdrawl symptoms are eating him alive.


I postulated that same thing the first few months he was in office, and was utterly unhinged every time he had to actually stay in DC and emulate work.

He probably has staffers sworn to secrecy stuffing night stand drawers at all his properties with fresh Sudafed inventory every week, and has been using for decades.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he goes farking bankrupt again.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disco ball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where is he going to golf at this time of year now?


Pyongyang?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womp womp.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incidental Trombone
Youtube oXXJ1GLYMzo
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bail out in the near future. You can bet on it.


I imagine Dems will try to exempt Trump* properties from any bailout, and I imagine Repubs will biatch and moan about it... and nothing will get passed.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Where is he going to golf at this time of year now?

Pyongyang?

Pyongyang?


The course there isn't big enough for both Kim and Donnie.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this Easter he'll spend Easter kneeling before Putin.
"I only need to find 2 more eggs..."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trump has no choice but to cure coronavirus now so he can get his grift back going
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the priority had been keeping thousands of employees and contract workers on the job.

Can't stiff the contractors if they're not working.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay everybody - it's time for today's Two Minutes of Hate!

Orwell 2 Minutes of Hate
Youtube t4zYlOU7Fpk
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Where is he going to golf at this time of year now?

Pyongyang?

Pyongyang?


Imagine a round of golf where two players have a combined score of 36.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably needs to be pressure washed. Place must have a Jabba's Palace level stench, on account of lotsa  sweaty fat guys with their cheap floozies reeking up the joint.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pool boy has the Coronavirus. Someone tell Melanoma.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will Trump get breakfast buffet now???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Devolving_Spud: cretinbob: Where is he going to golf at this time of year now?

Pyongyang?

Imagine a round of golf where two players have a combined score of 36.


On a Par 3?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where is he going to golf at this time of year now?


It's warm enough where he can golf at his Northern VA property.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hope he goes farking bankrupt again.


He will. It's the only thing he's good at
 
extroverted_suicide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the virus and the bedbugs can kill each other.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, have a good weekend Fark , see all of you next week I hope.

/ I only fark at work=}
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mar-A-Lago is closed.  Undocumented worker out front shoulda told ya.
 
tymothil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, no wonder he was so bugshiate, even for him, in the presser today.  Missing that omelet bar something fierce.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Devolving_Spud: cretinbob: Where is he going to golf at this time of year now?

Pyongyang?

Imagine a round of golf where two players have a combined score of 36 34.



FTFY.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the government can take an equity share in exchange for a bailout, as he suggested yesterday for other businesses receiving aid.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat orange biatch out front shoulda told ya
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those fleabag shiathole properties were closing one way or another. Either the bedbugs would get them or the 'rona. It was only a matter of time.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid 19 might be a way to get Trump out of the white house in more ways than one.

The markets might suffer, he won't be able to constantly be on the campaign trail, and he might just even catch it.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: How will Trump get breakfast buffet now???

[Fark user image 850x445]

[Fark user image 850x445]


I don't feel sorry for many people who are gainfully employed, but I'll make an exception for him.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where is he going to golf at this time of year now?


Don't know; his Bedminster NJ club is closed too.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Okay everybody - it's time for today's Two Minutes of Hate!

[YouTube video: Orwell 2 Minutes of Hate]


Your dude can't even get a full night of sleep without pissing about China or libs. He doesn't get half the hate he's created in the world.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

EricLiptonNYT: NEWS: Mar-a-Lago is CLOSED


Orange Douche out front should have told you
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Undocumented worker out front shoulda told ya.


Dammit.

Karma Chameleon: Fat orange biatch out front shoulda told ya


Dammit!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee that every Governor who's locking things down has been given some form of this. The President has too, but he probably fell asleep during it or said Fake Science or some bullshiat like that, but I don't have time to argue with the farker.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I guarantee that every Governor who's locking things down has been given some form of this. The President has too, but he probably fell asleep during it or said Fake Science or some bullshiat like that, but I don't have time to argue with the farker.

Dammit, I need to stop keeping more than one window open.

Mara-a-lago-bye-bye?


Dammit, I need to stop keeping more than one window open.

Mara-a-lago-bye-bye?
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where is he going to golf at this time of year now?


Don't know. But I certainly have a suggestion on where he can put his golf club.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn it down.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Okay everybody - it's time for today's
whimpering cryfest from yours truly!


The press is the enemy of the people.

Go punch the sh*t out of em.

Blood coming out of her whatever.

Grab em by the pussy.

I moved on her like a b*tch.

Lock her up.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LYING SCUM.

trump, his family and everyone who supports him are lying scum.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, 55% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the COV-SARS-2 epidemic. (facepalm.gif)

You can't have a competent response to a public health crisis when your country is full of morans.
 
