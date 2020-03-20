 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   Choose Your Own Disaster Movie™   (ibtimes.com) divider line
37
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stop teasing us, Giant Meteor.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go away. Virusin'
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Asteroid impact?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: Asteroid about to hit earth
Reality: Asteroid almost only a million miles away from Earth and would only hit Earth if it had a steering wheel with a cat behind it.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given a choice, I would like Sharknado versus C.H.U.D.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the first thing to check in any of these articles:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to CNEOS, 2020 FB2 will intersect Earth's orbit on March 20 at 6:24 pm EDT.

Disaster movie spoiler alert: we didn't die.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not on the list.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it will kill off the virus?
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure... right on schedule. .
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Not on the list.
[Fark user image 512x384]


Wrong list.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: According to CNEOS, 2020 FB2 will intersect Earth's orbit on March 20 at 6:24 pm EDT.

Disaster movie spoiler alert: we didn't die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During this time, the asteroid will be about 0.01489 astronomical units or roughly 1.4 million miles from Earth as it crosses its path.

So like 6 times farther than the moon. Whoever wrote this crap and think its news needs to get fired
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I admit I laughed.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if it happens over Florida when persident golph is there... then... *shrug*


It is currently moving across the Solar System toward Earth at an incredible speed of over 24,000 miles per hour.

So hey... that's just idling along, really. The earth itself rotates on it's own axis at an equator surface speed of 1,000 miles per hour, and I don't hear anyone freaking out over it.
The earth's orbital speed is 66,616 mph... we can just outrun the little biatch!
 
LordJiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if it did hit Earth, it's 128 feet wide. It'd do some local damage if it hit/blew up in the atmosphere (ala the Tunguska event), but it'd hardly be apocalyptic.

/Also hardly "massive".
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Headline: Asteroid about to hit earth
Reality: Asteroid almost only a million miles away from Earth and would only hit Earth if it had a steering wheel with a cat behind it.


Aww schitt!! Farking cats...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

humanshrapnel: [media0.giphy.com image 342x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Maybe it will kill off the virus?


Uh, I saw a documentary on that.  Called "night of the comet".  It doesn't kill the virus.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you imagine Trump trying to handle an emergency response to a farking asteroid hit? It's too horrible not to laugh at.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Could you imagine Trump trying to handle an emergency response to a farking asteroid hit? It's too horrible not to laugh at.


To be fair, there might not be much to do.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What would you want the Federal government to do?  It's the state governors that should figure out a solution.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Even if it did hit Earth, it's 128 feet wide. It'd do some local damage if it hit/blew up in the atmosphere (ala the Tunguska event), but it'd hardly be apocalyptic.

/Also hardly "massive".


What if it hits the Charmin factory?
 
LordJiro
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
For comparison, the largest meteor known to have hit Earth in the last million years was roughly 9 miles in diameter. That would probably have caused something akin to a nuclear winter, but not a mass extinction.

This? This is a pebble.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Could you imagine Trump trying to handle an emergency response to a farking asteroid hit? It's too horrible not to laugh at.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Given what's going to happen with COVID-19 over the next few weeks, months, and years, Earth getting hit with a 90 mile chunk of iron on a retrograde trajectory tomorrow would be a mercy killing.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Karma Chameleon: Could you imagine Trump trying to handle an emergency response to a farking asteroid hit? It's too horrible not to laugh at.

To be fair, there might not be much to do.


For a tiny little air-burster like this, if it was actually going to hit near a landmass... quite a bit if they were competent.

- mobilize the NG for immediate deployment to help with recovery, have they stationed out of the impact zone
- mobilize addition medical personal, again for immediate deployment
- urge those affected to evac
- prepare buildings for an airburst...  boarding up windows, etc
- providing shelters for those unable to evac for the event

The biggest issue for something like this hitting are exploding windows, aka the Halifax event... where god only knows how many people were blinded by the windows they were staring out of exploding
 
tpmchris
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Somehow the Libs will pin this on President Donald J Trump.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Choose Your Own Adventure " was Weak Sauce.  "Fighting Fantasy " books was where it was at.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image 600x598]


Damn, now I want fried chicken
 
Johnson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: Not on the list.

[SimCity2000-RIOTS]


Also Not on the List:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh c'mon! Only one hacky sci fi plot at a time. I'm getting more and more convinced I'm already dead.
 
