 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Woman gives birth in the TP aisle of a Walmart   (apnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Murica, Childbirth, Missouri, Paper, Woman, Toilet paper, Springfield, Missouri, good moment, Toilet  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 7:52 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thats shiatty
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The 'murica tag would be more appropriate if she had given birth after being punched in the stomach in a toilet paper brawl.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Customers cheer after woman gives birth at Missouri Walmart"

Was this before or after they stepped over her to grab a package of TP?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What a Charmin story, and the baby must be Angel soft.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Plenty of room, at least.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: What a Charmin story, and the baby must be Angel soft.



and the Republican Party/Bible Thumpers can't wait until its 18 years old so it can go overseas and fight for someone else's shiat.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good that they're okay, but It took 45 minutes for an ambulance to roll in?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Way to hog the TP AND a hospital bed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She couldn't have gone over to the diaper aisle?

THINK OF THE PRODUCT PLACEMENT, PEOPLE!
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sooooo, outside of America nobody ever gives birth in an unexpected place?

/what an odd attempt to disparage the US
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
newbornsofwalmart.com?
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Clean Up!
Aisle Three!
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does that answer your question, shiat Aisle?
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well when ya gotta drop trou and blow out a chow what better place ?


Ok got nuthin move along folks
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My placentas clean My placentas clean
Because, I'm Charmin clean
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB.
Wife found a store selling TP today.
The terrible stuff previously we would have avoided.
1 roll per customer, per day.
We are +1 TP roll.
Rural America problems.
/CSB.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm: Good that they're okay, but It took 45 minutes for an ambulance to roll in?


She might not have been white.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 If they don't call that boy Wally or that girl Marta, imma disappoint.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.