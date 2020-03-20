This article is only available to TotalFark subscribers.
Without the filter, the mask is useless
If you are a paid TotalFark subscriber, you must have cookies enabled in your browser.
You can reset your cookie by logging in.
|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
This article is only available to TotalFark subscribers.
Without the filter, the mask is useless
If you are a paid TotalFark subscriber, you must have cookies enabled in your browser. You can reset your cookie by logging in.
|
In Other Media
|