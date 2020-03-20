 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Now doctors, after a long day of looking at naked people for a living, can go home and look at naked people for free (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Giggity, Immune system, Medicine, Immunology, medical personnel, Paper Street Media, medical workers, Infectious disease, adrenal glands  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 10:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About a million times more effective than thoughts and prayers.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People pay for porn?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
found this apropos ad in the margins...two missiles launched?  someone is optimistic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Finding free porn was a 20th century problem. Are these doctors also trying to find a vaccine for polio?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jtown: People pay for porn?


worse, they want the gov't to pay for porn

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There was a Friends joke where Rachel was dating a gynecologist and I guess they weren't having sex?
And he said "You're a waitress at a coffee shop.  After your shift have you ever said 'Ugh, if I have to see ONE more cup of coffee...."

Or something like that
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So... do people have an image of how epidemics are controlled and how doctors relate to it akin to how police procedurals envisioned computer hacking and the internet in general in the 1990s or something?

Because we're getting a lot of articles that seem to imply that doctors are suffering more frantic or dangerous conditions due to the epidemic and that's... not really how it works.  There isn't really a direct treatment for COVID-19 (which isn't special, that's fairly typical of viral infections) and it's not controlled by doctors and paramedics running around frantically sticking needles into things or whatever-- you basically identify who has it and then have them go stand in a corner until they're over it or dead.  Unless they've got an acute case or are severely at-risk, in which case you put them on a ventilator and then have them go stand in a corner until they're over it or dead.

I mean, I'm skipping a few steps here but the point is that the people whose jobs are really key to helping here aren't medical personnel in the traditional sense, it's middle managers and politicians who hold all real capacity to make a difference... unfortunately.  Doctors are probably stuck with longer hours and an insignificant increase in exposure risk.

// Albeit encouraging people to learn how this shiat realistically actually works will cause them to immediately realize that we already dropped the ball and current measures are essentially a placebo to keep the public from panicking that will do very little about the actual disease... at which point they'll panic and things will technically be marginally worse.  So... sure, there's a bunch of conventionally attractive white people who wear lab coats even when they're off duty who are running around constantly sticking needles in people in a frantic manner, because increased effort at the paramedic level is definitely a thing that would produce a useful result and you're totally safe, please don't riot you morons.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From the porn I've seen doctors and nurses spend all day engaging in wild sex with each other and their patients.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Finding free porn was a 20th century problem. Are these doctors also trying to find a vaccine for polio?


and I am conflicted between 'sad' and 'happy' that porn hub is now a wearable brand.

how long until they are a sponsored logo on a football* jersey?


* I guess it is no different then the playboy bunny logo


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: So... do people have an image of how epidemics are controlled and how doctors relate to it akin to how police procedurals envisioned computer hacking and the internet in general in the 1990s or something?

Because we're getting a lot of articles that seem to imply that doctors are suffering more frantic or dangerous conditions due to the epidemic and that's... not really how it works.  There isn't really a direct treatment for COVID-19 (which isn't special, that's fairly typical of viral infections) and it's not controlled by doctors and paramedics running around frantically sticking needles into things or whatever-- you basically identify who has it and then have them go stand in a corner until they're over it or dead.  Unless they've got an acute case or are severely at-risk, in which case you put them on a ventilator and then have them go stand in a corner until they're over it or dead.

I mean, I'm skipping a few steps here but the point is that the people whose jobs are really key to helping here aren't medical personnel in the traditional sense, it's middle managers and politicians who hold all real capacity to make a difference... unfortunately.  Doctors are probably stuck with longer hours and an insignificant increase in exposure risk.

// Albeit encouraging people to learn how this shiat realistically actually works will cause them to immediately realize that we already dropped the ball and current measures are essentially a placebo to keep the public from panicking that will do very little about the actual disease... at which point they'll panic and things will technically be marginally worse.  So... sure, there's a bunch of conventionally attractive white people who wear lab coats even when they're off duty who are running around constantly sticking needles in people in a frantic manner, because increased effort at the paramedic level is definitely a thing that would produce a useful result and you're totally safe, please don't riot you morons.


Are you a doctor, or do you know any?

My sister the doctor has been seeing patients nonstop since this began, and HER role in this has been to assess patients who come in coughing with high fevers and try to determine if they have allergies, common colds, common flu, or coronavirus; to treat them accordingly, to disseminate information, to follow up as well as she is able, and to try to avoid spreading it amongst her patients. Self-quarantining is not an option for healthcare professionals, as they are quite literally on the front lines of this mess, and unless they get sick, they have to be there 24/7 in some manner, trying to keep people from panicking all over the place.

Epidemics are controlled by people listening to and trusting their doctors, and that's very rare on the ground when Pres. Tittybaby has spent four years making sure nobody trusts anything anymore unless he's given it his orange stamp of approval; so doctors, nurses, and nurse-practitioners are the best hope we've got for getting this thing under control.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet the porn star in the article's name is Michael. Why? Because of the bolt-ons!

Ha!
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When people get sick with viral infections, medical care is provided with a goal to support them until their immune systems can react and eventually get the upper hand and deal with the viral infection.  On its face, this sounds like a simple proposition.  Often it is.  Your common cold generally responds well with minimal supportive care....rest and fluids, Tylenol or Ibuprofen for relief.  More serious infections need more support and intervention and are often quite complicated.  Our health care system is being (soon) overwhelmed with viral infection patients who require complicated support to keep them alive until their own systems are able to successfully deal with their overwhelming infection.  This all requires some high level Doctoring and a phalanx of highly trained and skilled other professionals.  Have you ever been in a real ICU?  I've spent a lot of time in ICU's and I am still blown away with what actually goes on in there.  And, especially, by the smart dedicated professionals who choose to work there.  Most of those people are the kind you would trust your life with and if you ever have the misfortune of being a patient in an ICU, you will.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.