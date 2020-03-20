 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Now, THAT'S how you use a drone   (nydailynews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't quite make out the scooper attachment.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my Chappie tshirt is finally weaving into our tapestry of life
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid pussy ass Pomeranian - the only dog that could be walked by a drone. My mastiff couldn't be walked by a C-130.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man goes outside with his dog and drone and films it; doing nothing to abate or prevent the spread of disease but does manage to get news coverage.
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
What exactly will that drone do if the dog decides to chase a squirrel? Also, like edmo I can't seem to find the pooper scooper attachment.
 
Kooj
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How does he pick up the "presents" with the drone?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Man goes outside with his dog and drone and films it; doing nothing to abate or prevent the spread of disease but does manage to get news coverage.


Taking your dog for a walk is perfectly safe and encouraged.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Hey I'm walking here! I'm walking here!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is also news that it can be transmitted from humans to dogs today.  So you're doing no one any favors.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 850x637]


"Heavy!"

/makes no sense in this context and I dont care
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Curb your drone.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Stupid pussy ass Pomeranian - the only dog that could be walked by a drone. My mastiff couldn't be walked by a C-130.


Try a Cyberdyne systems model T101
 
Birnone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drones won't be truly useful until they can herd cats.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kooj: How does he pick up the "presents" with the drone?


When the shiat hits the fan, indeed.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like to fly my drone in the Chinese buffet...
The approach to the landing strip...
Fark user imageView Full Size


ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET
NOT MEAN ALL DAY BUFFET
YOU NO COME STAY 4 HOUR
YOU EAT - YOU GO HOME
 
Mikeyworld [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: There is also news that it can be transmitted from humans to dogs today.  So you're doing no one any favors.


Wrong! it cannot cross between us and other animals. Or vice versa. You only have to fear that carrier standing next to you. And he only has to fear you.
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's like, an orgasm of impracticality.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: AquaTatanka: There is also news that it can be transmitted from humans to dogs today.  So you're doing no one any favors.

Wrong! it cannot cross between us and other animals. Or vice versa. You only have to fear that carrier standing next to you. And he only has to fear you.


I know there  Is a lot of misinformation out there right now.  I swear that I actually read an article today that stated that the involved doctors believe that a covid-19 patient transmitted it to her 2 dogs.

I would love for a very Reputable source to back that up
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Stupid pussy ass Pomeranian - the only dog that could be walked by a drone. My mastiff couldn't be walked by a C-130.


I have a 1 year old German Shepard and a 4 year old Irish Wolfhound, and about 5 deer that live in my yard (new house). Predator drones aren't keeping them contained when they spot the deer.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: The Pope of Manwich Village: Stupid pussy ass Pomeranian - the only dog that could be walked by a drone. My mastiff couldn't be walked by a C-130.

I have a 1 year old German Shepard and a 4 year old Irish Wolfhound, and about 5 deer that live in my yard (new house). Predator drones aren't keeping them contained when they spot the deer.


Might want to fix that.

I don't know about the laws around where you live, but where I am, if a Game Warden finds out about dogs harassing deer, its about a $5k fine, and mandatory building of an enclosure for the animals.

One the second offense its about $10k, and the dogs are put down.
 
Mikeyworld [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Mikeyworld: AquaTatanka: There is also news that it can be transmitted from humans to dogs today.  So you're doing no one any favors.

Wrong! it cannot cross between us and other animals. Or vice versa. You only have to fear that carrier standing next to you. And he only has to fear you.

I know there  Is a lot of misinformation out there right now.  I swear that I actually read an article today that stated that the involved doctors believe that a covid-19 patient transmitted it to her 2 dogs.

I would love for a very Reputable source to back that up


Simple... a trusted site: https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/03/05/​d​ogs-cats-cant-pass-on-coronavirus-but-​can-test-positive/ Leave a donation, will ya?
 
