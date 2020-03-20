 Skip to content
(USA Today)   While this won't necessarily affect any Farkers, it seems stores are running out of exercise equipment as people are stuck at home   (usatoday.com) divider line
Sin'sHero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
12 ounce curls, for the win!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey I'm eatin and exercisin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Those clothes have to hang someplace
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least one of our gyms is leasing their equipment to members and delivering it to their home.  Seems like a crafty way to scratch out a few bucks in tough times.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So you're saying there's gonna be a lot of cheap used workout equipment on Craigslist in a few months? Nice.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got addicted to this.  I'm a middle aged man!  I'm not supposed to play video games for two hours straight.  Just one more course!  Then, I'll go to bed.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
scholarlygamers.comView Full Size


It's nothing new.
 
