(Evansville Courier Press)   Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana is asking its community to help mitigate their mask shortage by making and donating CDC-compliant masks per the video linked in this here article. Ask your local healthcare facilities if they want your help   (courierpress.com) divider line
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Yeah, so I had to go there earlier this week (semi-annual tire-kicking contest). *NOBODY* on staff, physicians, surgeons, nurses, clerical, etc. was wearing mask or gloves. There were *NO* protective or preventive measures in place... except for a "screening" at the main entrance which was "Do you have COVID-19?"


How they can be running out of masks is beyond me. Deaconess can suck swamp muck.
 
EdenLiesObscured
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Normally my hometown makes news for something crazy. Cool to see good news for a change.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Its E-ville.  Sounds about right.  Sorry to you natives!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our local hospital is doing this too, aka "asking the hoarders to give back a little".
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Is it possible they they were not wearing masks or gloves because they didn't have any?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Most of us in blue states can not comprehend how absolutely DIRE health care is in rural red areas.

/ or education for that matter
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Watching the sewing was satisfying. Made me want to add that skill to my inventory.
 
Vansthing
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Besides hoarders giving back....is there someway to get away from single use and disposable masks? I saw on here yesterday(?) a link to opensource 3D printer software to make masks but the developer was asking help to refine the filter elements.

Are there anymore garment factories in California that can start sewing swatches of cloth together to make a mesh fine enough to meet N95 standards?

It is obvious that the government apparatus that should have been thinking about these things was not so now a concerned populace must....someone out there knows out to take their toilet paper stash and turn it into masks or some stoner has developed the ultimate sploof to hide the smell from his neighbors but could actually save lives.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Local hospital here has rationed N95 masks just for intubations - that's the tube that goes down the trachea and hooks up to the ventilator. No other staff can get them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No! They don't want the used ones.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this even real? I couldn't get through the paywall but the Deaconess web site had no information about making masks for them...and I highly doubt that a medical professional would wear a mask made by some rando in the community.
 
EdenLiesObscured
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boston news: https://www.boston25news.com/ne​ws/volu​nteers-sew-masks-health-care-workers-a​mid-shortage-due-pandemic/7BVSV7XCVJDU​DP3EEZCWJEGCG4/

Deaconess website: https://www.deaconess.com/Ho​w-to-make-​a-Face-Mask
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Here's the video. At the end they give info on how to contact the hospital to send it and that they would be washing them in their machines.

How to make a mask for doctors, nurses and health care workers for COVID-19
Youtube 9tBg0Os5FWQ
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Are there anymore garment factories in California that can start sewing swatches of cloth together to make a mesh fine enough to meet N95 standards?


According to the CDC, amongst other things, an N95 must filter out 95% of very small (0.3 micron) particles. A few minutes of Googling gives me the impression that most clothing doesn't use fabric woven anywhere near that tightness.

Achieving an adequate seal to the face is also required which, if I understand correctly, all-cloth masks can't do because of our noses.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Great. Interesting. I sent to a friend of mine to make one for me. Greedy person that I am.
 
M-G
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yeah, it's real.  But the "CDC-compliant" in the the headline makes you think they're making something that's been well tested as effective.  This sort of mask is what the CDC lists as an untested last resort.  Kind of how instructions for how to butcher and cook humans would be at the end of the the list of how to handle a food shortage.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That was last year, which was the equivalent of 75 years ago.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

There was a sourced opinion (?) article in the nytimes that said that masks should be considered part of the arsenal. They aren't perfect but they do some good. People can learn to wear then effectively and even a mask that filters out 30% of bad stuff is still filtering out 30% of bad stuff. I can't find it now. The writer wasn't a medical professional which I found a bit disturbing, but they weren't an obvious crackpot and the sources were good.

So if you're wading around in a sea of coronavirus infected and rubbing your eyes then the mask is probably not good. But if you're just walking around and want to keep your random germs to yourself and other's germs away from you a mask does help. YMMV, I'm only interpreting what the article said, could be horseshiat.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Watching the sewing was satisfying. Made me want to add that skill to my inventory.


There's only minimal skill required.  You could even sew it by hand with a regular needle. The most important component is to use 100% cotton fabric and thread, which makes it easier to semi-sterilize by ironing with a hot iron (just avoid ironing the elastic, which could melt at a high temperature).
 
LadySusan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

See my other post. And I agree with what you are saying too or maybe don't not disagree with it.
 
