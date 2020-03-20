 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Your tits and teeth can wait until this is all over   (mlive.com)
46
•       •       •

Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your eyes, too.  Elective procedures are being cancelled all over the place.  I was supposed to have cataract surgery on one eye next week, and on the other three weeks after that.  As I am neither a complete farking idiot, nor a soulless demon, I understand and accept the cancellation.  Better a bit of vague disappointment for me than a funeral for someone else.  But I still cried a little.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since my lasik was cancelled, I can't see what the big deal is.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your eyes can weight also. They are also cancel an eye appointments at optometrists.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've cancelled all doctor's visits that are not essential to me living.
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to cancel my tits bleaching appointment for next week. :(
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still able to get an MRI tomorrow on my neck they just called to confirm.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, the PPE needed during an elective surgery can much better be used to help someone sick.


Yeah, the PPE needed during an elective surgery can much better be used to help someone sick.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Your eyes can weight also. They are also cancel an eye appointments at optometrists.


I would get that eye appointment scheduled as soon as this is behind us....
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Your eyes can weight also. They are also cancel an eye appointments at optometrists.


Do you smell burnt toast?

/that might not be able to wait
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was supposed to have met a new therapist today. But she was sick. Crossing fingers my rescheduled appointment next week will happen.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I'm still able to get an MRI tomorrow on my neck they just called to confirm.


An MRI has a pretty small footprint on disposable supplies especially PPE and surgical supplies.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dentist called two days ago to cancel my cleaning three weeks from now. i was hoping to have them look at a tooth that's been asking for attention, sure hope it doesn't go south on me for a while.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: I was supposed to have met a new therapist today. But she was sick. Crossing fingers my rescheduled appointment next week will happen.


unless your therapist is treating you for a life-threatening illness, that is non-essential contact and you should not be seeing any therapists.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: I had to cancel my tits bleaching appointment for next week. :(


WooHoo! I like freckled funbags.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: I was supposed to have met a new therapist today. But she was sick. Crossing fingers my rescheduled appointment next week will happen.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Death Therapy, Bob. It's a guaranteed cure.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tits?

Fark user imageView Full Size



/ kidding
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: I had to cancel my tits bleaching appointment for next week. :(


If you tits were any whiter they'd emit UV!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Marcos P: I'm still able to get an MRI tomorrow on my neck they just called to confirm.

An MRI has a pretty small footprint on disposable supplies especially PPE and surgical supplies.


And while it uses a bunch of LHe, not much else in the hospital does. And COVID-19 patients don't need MRIs (CT yes, MRI not so much)
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: I had to cancel my tits bleaching appointment for next week. :(


I was going in for a combo tits straightening and teeth enlargement, but, alas...
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Marcos P: I'm still able to get an MRI tomorrow on my neck they just called to confirm.

An MRI has a pretty small footprint on disposable supplies especially PPE and surgical supplies.


From everything I've read, CAT scans are the imager of choice for lung evaluations on COVID patients, so MRI usage probably won't conflict with that either.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dental as well. I was suppose to get a fillin' done today. But the dentist office is closed for the next 2+ weeks/whenever.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I heard that skin tag removal is still considered a critical and essential service in Wyoming - the Skin Tag Capital of the World.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Great. and I've got a tooth that's starting to freak out. Not that I really wanted another crown, but...
 
Prometheus_Unbound
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 250x322]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I admit to thinking... dammit, won't be able to have botox. Shamefully.

/don't bother lecturing me about botox
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 250x322]


Okay, I will.

But how are her tits?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The good news is that you can still bleach your arsehole at home. But Melanie will still keep hers orange.
 
gojirast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Your tits and teeth can wait until this is all over

Let's not be hasty now.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have an appointment with my brain care specialist via video call. Probably not life threatening, but if I get off my meds I'm pretty sure everyone around will want to kill me.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tits and teeth got the attention of this masochist.
Article was a dissappointment :(
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

apathy2673: Tits and teeth got the attention of this masochist.
Article was a dissappointment :(


How you doin?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gretchen doesn't need any help with some of those things
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Petey4335: I was supposed to have met a new therapist today. But she was sick. Crossing fingers my rescheduled appointment next week will happen.

unless your therapist is treating you for a life-threatening illness, that is non-essential contact and you should not be seeing any therapists.


I don't really have a response that i wish to share openly to you, which was the point of today. But, I also can't stand by and appear that it was ignored or that I was being flippant about keeping that appointment.

That said....
To my peeps: please review your safety plans and adjust / add logically if need be in these times of sudden unexpected lifestyle modifications.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A friend has terrible arthritis in his hip. He's young-ish, still in his 40s. It causes him a great deal of pain. He was set to have the hip replaced next month. Was. They cancelled his 'elective' procedure yesterday. "I didn't elect to get arthritis!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Petey4335: I was supposed to have met a new therapist today. But she was sick. Crossing fingers my rescheduled appointment next week will happen.

unless your therapist is treating you for a life-threatening illness, that is non-essential contact and you should not be seeing any therapists.


Lots of people did therapy by phone/video even before corona virus and that's what everyone should be doing now.  Lots of people need more support than ever in this crisis.
 
kibblesnbits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: i was hoping to have them look at a tooth that's been asking for attention, sure hope it doesn't go south on me for a while.


For just that reason, I bought a big tube of orajel and while out ransacking CVS and I'm praying I won't need it.  Mammogram got put off too

/tits are waiting
//teeth are waiting
///waiting waiting waiting
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

12349876: dbaggins: Petey4335: I was supposed to have met a new therapist today. But she was sick. Crossing fingers my rescheduled appointment next week will happen.

unless your therapist is treating you for a life-threatening illness, that is non-essential contact and you should not be seeing any therapists.

Lots of people did therapy by phone/video even before corona virus and that's what everyone should be doing now.  Lots of people need more support than ever in this crisis.


If that was an option offered to me, then i would have taken it. But, it wasn't.

Yet.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Petey4335: 12349876: dbaggins: Petey4335: I was supposed to have met a new therapist today. But she was sick. Crossing fingers my rescheduled appointment next week will happen.

unless your therapist is treating you for a life-threatening illness, that is non-essential contact and you should not be seeing any therapists.

Lots of people did therapy by phone/video even before corona virus and that's what everyone should be doing now.  Lots of people need more support than ever in this crisis.

If that was an option offered to me, then i would have taken it. But, it wasn't.

Yet.


Sorry for the What About Bob? joke. I thought your comment was a joke. My bad. Definitely try a phone/video conference.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: Great. and I've got a tooth that's starting to freak out. Not that I really wanted another crown, but...


Your dentist might still be available for emergencies.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkingismybusiness: Petey4335: 12349876: dbaggins: Petey4335: I was supposed to have met a new therapist today. But she was sick. Crossing fingers my rescheduled appointment next week will happen.

unless your therapist is treating you for a life-threatening illness, that is non-essential contact and you should not be seeing any therapists.

Lots of people did therapy by phone/video even before corona virus and that's what everyone should be doing now.  Lots of people need more support than ever in this crisis.

If that was an option offered to me, then i would have taken it. But, it wasn't.

Yet.

Sorry for the What About Bob? joke. I thought your comment was a joke. My bad. Definitely try a phone/video conference.


Naw. Joke is fine. Laughter is good medicine.

The suggestion of 'maybe it isn't the right thing to do at the moment' rubbed me the wrong way.
 
