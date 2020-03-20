 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   You might want to sit down for this, but it's sort of looking like many of the men who use Grindr for regular hookups aren't behaving all that responsibly when it comes to the Coronavirus   (slate.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Human sexuality, AIDS, Homosexuality, Coronavirus Diaries, close friends, latest public health information, college friend, science lunatic  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 3:27 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But Tinder users are the epitome of self restraint and civil virtue?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does this mean they're all Trumpers?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My advice is to talk to older gays who were out and about during the AIDS era of the 80s. Ask how it went back then.

/RIP Keith, Ted, & Duane
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm guessing "The Coronas" isn't even on their radar.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People on hook up apps may exhibit poor judgement.

News at 11.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They are panic hoarding sausage?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: My advice is to talk to older gays who were out and about during the AIDS era of the 80s. Ask how it went back then.

/RIP Keith, Ted, & Duane


And much like then, we have a president who can't use the proper name for the disease.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: They are panic hoarding sausage?


And poppers
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: My advice is to talk to older gays who were out and about during the AIDS era of the 80s. Ask how it went back then.

/RIP Keith, Ted, & Duane


Not so fabulous?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't tell Pence. This could set us back months on the coronavirus front. Decades on the AIDS front.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: My advice is to talk to older gays who were out and about during the AIDS era of the 80s. Ask how it went back then.

/RIP Keith, Ted, & Duane


What did the cast of Cheers have to do with it?
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They are coughing on their buttholes?
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A lot of young LGBTs never went through the AIDS crisis and risky behavior is definitely back.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: But Tinder users are the epitome of self restraint and civil virtue?


A younger female friend that lives in New York is moving out of her apartment and back to the Midwest because her roommate keeps having random Tinder hookups. Young people are horny idiots when it comes to this kind of stuff.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wore a condom, how much more safe can I be?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: People on hook up apps may exhibit poor judgement.

News at 11.


*Film* at 11.

/or it didn't happen
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's cool; my AIDS regimen kills corona virus.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: They are coughing on their buttholes?


Are you kink shaming?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: My advice is to talk to older gays who were out and about during the AIDS era of the 80s. Ask how it went back then.

/RIP Keith, Ted, & Duane


Whomever funny'd this comment, clearly didn't get enough love from daddy, or too much love from mommy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My last hook-up took place the old fashioned way....by getting somebody's phone number at my favorite bar.

/Dated for a bit.
//Unfortunately, she was a total head case.
///The sex was awesome, naturally.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minute ago  

Dork Gently: Does this mean they're all Trumpers?


It's Grindr, so yes
 
DrWhy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The thing I find most distressing is that the Grindr dudes are modelling their response to COVID-19 like it was AIDS or some other STI.  Lets compare:

Can you get it from sex:  AIDS: yes, COVID-19: maybe
Can you spread it before you know you have it: AIDS: I think so, but I couldn't confirm for sure, COVID-19: yes
Can you get it from kissing: AIDS: no, COVID-19: yes
Can you get it from being sneezed/coughed/spit on: AIDS: no, COVID-19: yes
Can you get it from shaking hands: AIDS: no, COVID-19: yes
Can you get it from being in the same room with someone: AIDS: no, COVID-19: probably
Can it kill you in a week:  AIDS: no, COVID-19: yes (in the worst cases)

COVID-19.  Not AIDS.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.