 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Survival rate for severe COVID-19 victims put on ventilators: 3%. PSA: get medical care advance directives and wills done now   (twitter.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

494 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 3:36 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is, the ventilator shortage doesn't matter.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that's bleak.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The good news is, the ventilator shortage doesn't matter.


sadly, this
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think I was better off not knowing that.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The news was better for people on oxygen without mechanical ventilation. About 20% of them survived. (Table 2 on page 5)
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is based on the first month of experience in China. Maybe the 7 weeks of data since then is less bleak.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yup, if you got to the hospital, chances are, you die
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZAZ: This is based on the first month of experience in China. Maybe the 7 weeks of data since then is less bleak.


Yes because what I've learned over the last 7 weeks is that things are just definitely getting better and better.

/sorry, I know that's not your fault
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's not exciting.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yup, if you got to the hospital, chances are, you die


That has been a standing rule for hospitalizations for a long time.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Optimism is getting about as abundant as toilet paper these days.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I need to read the paper to fully understand but I'll be honest I just can't deal with that at the moment.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ugh.   Husband of one of the folks at my college is the first case in the area- he's currently sedated and on vent in a larger hospital.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many Carona patients come off the ventilators?
Well, technically all of them.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Totally just the common coldflu. Nothing to worry about. *eyetwitch*
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How many Carona patients come off the ventilators?
Well, technically all of them.


They're not patients anymore if they're not alive.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But the flu kills more people, right?  Right?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark off with the twitter links
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not a helpful statistic at all.

Severe CV cases are severe, big shocker. If you're in bad enough shape to require a ventilator, things are already not looking good and any further complication is a push toward death.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The good news is, the ventilator shortage doesn't matter.


It certainly does for that 3%.
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those figures are enough to take your breath away.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
though the huge majority of people want even need a ventilator some of the people that do might die
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
100% if requiring ECMO? What the hell did I do?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Every official who delayed response by insisting this was "just like the flu" needs to be charged with negligent homicide.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Ugh.   Husband of one of the folks at my college is the first case in the area- he's currently sedated and on vent in a larger hospital.


Oh thats reallly not good
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: That's not exciting.


It is from the standpoint that flattening the curve no longer matters. It doesn't affect the death rate one way or the other if you run out of critical care space -- none of them survive.
 
AeAe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yup, if you got to the hospital, chances are, you die


You're not reading it right. If you have the virus and have to be admitted, the mortality rate is 25%. Meaning 75% survived.

So the vast majority actually survive.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Skeptical of anything sourced from The Lancet any more. First, the "vaccines cause autism" debacle, and now more recently, "COVID-19 + ibuprofen = bad". They appear to be happy to run with any old thing, without actually verifying the science first.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They're not patients anymore if they're not alive.


Forensic pathologists shoot you the stink-eye
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Ugh.   Husband of one of the folks at my college is the first case in the area- he's currently sedated and on vent in a larger hospital.


Not that it means much...  but here's hoping he pulls through...
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Every official who delayed response by insisting this was "just like the flu" needs to be charged with negligent homicide.


And maybe they will some day.

If there is anybody left to prosecute them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"I want you to take me off the lung blower"
 
PunGent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: 100% if requiring ECMO? What the hell did I do?


They're just dying without you, man...

/sorry
//jk
///could use a little levity in the ongoing shiatshow
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: MythDragon: How many Carona patients come off the ventilators?
Well, technically all of them.

They're not patients anymore if they're not alive.


In some ways they are even more patient.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cry for mercy! The Reckoning has come!
Youtube s0kWdxnio-w
 
Spindle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm wanting to know the positive/negative rate for the drive up testing sites is.  I know it'll be somewhat skewed because only people who think they're sick would go to one, but ultimately it would as close to a random sample of the populace as we are likely to get.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZAZ: This is based on the first month of experience in China. Maybe the 7 weeks of data since then is less bleak.


Additionally, anyone still hospitalized was excluded from the study (together with "people still being tested", these two groups accounted for more than 75% of participants).

So what this is really saying is "if your case is serious enough that you need mechanical ventilation, you're not getting out of the hospital quickly".
 
neapoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I need to read the paper to fully understand but I'll be honest I just can't deal with that at the moment.


Lots of my friends and I feel the same way. I've been trying to stay somewhat informed while focusing on self care.

This is gonna be a long long ride...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Spindle: I'm wanting to know the positive/negative rate for the drive up testing sites is.  I know it'll be somewhat skewed because only people who think they're sick would go to one, but ultimately it would as close to a random sample of the populace as we are likely to get.


Self-selected samples are never random.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I think I was better off not knowing that.


Same.

Now... do I tell the wife with Lupus and heart failure who is already upset in order to stress how in danger she is?  Or is she already the right amount of terrified after I broke it to her that her family would not be able to see her when she gets her heart surgery because, well, a LOT of reasons but them flying in from California being being high up the list.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the worst caturday thread ever.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Close2TheEdge: ImpendingCynic: Every official who delayed response by insisting this was "just like the flu" needs to be charged with negligent homicide.

And maybe they will some day.

If there is anybody left to prosecute them.


most people who get the corona virus won't even need to go to the hospital
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.