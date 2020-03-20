 Skip to content
(Vice)   Everyone needs to go out and get sh*tload of pennies
66
    Bacteria, Cholera, copper smelter, Copper, copper workers, Infection, people touch surfaces, physician Victor Burq  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ass Pennies - Upright Citizens Brigade
Youtube f9aM_dT5VMI
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless you get the old ones what you have is mostly zinc.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They better be really old.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, if you can make a bunch of meth, people will trade you for it in copper pipes, wire............
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because it's toxic?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: Also, if you can make a bunch of meth, people will trade you for it in copper pipes, wire............


Wait I thought meth was glass bulb pipes and crack was straight glass pipes with copper "Chore Boy" scouring pads?

/this is from media, no firsthand knowledge, I stick to the green stuff only
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: They better be really old.


Username checks out.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


So I put the penny in my mouth, or...?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Unless you get the old ones what you have is mostly zinc.


Pre-1982, wasn't it?

In chemistry class in high school we made brass pennies to put in x-mas stockings. We put pennies in hydrochloric acid and zinc to chemically plate them. Then we heated them with a bunsen burner to combine them into a brass plating. I think that was the process. It's been 30 years.

We blew up so many things in that class. One of my favorites.

You should see what happens when spilled butyric acid goes out the chemical hood and straight into the HVAC intake on top of the building -- 450 students evacuated outside, puking their guts out at the smell and 30 of us chemistry students in the parking lot, puking between bouts of laughter. That was one of the best days ever.

Anyway, copper got super expensive at one point and Arizona lost our world domination in production to cheaper practices in Chile, Perú, and Mexico. I think it's still pretty rare to use pure copper in facilities, buildings, etc. because the demand is so high for electronics.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit! We stopped using those years ago and I gave what I had to charity. I'm going to die, aren't I?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Because it's toxic?


And the fact that some bacteria are becoming immune to it because it's never existed in pure form in such great quantities in the atmosphere and on the surface of the earth. It's spent the vast majority of history in ore form. Just a guess.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was 84 they made the switch to zinc cores in pennies, but you can melt the core right out with a good lighter and still have the copper wrapping.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we probably don't use copper surfaces everywhere because of the demands of pennies, copper wiring, and copper thieves.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... aaaaand people are going to start swallowing pennies.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: [th.bing.com image 184x230]

So I put the penny in my mouth, or...?


I just love her shoulders.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shitload of dimes
Youtube -RwEpUHynTc
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's the dummy now for buying that copper bracelet from the tv ads?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wall o pennies:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/f9aM_dT5​VMI]


Still my favorite sketch ever. No cuts, one take... just perfect and hilarious.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I think it's still pretty rare to use pure copper in facilities, buildings, etc. because the demand is so high for electronics.


When I lived in Michigan's U.P., we had an older house that was built when the big hard-rock copper mines were still operating.  The doorknobs and light switch plates were all made out of copper.  They didn't do that out of any awareness about copper's anti-microbial properties, but because copper was cheap and common in that area at the time.
 
Nothing To See Here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes cents . . .
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/f9aM_dT5​VMI]


thread over
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:

There are almost 400 pennies for every person in the country.

/got nuthin
 
b0rscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ecmoRandomNumbers:

You should see what happens when spilled butyric acid goes out the chemical hood and straight into the HVAC intake on top of the building

If only there were a way to keep that from happening.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason why copper is not everywhere is a) it rusts quickly; b) it costs quite a bit, being a semi-precious metal and c) the Chinese keep stealing it, as do poor people. I don't know what they do with it all, but I suspect you should re-read b) again and think about it.

Where there is a market, there is a crime.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: [YouTube video: Ass Pennies - Upright Citizens Brigade]


That was fast. ;)
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danceswithcrows: ecmoRandomNumbers: I think it's still pretty rare to use pure copper in facilities, buildings, etc. because the demand is so high for electronics.

When I lived in Michigan's U.P., we had an older house that was built when the big hard-rock copper mines were still operating.  The doorknobs and light switch plates were all made out of copper.  They didn't do that out of any awareness about copper's anti-microbial properties, but because copper was cheap and common in that area at the time.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You would find multiple-ton boulders of 97% pure copper just lying about the woods.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rscht: ecmoRandomNumbers:

You should see what happens when spilled butyric acid goes out the chemical hood and straight into the HVAC intake on top of the building

If only there were a way to keep that from happening.


When I was an undergraduate, a jerk from a rival house (we all know who it was) spilled buyric acid on the carpet in our hall. It stank so bad they replaced the carpet, which formerly only stank of vomit, stale beer and God only knows what.

Butyric acid is a well-known chemical to chemistry students and also the stuff that gives stale milk and dairy its stink. It is the smell of poor people. Their bodies make the stuff when they metabolize muscle instead of fat.
 
b0rscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: b0rscht: ecmoRandomNumbers:

You should see what happens when spilled butyric acid goes out the chemical hood and straight into the HVAC intake on top of the building

If only there were a way to keep that from happening.

When I was an undergraduate, a jerk from a rival house (we all know who it was) spilled buyric acid on the carpet in our hall. It stank so bad they replaced the carpet, which formerly only stank of vomit, stale beer and God only knows what.

Butyric acid is a well-known chemical to chemistry students and also the stuff that gives stale milk and dairy its stink. It is the smell of poor people. Their bodies make the stuff when they metabolize muscle instead of fat.


I know about butyric acid, and I have messed with it in chemistry lab. It's more retch-inducing then Trump pressers.

I'm more wondering about who designs a school where the fume hood vents near the HVAC intake.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 A penny in your watering can or bottle is good for your plants. Prevents algae also.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: WoolyManwich: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/f9aM_dT5​VMI]

Still my favorite sketch ever. No cuts, one take... just perfect and hilarious.


They must have shot that at least a dozen times, because I'd be breaking so hard. But it was so worth it.

Comedy gold... um, copper/zinc.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I have a shiatload of pennies.  I was going to give them to the local SPCA or Humane Society for Pennies for Paws.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally immune

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I have is dimes!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joaquin closet: Fun fact:

There are almost 400 pennies for every person in the country.

/got nuthin


Don't sell yourself short. You've got almost 4 bucks!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: Who's the dummy now for buying that copper bracelet from the tv ads?


You.  It's still you. ;)
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: All I have is dimes!


Sports tab is over a few.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of one of the best jokes evar from Last Week Tonight.  Paraphrasing, but since pennies aren't even worth the material it takes to make them, they're looking for the most worthless materials possible.  They tried using old Cosby Show DVDs, but even they weren't worthless enough. ;)
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Because it's toxic?


It's an essential nutrient - in trace quantities. in large quantities, it's quite toxic.
Copper poisoning is extremely unpleasant, too - I can attest to that personally.
Carved a bunch of malachite without proper protective gear.
For two weeks I felt like shiat, and had no appetite - anything I tried to eat was repulsively sweet, to where I couldn't choke it down - lost 15 lbs. before I recovered.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: enry: Because it's toxic?

And the fact that some bacteria are becoming immune to it because it's never existed in pure form in such great quantities in the atmosphere and on the surface of the earth. It's spent the vast majority of history in ore form. Just a guess.


Wanna know how I know you didn't REALLY read TFA?

"On copper surfaces, bacteria and viruses die. When a microbe lands on a copper surface, the copper releases ions, which are electrically charged particles. Those copper ions blast through the outer membranes and destroy the whole cell, including the DNA or RNA inside. Because their DNA and RNA are destroyed, it also means a bacteria or virus can't mutate and become resistant to the copper, or pass on genes (like for antibiotic resistance) to other microbes."

What you're proposing would be the equivalent of becoming immune to taking a .50 cal round to the head from about 6".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm swallowing pennies as we speak!

/I said PENNIES
 
ruudbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandelaphon: It was 84 they made the switch to zinc cores in pennies, but you can melt the core right out with a good lighter and still have the copper wrapping.


I am an HVAC guy and around 1986 I was brazing a penny to a Freon line with a hole in it to seal it. Fark!, the penny blew up in white fumes of smoke. That is the first time I found out.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap...the use of scientifically accurate terminology in the article headline!

Maybe journalism isn't dead after all?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's not '*the* Coronavirus', it's ' *a* coronavirus'
//it's like saying 'Man killed in felid attach' instead of 'Man killed in Mountain Lion attack'
///Yes, biological pedantry exists, and it does matter...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine had beautiful copper gutters on her old house. They disappeared one day while she was at work.

That's one reason that stuff isn't everywhere.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandelaphon: It was 84 they made the switch to zinc cores in pennies, but you can melt the core right out with a good lighter and still have the copper wrapping.


I heard you can dissolve the core in a glass of coke.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bad advert from big copper.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennies minted before 1982 are 95% Cu and weigh 3.1 grams.  (1/10th of a Troy oz)

Pennies minted after 1982 are 97.5% Zn with a copper coating and weigh 2.5 grams.

Pennies minted in 1982 could be either.  You need to get a coin comparator or a scale to tell the difference.

I have a problem...
 
ruudbob
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

jso2897: enry: Because it's toxic?

It's an essential nutrient - in trace quantities. in large quantities, it's quite toxic.
Copper poisoning is extremely unpleasant, too - I can attest to that personally.
Carved a bunch of malachite without proper protective gear.
For two weeks I felt like shiat, and had no appetite - anything I tried to eat was repulsively sweet, to where I couldn't choke it down - lost 15 lbs. before I recovered.


When I used a cutting torch to cut out my life sized angel of death from heavy galvanized HVAC steel I learned a lot about zinc poisoning and the hives it causes. My 7 foot guy protects me from robbers and demons but failed massively on my body. I do a lot of torch cutting copper sheet art work and never heard of copper poisoning.
 
