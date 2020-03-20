 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Landlord drops rent to $100 for next months rent. Tells tenants to spend the difference at local businesses. This is how it's done   (wesh.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and my landlord (property mgt co - https://www.deldevelopment.com/) just said they're not accepting checks for the forseeable future - plastic only

which isn't unreasonable until you read the fine print where the tenant is responsible for the additional 3%  fee
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: and my landlord (property mgt co - https://www.deldevelopment.com/) just said they're not accepting checks for the forseeable future - plastic only

which isn't unreasonable until you read the fine print where the tenant is responsible for the additional 3%  fee


Just pay them in cash
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My two tenants (my place is an owner occupied tri-plex) are on a guaranteed income (government support and insurance payouts).

Meanwhile, my business, the thing that really pays the bills, has crashed completely and my Bug Out Plan is being framed.

Should I do the same, rent forgiveness wise? If I go, they eventually go, by order of the sheriff. If they keep up full payments, they stay that much longer.

/ also suspect I have this thing
// mild symptoms as of now
/// 51
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
already have a tenant leave with no notice this month , i'm expecting the others to keep paying or i'm breaking in to steal food once they are out working.
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A true hero in a period where we really need one.  This guy makes me proud to be an American!
 
Johnny Bananapeel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not big time property managers, but we own a few rentals that altogether house 25-30 people (CA). This is what we sent out to our tenants today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give that land lord a beer! It's rare to find nice people, especially those in real-estate these days.

In the last 'recession' banks foreclosed on homes, throwing people out into the street and businesses laid off thousands. It would have been better and smarter to work out something with the home owner, even to paying a temporary zero mortgage -- but most banks holding your note, promptly bundle them up and sell them at a profit to others.

A lot of empty houses just rotted away, were vandalized and had to be demolished. But the banks had insurance on most of them, so they still cleaned up. The previous owners suffered tremendously and that pretty well contributed to the massive homeless population we still have.

So this landlord is a great guy.
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: My two tenants (my place is an owner occupied tri-plex) are on a guaranteed income (government support and insurance payouts).

Meanwhile, my business, the thing that really pays the bills, has crashed completely and my Bug Out Plan is being framed.

Should I do the same, rent forgiveness wise? If I go, they eventually go, by order of the sheriff. If they keep up full payments, they stay that much longer.

/ also suspect I have this thing
// mild symptoms as of now
/// 51


Good luck my friend, I pray all is well with you and it's just allergies or a simple cold.  Keep us informed.
 
Sandvich is loose cannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, farking people shouldn't have to depend on charity to survive a national crisis lololol
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandvich is loose cannon: Lol, farking people shouldn't have to depend on charity to survive a national crisis lololol


How about an international one?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need people like this.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.


Not great advice.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.


Yeah, you have to really stick it to that bank that made you a mortgage loan based on your promise (and Note) affirming that you would pay them back and that landlord with whom you signed a contract affirming that you would pay the balance of your lease.

They are the TOTAL bad guys in this. Got to stick it to the man.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The economic problem for landlords with kicking tenants out in this environment is the question of where are you going to find new ones.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.


I think you misunderstood, the rent isn't being dropped by 100, it's being dropped to 100$. So if your rent was 900$, it's now 100$. That's a pretty decent deal, depending on what the original rent was.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

07X18: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: My two tenants (my place is an owner occupied tri-plex) are on a guaranteed income (government support and insurance payouts).

Meanwhile, my business, the thing that really pays the bills, has crashed completely and my Bug Out Plan is being framed.

Should I do the same, rent forgiveness wise? If I go, they eventually go, by order of the sheriff. If they keep up full payments, they stay that much longer.

/ also suspect I have this thing
// mild symptoms as of now
/// 51

Good luck my friend, I pray all is well with you and it's just allergies or a simple cold.  Keep us informed.


Thanks, that's very nice of you.

I'm pretty strong, so I'm sure I'll be among the invisible cases that don't tax the health system and will get better before too long.

I kind of hope I have it actually, since if the plasma fix takes off, I might be able to help out.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.

Yeah, you have to really stick it to that bank that made you a mortgage loan based on your promise (and Note) affirming that you would pay them back and that landlord with whom you signed a contract affirming that you would pay the balance of your lease.

They are the TOTAL bad guys in this. Got to stick it to the man.



The bank can go right ahead and begin processing that eviction.  My comment remains.  I didn't say The Man, DUUUUDE!    Your mortgage is a contract, not a death sentence.  At this point everyone should expect that all their contracts are subject to the abilities and circumstances of all parties involved.  This is an economic meltdown.   California is going to have 200K new unemployed next week by some estimates.  We will have 25% unemployment by next month.   The unemployed are going to fall heavier on the renters and the heavily leveraged (debted) since that is socioeconomic bracket that is getting the bulk of the pink slips this week.

Every party in this economy is going to have to wake up to the shock of it.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShankatsuForte: dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.

I think you misunderstood, the rent isn't being dropped by 100, it's being dropped to 100$. So if your rent was 900$, it's now 100$. That's a pretty decent deal, depending on what the original rent was.


Yeah, I misread it.  duuuh.  my dumby.    $100 rent is the kind of remedy people need.    With most people's meager rainy-day funds that will get them a roof and prevent massive homelessness.
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good use of the HERO tag, subby.
*Raises a glass to Mr Zutz*
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steemitimages.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice,'many landlords need the money to pay bills though, so don't expect too many of them to be able to afford doing this.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: ShankatsuForte: dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.

I think you misunderstood, the rent isn't being dropped by 100, it's being dropped to 100$. So if your rent was 900$, it's now 100$. That's a pretty decent deal, depending on what the original rent was.

Yeah, I misread it.  duuuh.  my dumby.    $100 rent is the kind of remedy people need.    With most people's meager rainy-day funds that will get them a roof and prevent massive homelessness.


Reason #786 why Fark needs an edit button for posted!!!!
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: dbaggins: ShankatsuForte: dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.

I think you misunderstood, the rent isn't being dropped by 100, it's being dropped to 100$. So if your rent was 900$, it's now 100$. That's a pretty decent deal, depending on what the original rent was.

Yeah, I misread it.  duuuh.  my dumby.    $100 rent is the kind of remedy people need.    With most people's meager rainy-day funds that will get them a roof and prevent massive homelessness.

Reason #786 why Fark needs an edit button for posted!!!!


(I mean "posts")
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

12349876: The economic problem for landlords with kicking tenants out in this environment is the question of where are you going to find new ones.


Just saw a post in one of our local fb groups today, that a small business, that really serves pretty much everyone in the community, has to vacate the premises by April 1st, because they couldn't come to a new lease agreement with the property owner. Really smart move there. I'm guessing, there won't be anyone moving into that space for quite some time, unless it's like a facemask-and-respirator-wholesale-to-t​he-public kind of thing.

dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.


Dropped to $100, not by $100

dbaggins: Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness


Most American's what are just one paycheck away from homelessness?
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.


Dropping rent to $100 for rent would make a HUGE difference for a lot of people who are struggling. That wouldn't even cover the owner's cost for utilities on a rental.
How much do you expect people to do? Why if someone is generous, so you "advice" people to try to humiliate them?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

boozehat: Reason #786 why Fark needs an edit button for posted!!!!


boozehat: (I mean "posts")


case in point.  ha.

but seriously.  I hope the sheriff's offices across the country put a hold on evictions.  I mean, yes, help those that are willingly accepting eviction to move in with friends and family.  But, swelling the ranks of the homeless during a pandemic is suicidal.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WithinReason: elvisaintdead: and my landlord (property mgt co - https://www.deldevelopment.com/) just said they're not accepting checks for the forseeable future - plastic only

which isn't unreasonable until you read the fine print where the tenant is responsible for the additional 3%  fee

Just pay them in cash


still paper - they've stated they won't accept it
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Very nice thing to do but not every landlord can afford to do that.  Many of them are surviving month to month like their tenants and rely on having good tenants who will pay their bills and who are intelligent enough to save up a bit for emergencies like this.  Yay for this landlord but I can't fault all those who are going to boot out folks that don't pay.
 
Percise1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This'll pass, but we gotta work together.

So... not a republican?

/yeah, I went there
 
eiger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't fool yourself. Most landlords wouldn't do it even if they could.

These types of stories are nice, but they are meaningless in the grand scheme. Concerted govenrment action is the only way to stop the tsunami of shiat that is coming.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've seen a lot of "crapping on landlord" stuff lately, but look, it's a business transaction like anything else. The grocery stores aren't giving free groceries, gas stations are not forgiving gas costs, and landlords have to pay their maintenance guys, property managers, and everyone else. I get it when landlords are jerks about it ( I have seen some of those stories) but the rest of us are just trying to keep our business going and pay our workers. If I knocked off $100 for every tenant I have we would lose about $22 K a month.Super nice gesture if you have one or two rentals and don't need the income to get by, I get it. But everyone cannot do that.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: I've seen a lot of "crapping on landlord" stuff lately, but look, it's a business transaction like anything else. The grocery stores aren't giving free groceries, gas stations are not forgiving gas costs, and landlords have to pay their maintenance guys, property managers, and everyone else. I get it when landlords are jerks about it ( I have seen some of those stories) but the rest of us are just trying to keep our business going and pay our workers. If I knocked off $100 for every tenant I have we would lose about $22 K a month.Super nice gesture if you have one or two rentals and don't need the income to get by, I get it. But everyone cannot do that.


You are required to now push back on your cost structure, and push the economic pain back up and down the chain.  You are almost certainly going to have defaulting tenants next month.  You either step on their necks, or find a way to share their circumstances with everyone that has a stake in their revenue.  Some amount of the pain goes to you.  Some goes to your maintenance crew.  Some goes to your lender.   Some goes to your local municipal government.  Start figuring it out.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: and my landlord (property mgt co - https://www.deldevelopment.com/) just said they're not accepting checks for the forseeable future - plastic only

which isn't unreasonable until you read the fine print where the tenant is responsible for the additional 3%  fee


Fark those people with a rake.

Sorry man.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: I've seen a lot of "crapping on landlord" stuff lately, but look, it's a business transaction like anything else. The grocery stores aren't giving free groceries, gas stations are not forgiving gas costs, and landlords have to pay their maintenance guys, property managers, and everyone else. I get it when landlords are jerks about it ( I have seen some of those stories) but the rest of us are just trying to keep our business going and pay our workers. If I knocked off $100 for every tenant I have we would lose about $22 K a month.Super nice gesture if you have one or two rentals and don't need the income to get by, I get it. But everyone cannot do that.


Safeway is giving residents of Seattle $800 vouchers EACH for groceries right now, most residents of the city qualify and it's being donated in two parts between now and next month.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dbaggins: discgolfguru: I've seen a lot of "crapping on landlord" stuff lately, but look, it's a business transaction like anything else. The grocery stores aren't giving free groceries, gas stations are not forgiving gas costs, and landlords have to pay their maintenance guys, property managers, and everyone else. I get it when landlords are jerks about it ( I have seen some of those stories) but the rest of us are just trying to keep our business going and pay our workers. If I knocked off $100 for every tenant I have we would lose about $22 K a month.Super nice gesture if you have one or two rentals and don't need the income to get by, I get it. But everyone cannot do that.

You are required to now push back on your cost structure, and push the economic pain back up and down the chain.  You are almost certainly going to have defaulting tenants next month.  You either step on their necks, or find a way to share their circumstances with everyone that has a stake in their revenue.  Some amount of the pain goes to you.  Some goes to your maintenance crew.  Some goes to your lender.   Some goes to your local municipal government.  Start figuring it out.


You aren't telling me anything I don't know. Our current policy is to evict those who have been behind for a while (we try to work with everyone) and forgive as much as possible those who are usually on time or close. Evictions will be delayed by at least a month and must be filed by mail here now, however, so they probably have a few months to get caught up.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: discgolfguru: I've seen a lot of "crapping on landlord" stuff lately, but look, it's a business transaction like anything else. The grocery stores aren't giving free groceries, gas stations are not forgiving gas costs, and landlords have to pay their maintenance guys, property managers, and everyone else. I get it when landlords are jerks about it ( I have seen some of those stories) but the rest of us are just trying to keep our business going and pay our workers. If I knocked off $100 for every tenant I have we would lose about $22 K a month.Super nice gesture if you have one or two rentals and don't need the income to get by, I get it. But everyone cannot do that.

Safeway is giving residents of Seattle $800 vouchers EACH for groceries right now, most residents of the city qualify and it's being donated in two parts between now and next month.


That's good news. It isn't happening in my city right now. I am sure there are specific instances of goodwill and charity across the country, I'm just saying that generally a business needs income to run. I I guarantee you if I laid my maintenance guys off because we weren't getting rent payments we would have tenants not paying rent even more because their issues were not being addressed.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: I guarantee you if I laid my maintenance guys off because we weren't getting rent payments we would have tenants not paying rent even more because their issues were not being addressed.


Then you have a deferred goodwill maintenance problem, and it will come home to roost now, but nobody is saying lay of your maintenance guys.  They need their jobs too.  But you and them are all going to have to take a pay cut.  Figure out how much of a loss of income everyone can sustain.  It sounds like you haven't really thought through how everyone is going to have to do with less while still staying in the game.

You also need to start lobbying your local tax system for breaks.  And your utilities.  You are going to be carrying defaulted tenants.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: notgonnatellu: discgolfguru: I've seen a lot of "crapping on landlord" stuff lately, but look, it's a business transaction like anything else. The grocery stores aren't giving free groceries, gas stations are not forgiving gas costs, and landlords have to pay their maintenance guys, property managers, and everyone else. I get it when landlords are jerks about it ( I have seen some of those stories) but the rest of us are just trying to keep our business going and pay our workers. If I knocked off $100 for every tenant I have we would lose about $22 K a month.Super nice gesture if you have one or two rentals and don't need the income to get by, I get it. But everyone cannot do that.

Safeway is giving residents of Seattle $800 vouchers EACH for groceries right now, most residents of the city qualify and it's being donated in two parts between now and next month.

That's good news. It isn't happening in my city right now. I am sure there are specific instances of goodwill and charity across the country, I'm just saying that generally a business needs income to run. I I guarantee you if I laid my maintenance guys off because we weren't getting rent payments we would have tenants not paying rent even more because their issues were not being addressed.


you don't carry insurance for this sort of thing? Diversifying? I think the problem is similar along the lines of the infections itself "why should *I* have to stop my way of life? I'm not infected!" and then continue about as usual behavior.

I mean, you could consider the perspective and advice of what you are seeing here in the early stages of the economic fallout, or end up on your ass anyhow with more people on the way down you kicked in the face flailing against the inevitable.

But hey, I only saw through 2 recessions, 9/11, and my own deathbed a few times to know how to stay afloat and ready to grow. And I kinda made a business of it for 15 years helping other small companies and non-profits through financial difficulties. My clients usually come to me within the point of distress and I can't fault them for that. We were conditioned to believe if we work hard, do the right thing, that we'll be the last person to fail, and even then it just isn't fair. People make resolve based in their principles. Depending on what they align on is the outcome you absolutely deserve. I don't waste time with clients who offer dollar for dime without a mindset in changing for the better. You come back in a year from now and tell us how not changing operations dramatically with the drastic current events works out for you.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbaggins: discgolfguru: I guarantee you if I laid my maintenance guys off because we weren't getting rent payments we would have tenants not paying rent even more because their issues were not being addressed.

Then you have a deferred goodwill maintenance problem, and it will come home to roost now, but nobody is saying lay of your maintenance guys.  They need their jobs too.  But you and them are all going to have to take a pay cut.  Figure out how much of a loss of income everyone can sustain.  It sounds like you haven't really thought through how everyone is going to have to do with less while still staying in the game.

You also need to start lobbying your local tax system for breaks.  And your utilities.  You are going to be carrying defaulted tenants.


I realize we will have issues. And I am the manager, not the owner, so payment of employees is not something I decide. Just have a voice in it. We have already cut hours for secondary contractors and changed priority of service calls to protect our guys. Jesus, I had a woman call tonight because a bulb burned out. I'll get to her in a month. We have thought it through, and the basics are that we have waiting lists, even now. If a place becomes unprofitable, we will work with that tenant to keep them there, but if they were a long term problem or if is becomes unsustainable, we have to move in a paying tenant.
 
07X18
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: I've seen a lot of "crapping on landlord" stuff lately, but look, it's a business transaction like anything else. The grocery stores aren't giving free groceries, gas stations are not forgiving gas costs, and landlords have to pay their maintenance guys, property managers, and everyone else. I get it when landlords are jerks about it ( I have seen some of those stories) but the rest of us are just trying to keep our business going and pay our workers. If I knocked off $100 for every tenant I have we would lose about $22 K a month.Super nice gesture if you have one or two rentals and don't need the income to get by, I get it. But everyone cannot do that.


If only the rest of us had the ability to lose 22 thousand farking dollars on a $100 per month per tenant discount...

/cry me a river
//leverage your properties on a loan
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: You come back in a year from now and tell us how not changing operations dramatically with the drastic current events works out for you.


I think you mistook my point. Or perhaps you took it personally.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

07X18: discgolfguru: I've seen a lot of "crapping on landlord" stuff lately, but look, it's a business transaction like anything else. The grocery stores aren't giving free groceries, gas stations are not forgiving gas costs, and landlords have to pay their maintenance guys, property managers, and everyone else. I get it when landlords are jerks about it ( I have seen some of those stories) but the rest of us are just trying to keep our business going and pay our workers. If I knocked off $100 for every tenant I have we would lose about $22 K a month.Super nice gesture if you have one or two rentals and don't need the income to get by, I get it. But everyone cannot do that.

If only the rest of us had the ability to lose 22 thousand farking dollars on a $100 per month per tenant discount...

/cry me a river
//leverage your properties on a loan


That's the LLC, not me personally. You guys are touchy tonight. I'm a manager, not the owner. I don't get to decide how we structure our finances. I am just telling you how day to day operations function.
 
dustman81
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jmr61: dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.

Yeah, you have to really stick it to that bank that made you a mortgage loan based on your promise (and Note) affirming that you would pay them back and that landlord with whom you signed a contract affirming that you would pay the balance of your lease.

They are the TOTAL bad guys in this. Got to stick it to the man.


Hard to process evictions and foreclosures when the courts are shut down.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Compare this Hero with the Atomic Douchebag Landlord from earlier today and see the spectrum of Humanity.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dustman81: jmr61: dbaggins: $100 is not going to make even a smidgen of a dent in the damage coming.   Most American's are just one paycheck away from homelessness, and a LOT of people have lost their paychecks this week.

If anyone loses their job this week, I advice not paying any mortgage or rent.   The first pandemic economic victims to get evicted are going to be national news and the landlords will wish they had COVID-19.

Yeah, you have to really stick it to that bank that made you a mortgage loan based on your promise (and Note) affirming that you would pay them back and that landlord with whom you signed a contract affirming that you would pay the balance of your lease.

They are the TOTAL bad guys in this. Got to stick it to the man.

Hard to process evictions and foreclosures when the courts are shut down.


WA state has an eviction moratorium. It should also include not being allowed to take new tenants in at a higher rate of rent or impose larger deposits. We also have a unique issue with housing and homelessness here, which given the circumstances is just a festering boil who's next in line to the person with the vicegrips.
 
