(KTNV Las Vegas)   Strip club offering drive-thru shows and "nude hand sanitizer wrestling." Rare noble-stripper trifecta now in play   (ktnv.com) divider line
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So wasting hand sanitizer for wrestling when we can't even readily get it? Yeah sounds like a bunch of heroes.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing like hand sanitizer getting in your eyes and other delicate bits.  Must be a S&M show
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Feel the burn.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ac982000: So wasting hand sanitizer for wrestling when we can't even readily get it? Yeah sounds like a bunch of heroes.


I dont think there is a hand sanitizer shortage.  Everyone has 12 half empty bottles already
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ac982000: So wasting hand sanitizer for wrestling when we can't even readily get it? Yeah sounds like a bunch of heroes.


If you actually believe they are using hand sanitizer, let me talk to you about a bridge I got for sale.

As for LD they are the masters of strip club marketing, there signage on 15 is awlays worth a giggle or an eye roll.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Neat! Lysol douches are next!
 
Bukharin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dont get hand sanitizer in your eyes
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
are they all tattooed up like those other strippers
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ac982000: So wasting hand sanitizer for wrestling when we can't even readily get it? Yeah sounds like a bunch of heroes.


It's probably just scented lube. Can't imagine actual sanitizer would feel too nice in some places

/they are likely to have trouble, however, when the sanitizer hits the anus
 
jake_lex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Interested:

It's Always Sunny - I just wanna be pure
Youtube wSJSWy2o_1I
 
Riothamus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: ac982000: So wasting hand sanitizer for wrestling when we can't even readily get it? Yeah sounds like a bunch of heroes.

It's probably just scented lube. Can't imagine actual sanitizer would feel too nice in some places

/they are likely to have trouble, however, when the sanitizer hits the anus


Wouldn't the alcohol burn like a motherfarker and rapidly intoxicate someone if it's applied liberally to exposed blood vessels?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Blessed are the sleazemakers.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why would you go to a strip club? Isn't that what cam girls are for?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

puffy999: Neat! Lysol douches are next!


Lysol douches are so 1950's.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Riothamus: KingBiefWhistle: ac982000: So wasting hand sanitizer for wrestling when we can't even readily get it? Yeah sounds like a bunch of heroes.

It's probably just scented lube. Can't imagine actual sanitizer would feel too nice in some places

/they are likely to have trouble, however, when the sanitizer hits the anus

Wouldn't the alcohol burn like a motherfarker and rapidly intoxicate someone if it's applied liberally to exposed blood vessels?


I can understand the confusion but jello/lube/hand sanitizer wrestling isn't like a no holds barred cage match

...typically
 
Riothamus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Riothamus: KingBiefWhistle: ac982000: So wasting hand sanitizer for wrestling when we can't even readily get it? Yeah sounds like a bunch of heroes.

It's probably just scented lube. Can't imagine actual sanitizer would feel too nice in some places

/they are likely to have trouble, however, when the sanitizer hits the anus

Wouldn't the alcohol burn like a motherfarker and rapidly intoxicate someone if it's applied liberally to exposed blood vessels?

I can understand the confusion but jello/lube/hand sanitizer wrestling isn't like a no holds barred cage match

...typically


The sanitizer WILL hit the anus if the person falls into it.
 
HempHead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Why would you go to a strip club? Isn't that what cam girls are for?


Cam girls can't give you a bj in the corner.
 
dericwater
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Why would you go to a strip club? Isn't that what cam girls are for?


Pretty much, right? Strip clubs existed because there were no easy access to seeing hoo-hahs. Now, we can get 4K up close and personal 60fps video that can distinguish each and every pore. What's the point of going to a strip club where you're 10 feet away because of a rail, lousy music, dingy atmosphere, and bored dancers?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Alright, we got a great idea here, everyone. But now, we need a slogan for it!"

Suggestion box:

1. Good, clean fun!
2. Pure hell in Purell!
3. The thrilla in the killa of all the salmonella!
4. Slime time in prime time!

[/your ticket buys the whole seat, 'cuz you'd slip right off the eeeeeeeeeedge...]
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HempHead: AnEasyTarget: Why would you go to a strip club? Isn't that what cam girls are for?

Cam girls can't give you a bj in the corner.


OTPHJ is the preferred technique in these parts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: ac982000: So wasting hand sanitizer for wrestling when we can't even readily get it? Yeah sounds like a bunch of heroes.

It's probably just scented lube. Can't imagine actual sanitizer would feel too nice in some places

/they are likely to have trouble, however, when the sanitizer hits the anus


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Purell is going to be the hot new stripper name.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Dont get hand sanitizer in your eyes


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The sign says drive through lap  dances, how do they do that?  Asking for a friend.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Adapt, improvise, overcome.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Other items on the menu:

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
