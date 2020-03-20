 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   One-third of lower 48 states risk severe flooding this Spring, presumably from flushing all those butt-wipes down the toilet   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like I'm safe in Arizona like I am from all natural disasters.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No problem, everyone will be inside so no one will get wet
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Will it wash the bodies out to sea?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Difficulty: you're stuck in Arizona.


Difficulty: you're stuck in Arizona.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why don't people just shiat in the yard and drag their ass like nature intended
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cholera


Cholera
 
Chevello
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems like being a plumber is going to be a good gig soon with people using all those "flushable" wipes
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it me or is the Christian End Times thing lining up?

People worshipping the golden orange calf?

Plagues, floods, war?

shiat's bad.

/no atheists in a foxhole
 
zez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We've already had some minor flooding this year between the Mississippi/Missouri river confluence
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

There is another way

Fark user imageView Full Size


There is another way

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shitter's Full - Christmas Vacation
Youtube BeskbiJjCXI
 
Percise1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the people who thought that fires were caused by lazy people who didn't rake forests might be washed away or drown? I'm not saying I like that, but the taste of irony is strong.
Funny thing, we'll still bail their asses out, like we have for decades, just so they can turn around, be stupid and hate again. It's an odd cycle...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Granite Mountain Hotshots would say "Wut?", but they are all dead (except for one guy).


The Granite Mountain Hotshots would say "Wut?", but they are all dead (except for one guy).
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The US had the chance to let them leave, but instead fought the divorce and kept them around.

Now they are stuck paying alimony.
Funny thing, we'll still bail their asses out, like we have for decades, just so they can turn around, be stupid and hate again. It's an odd cycle...


The US had the chance to let them leave, but instead fought the divorce and kept them around.

Now they are stuck paying alimony.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We'll bail them out and rebuild them on their precious floodplains, again.   We have lost the ability to learn.  We idolize those that are proud of the fact that they don't learn.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Summer in Arizona IS a natural disaster.


Summer in Arizona IS a natural disaster.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

You will die from lack of water in 3 days. Fewer in the desert.

/unless you're in Sedona...


You will die from lack of water in 3 days. Fewer in the desert.

/unless you're in Sedona...
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zez: We've already had some minor flooding this year between the Mississippi/Missouri river confluence


I crossed the Mississippi a little south of St Louis a couple of weeks ago. I haven't been there before so I'm not sure how it normally looks, but the river seemed very very high. There was standing water for at least a mile along the freeway.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That's the new normal.

I crossed the Mississippi a little south of St Louis a couple of weeks ago. I haven't been there before so I'm not sure how it normally looks, but the river seemed very very high. There was standing water for at least a mile along the freeway.


That's the new normal.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

yeah, all your disasters are (hu)man(made).


yeah, all your disasters are (hu)man(made).
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Will it wash the bodies out to sea?


nope just push the bloated corpses into hard to reach areas under houses and wedged into storm drains.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

No god-botherers in science labs.

People worshipping the golden orange calf?

Plagues, floods, war?

shiat's bad.

/no atheists in a foxhole


No god-botherers in science labs.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

more excuses to give public money to private rich companies.
Funny thing, we'll still bail their asses out, like we have for decades, just so they can turn around, be stupid and hate again. It's an odd cycle...


more excuses to give public money to private rich companies.
 
Northern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Percise1: So the people who thought that fires were caused by lazy people who didn't rake forests might be washed away or drown? I'm not saying I like that, but the taste of irony is strong.
Funny thing, we'll still bail their asses out, like we have for decades, just so they can turn around, be stupid and hate again. It's an odd cycle...


Like NOLA?  I hear there are a lot of "those"people in Mississippi, and folks in AK are bootstrappy.  In fact, maybe golf courses need a bailout.  Ok, one southern course, in Florida.  Not the others.  Great course, hard working people, job creators.  It even has a massage parlor next door.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Just the ones near the Mississippi delta.


Just the ones near the Mississippi delta.
 
