(Medium)   Coronavirus - the everything summary 2: Hammer time   (medium.com) divider line
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was actually a really great read.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Agreed. If only the people in power would read it, or at least have someone read it for them (or to them, if necessary).
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean...  shouldn't it have been "...2:  Electric Boogaloo" ?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sozelle: Agreed. If only the people in power would read it, or at least have someone read it for them (or to them, if necessary).


Here is Donald Trump actually looking at the third graph:
www3.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sozelle: Agreed. If only the people in power would read it, or at least have someone read it for them (or to them, if necessary).


But who has the time to read this to the populace of the red states?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

davidphogan: That was actually a really great read.


I've been posting this everywhere for the self-professed epidemiologists out there (they read The Stand and Outbreak) who keep saying we're just delaying the inevitable by taking extreme measures right now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If this line doesn't convince you to read this and understand it, I don't know what will.

"As of today, at least one Seattle hospital is unable to intubate patients over 65 due to shortages of equipment and gives them a 90% chance of dying."

Basically, if you need ICU level care in Seattle and you're over 65%, the CFR is 90%.

Before now, if you had some other issue (not COVID-19) and you need ICU care, you generally had access, and you had a 13% chance of dying. If the ICU beds are full because of COVID-19, that makes your chance of dying...almost 100%.

There are 4 million ICU admission a year in the US. We're a quarter of the way through the year, roughly, so call it 3 million more to go.

If we allow the ICUs to overfill because we're not maintaining social isolation? That's about 3,000,000 more dead, on top of whatever COVID-19 kills. Almost 1% of the US population PLUS whatever this pandemic takes. 4% of the US population is by no means a death toll that can't be reached.

Read this. Understand it.

Then go home. Stay home except when you absolutely can. Don't panic buy, but don't go to the store every day. Keep your distance from others. The most important thing is time, the farther back in time we can push the peak, the lower the peak will be AND we'll have that much more time to prepare. We can let the trials trying to figure out therapies complete, for example. More effective therapies lower the CFR. We can build more tests. The idea is you get it, know in three days, get treated in four, have a mild illness. Then? You're free.

But we don't have that now. We need time.

This is unlike anything anyone's ever seen. Even the 1918 flu, people had some resistance*. This is a fundamental shift in how life has to be for the next few months.

Or, you can be good with killing multiple millions of your fellow citizens.

* And there's some evidence that it was Aspirin that cause the fatalities. More on that later.
 
