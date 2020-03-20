 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   Yes, I'd like an order of fajitas and two margaritas to go please   (denverpost.com) divider line
    Hero, Restaurant, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado, alcohol sales, Mark Udall, Take-out, food orders, Colorado's 2nd congressional district  
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if cannabis shops will start delivering ...
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are doing this in FL also.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also in TX
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Wonder if cannabis shops will start delivering ...


Come to Canada, and they do
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been able to do this at any bar in America since forever. Why is this news?
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can walk away from a bar with a gallon of margarita for the road right now in Florida.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a kids' happy meal.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning, paywall!

Please downvote.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Been able to do this at any bar in America since forever. Why is this news?


Haha, yeah, like you know the blue laws in every jurisdiction in the US
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone has never lived in Texas. Drive through daiquiri places are all over the place here. They put tape over the straw/lid so it isn't an open container.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Been able to do this at any bar in America since forever. Why is this news?


Not sure where you live, but nowhere I've ever been allows bars/restaurants to deliver alcohol.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'd like a bottle of beer and a glazed donut. To go.

/obscure?
//showing my age?
///getting too old for far?
////always 4!?
 
ashenshard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My favorite brew pub set up curbside pickup and delivery for beer and food.  Usually would be there today (payday) but probably gonna order something next week to help keep them going.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Also in TX


Yeah, but at least around here very few of them are actually doing it. With no way of verifying the age of who will be drinking it, they're not going to risk their liquor license. The Governor issuing a waiver doesn't stop the TABC from being dicks.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Wonder if cannabis shops will start delivering ...


Many already do and have for years
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Subtonic: Been able to do this at any bar in America since forever. Why is this news?

Haha, yeah, like you know the blue laws in every jurisdiction in the US


Indiana just got the right to buy alcohol from noon to 8 on Sundays in the past year.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: I'd like a bottle of beer and a glazed donut. To go.

/obscure?
//showing my age?
///getting too old for far?
////always 4!?


TWEEEEETTTT 5 post penalty for 4th slahie ..Rule Book states only 3 slashies
Resume play
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Subtonic: Been able to do this at any bar in America since forever. Why is this news?

Haha, yeah, like you know the blue laws in every jurisdiction in the US


I didn't catch the 'delivery' part so fine. But being in PA I know blue laws like you never heard turkey.
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
denverpost.comView Full Size

I would say that guy's shirt is the gayest thing ever, but that would be an insult to those of that persuasion.

/ seriously, nttawwt
// meaning being gay.
/// that shirt on the other hand, needs to be put in quarantine
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Colorado might be the greatest state in the country.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jmr61: Colorado might be the greatest state in the country.


It is certainly up there.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: [denverpost.com image 850x566]
I would say that guy's shirt is the gayest thing ever, but that would be an insult to those of that persuasion.

/ seriously, nttawwt
// meaning being gay.
/// that shirt on the other hand, needs to be put in quarantine


I bet the customer rode there on a unicycle or some other ironic conveyance.
 
buntz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: I'd like a bottle of beer and a glazed donut. To go.


MY DOCTOR SAID I NEED A LAXATIVE!!!!
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: endosymbiont: I'd like a bottle of beer and a glazed donut. To go.

/obscure?
//showing my age?
///getting too old for far?
////always 4!?

TWEEEEETTTT 5 post penalty for 4th slahie ..Rule Book states only 3 slashies
Resume play


I'm not sure you're correct. Maybe we should consult The Book. I believe it's in chapter 2, verses 9 to 21. I believe that the number shall be 4. What does The Book say? Oh, The Book says that the number shall be 3, no more, no less? I stand corrected.

/less obscure?
//can't even use the word "obscure" on fark with an MP ref
///totally against the rules
////again with the 4 though? what madness is this?
//nobody got the "glazed donut" thing yet, so I get a technical on actual obscurity
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also in NH
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fun if I wanted to pay for drinking like I was going out, but from home, I guess.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would like to support my local joint and this could be one way to do it -- get some Tex Mex and a marg to go. I wonder if their margs are any good. I never get anything there but beer and shots.
 
mom_dropped_me
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
md doing the same. some of the bars are selling off all beer & booze stock  at prices cheaper than the liquor stores. with 100 bars and restaurants within a 2 mile radius i wish i could drink more
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

