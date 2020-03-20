 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Do the Coronavirus tests actually work? Maybe....maybe not   (nypost.com) divider line
25
    More: Awkward, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pneumonia, John Edwards, Cincinnati, testing negative, COVID-19 test results, Cincinnati Health Department's medical director, World Health Organization  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 5:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing is 100% accurate. A false negative rate of 0.0001% will give a handful of false negatives if given to millions of people.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The only thing you can do is rest," Edwards said of how she's fighting her illness. "The only thing you can do is drink fluids."

That's two things.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "The only thing you can do is rest," Edwards said of how she's fighting her illness. "The only thing you can do is drink fluids."

That's two things.


The only two things you can do is rest, drink fluids, and stay quarentined.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

groovybomb: Walker: "The only thing you can do is rest," Edwards said of how she's fighting her illness. "The only thing you can do is drink fluids."

That's two things.

The only two things you can do is rest, drink fluids, and stay quarentined.


Nobody expects the Spanish Flu!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

groovybomb: Walker: "The only thing you can do is rest," Edwards said of how she's fighting her illness. "The only thing you can do is drink fluids."

That's two things.

The only two things you can do is rest, drink fluids, and stay quarentined.


Three! Three things!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's not like the results are set in stone. It just means that there is a high likelihood that you don't have Corona at the time of the test. You can definitely get it after the fact
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Walker: groovybomb: Walker: "The only thing you can do is rest," Edwards said of how she's fighting her illness. "The only thing you can do is drink fluids."

That's two things.

The only two things you can do is rest, drink fluids, and stay quarentined.

Three! Three things!
[Fark user image image 460x316]


You could also eat chicken noodle soup. It may not actually help, but it will probably make you feel better.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Welcome to the wonderful world of Sensitivity and Specificity!
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Welcome to the wonderful world of Sensitivity and Specificity!


Coronavirus is here to ROC your world.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All tests have sensitivity and specificity that are less than perfect.

Sensitivity = odds of positive test for patient who actually has disease

Specificity = odds of negative test in healthy person

Even if the sensitivity is 99.9% if you test enough people you're going end up with some false negatives.

I'll spare you a discussion on positive predictive value and negative predictive value because I don't want to make your head hurt.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NYPOST - In one breath "oh noes, dogs are testing posoitive for COVID-19", the next, the COVID test doesn't work because the sensitivity is a fraction less than 100%.
 
thornhill
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well that's a pretty irresponsible article - taking one incident and basically claiming that the tests are bogus.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

alexanderplatz: All tests have sensitivity and specificity that are less than perfect.

Sensitivity = odds of positive test for patient who actually has disease

Specificity = odds of negative test in healthy person

Even if the sensitivity is 99.9% if you test enough people you're going end up with some false negatives.

I'll spare you a discussion on positive predictive value and negative predictive value because I don't want to make your head hurt.


If statistical calculations make your head hurt, please don't project your weakness on me.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: groovybomb: Walker: "The only thing you can do is rest," Edwards said of how she's fighting her illness. "The only thing you can do is drink fluids."

That's two things.

The only two things you can do is rest, drink fluids, and stay quarentined.

Three! Three things!
[Fark user image 460x316]


I wasn't expecting the Spanish inquisition.
 
ftroop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Nothing is 100% accurate. A false negative rate of 0.0001% will give a handful of false negatives if given to millions of people.


Millions of people.  Bwahahahahahahahaha!  I just refreshed the CDC's test tally graph.  Around 55,000.  For the entire Estados Unidos.

My county just started severely restricting CV testing after taking samples from a total of 500-600 people.  The number varies depending on which agency you listen to.  They keep saying we have only one confirmed case but that's because that person was tested last week and we have no data from the 500-600 samples that were collected this week.  The turnaround time was supposed to be 3-4 days so we should have started getting numbers yesterday but I'm guessing they're planning to take the weekend to figure out how to spin the data.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
NY Post? So now I doubt the existence of corona virus test kits at all.

Well, that and Dumb Donny said there were plenty for everyone.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: If statistical calculations make your head hurt, please don't project your weakness on me.


Oh I love that shiat myself but most people loathe math it seems.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alexanderplatz: All tests have sensitivity and specificity that are less than perfect.

Sensitivity = odds of positive test for patient who actually has disease

Specificity = odds of negative test in healthy person

Even if the sensitivity is 99.9% if you test enough people you're going end up with some false negatives.

I'll spare you a discussion on positive predictive value and negative predictive value because I don't want to make your head hurt.


If basic conditional probabilities are that hard for you, please find whoever pretended to teach you statistics and slap them.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

alexanderplatz: jiesenPSD: If statistical calculations make your head hurt, please don't project your weakness on me.

Oh I love that shiat myself but most people loathe math it seems.


Well, that's fair.

But please don't encourage it.  It isn't actually hard and I have to convince students that "jokes" like yours aren't true.

And now I have to do it over the internet.  Grumble grumble.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: alexanderplatz: jiesenPSD: If statistical calculations make your head hurt, please don't project your weakness on me.

Oh I love that shiat myself but most people loathe math it seems.

Well, that's fair.

But please don't encourage it.  It isn't actually hard and I have to convince students that "jokes" like yours aren't true.

And now I have to do it over the internet.  Grumble grumble.


I wish my patients would take my actual  recommendations as seriously as farkers  seem to take my light hearted banter. Oh well.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ohio? I'm surprised they just didn't give her narcan and send her on her way
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alexanderplatz: jiesenPSD: If statistical calculations make your head hurt, please don't project your weakness on me.

Oh I love that shiat myself but most people loathe math it seems.


I loathe math, but stats 101 was my all time favorite class. It was taught by a retired statistician whose job was to fudge polling/ business numbers. I learned a lot.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, I loathe calculus is more accurate.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.