(Daily Mail)   One plus to the coronavirus pandemic: all your sins are forgiven if you're Catholic. The rest of you heathens are doomed   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old plenary indulgence.  At least this time it's a good thing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does that article have to do with a phone manufacturer?
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So just past sins or is there some all access laminate I need?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why don't they just do this for everyone all the time and just skip the whole Ren Faire quality cosplay every Sunday?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if they're just making sh*t up.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think anyone needs a priest to tell them their sins are forgiven.

/Lutherans rule.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invincible ignorance!  Invincible ingorance!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I got that going for me, which is nice.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mindless Self Indulgence? That band sucks.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'll just take the last sacrament before I cough my lung out and die.

Checkmate Lucifer!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting the virus is a ticket to sinning without consequence? Gotta go find some people to sneeze on me (no, that's *your* fetish).
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll need to recite 3 Our Fathers, 2 Hail Mary's, 1 Apostle's Creed and bring a pound of 85/15 grass-fed ground beef.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I don't think anyone needs a priest to tell them their sins are forgiven.

/Lutherans rule.


Nailed it
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free range Protestants still do what they want.
 
crackwhore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont get it
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I burn in hell I'll bet I smell like bacon
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: Meh, I'll just take the last sacrament before I cough my lung out and die.

Checkmate Lucifer!


Too much effort. The Mormons will baptize me into heaven after my death, gratis.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Invincible ignorance!  Invincible ingorance!


If that is what it takes to send me to heaven then it is schit like this that makes me prefer hell any day. OTOH might sound like the Pope knows it is all really BS. He is not stupid but we will never know.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Took long enough for them to figure out to junction their Forgive and All materias together.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, the Roman Catholic Church contradicts the teaching of the New Testament. Nothing new there.
It just demonstrates why the Protestant Reformation was an act of God (for those who believe that God exists).
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do not worry about your sins.  When Corona harvests your fruit, the great pangolin eats the ants of sin on it.  You are made clean and pure again.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dodo David: So, the Roman Catholic Church contradicts the teaching of the New Testament. Nothing new there.
It just demonstrates why the Protestant Reformation was an act of God (for those who believe that God exists).


Given how some protestants ignore the New Covenant and get hung up on certain very specific parts of Leviticus, I'm not sure God had much of a hand in that, either.

/Bunch of sects maniacs.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nurgle loves all His children.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The sign outside the neighborhood Catholic church now reads in bright red letters "No Masses". Until seeing that it didn't quite hit home that working from home this week has been different than usual because there is no sound of squealing happy kids mucking about the playground at the daycare center of that church. Time for a beer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh. I thought he said "Cat-holic".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dodo David: So, the Roman Catholic Church contradicts the teaching of the New Testament. Nothing new there.
It just demonstrates why the Protestant Reformation was an act of God (for those who believe that God exists).


When Martin Luther nailed his protest up to the church door in 1517, he may not have realised the full significance of what he was doing...
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

