 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Compassionate Landlord of the Year has no sympathy for his Covid-19 affected tenants, but forgets about the Internet   (newsweek.com) divider line
36
    More: Asinine, Renting, Money, Landlord, Rental agreement, Leasehold estate, Lease, Eviction, Mobile phone  
•       •       •

1410 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 2:00 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
TLDR?

"My financial best interests are more important then yours."
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dear landlords: suck it up and try to act like a human being. You can go back to being a greedy, heartless asshole once the global death toll levels out.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This Tweet is unavailable.
 
farkstarr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...
 
Marine1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Drag him into the streets and make an example of him. Do the same with his creditors. The rest should fall in line afterwards.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is getting a firebomb through the front door.

This is how riots start.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope this guy's own home is flammable.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, their thought is it's better to empty the apartment and have no income from it than have a tenant in the apartment and have no (Or reduced) income from it? Would they be able to fill the empty apartments fast enough for the evictions to make a difference?

Also, what is the minimum time to evict someone in Indianapolis? From everything I've heard for other locations, it can be a months-long process.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No one will enforce an eviction notice right now.
I am interesting in seeing how much commercial rents drop after this.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...


#notalllandlords
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Had to apologize and was forced to resign.  Sounds like the perfect ending.
 
TheotherMIguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Forced his business partners to issue a clear apology and resigned from operations of the company. Sounds like he already lost.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
LL316:

Sounds like he was bought out by the rest of the investors,
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is how people get themselves murdered.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...


Not all. THIS particular one however might get his own home torched. People   Have unorthodox ways of dealing with issues when stressed.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...


Let me guess; your favorite show was FLIP THAT HOUSE!! Followed by A Christmas Carol, but only until Scrooge turns in for the night.

Greed is a disease. Don't make excuses for it; fittingly: OWN IT.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pics.ballmemes.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Justin is a 'numbers guy' and he overreacted"

Some folks shouldn't be in a client facing role.
 
xalres
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...


With the number of newly unemployed going up logarithmically, you might find sympathy for your situation dwindling. Not saying we don't get that you're losing money, but kicking people out on the streets in the middle of something like this...that's going to cause a very severe reaction before too much longer. And I don't mean shaming on the internet.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All I'm saying is the best case scenario is increased taxes if the have's keep acting like this....
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marine1: Drag him into the streets and make an example of him. Do the same with his creditors. The rest should fall in line afterwards.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...


Most of thsoe mortgages are held by Fannie and Freddie or HUDand THEY are getting a suspension of those payments for the duration of the emergency...and I expect most large banks will be forced to follow suit or risk another 2008-style bloodbath.    I think the Bible has something to say about a guy who gets HIS debts forgiven but then aggressively shakes down those who owe HIM
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1. This landlord is a douchebag.

2. Him bossing around his tenants and making demands to be paid first before anything else makes him into a big douchebag.

3. His bossing around his tenants and telling them to raid their 401Ks and even sell their cars makes him a flaming big douchebag.

This landlord sees his tenants not as clients but as serfs. His "apology" was obviously coerced by higher-ups. He should be fired anyway and let's see how quickly he raids HIS 401K or sells his car.
 
undernova
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
(reads article)

This ended well.

To those of you who are "just following orders" - we're watching you. Get your sob stories out here, but don't expect our sympathies.
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...


My Landlord text me early this morning to check on me, and see how my family was doing.  I have one of the excellent ones.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xalres: farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...

With the number of newly unemployed going up logarithmically, you might find sympathy for your situation dwindling. Not saying we don't get that you're losing money, but kicking people out on the streets in the middle of something like this...that's going to cause a very severe reaction before too much longer. And I don't mean shaming on the internet.


He does not own the property. The bank does until he pay off his mortgage.
If you deserve a free ride then so does he
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LL316: Had to apologize and was forced to resign.  Sounds like the perfect ending.


Resigned from "day to day operations"... he ain't going anywhere. They just took away his ability to email tenants.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xalres: farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...

With the number of newly unemployed going up logarithmically, you might find sympathy for your situation dwindling. Not saying we don't get that you're losing money, but kicking people out on the streets in the middle of something like this...that's going to cause a very severe reaction before too much longer. And I don't mean shaming on the internet.


Paying for a mortgage (on something no doubt in a highline gated community) while also being a landlord sounds like a line from an Alanis Morisette song. Or the CV of Leona Helmsley.

Wonder who they voted for in 2016.

Actually, I don't wonder at all.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...

Most of thsoe mortgages are held by Fannie and Freddie or HUDand THEY are getting a suspension of those payments for the duration of the emergency...and I expect most large banks will be forced to follow suit or risk another 2008-style bloodbath.    I think the Bible has something to say about a guy who gets HIS debts forgiven but then aggressively shakes down those who owe HIM


He gets a job in the Trump administration.
 
palelizard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Tap your rainy day fund because it's raining. If your [sic] out of savings, you need to tap your 401k."

Restaurant wait-staff being well-known for their copious 401Ks.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm glad I live in such a "Liberal Hell Hole" where we have a moratorium on evictions during this time of crisis. Also, no shutting off water. Us damn liberals just have to suffer with being humane.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am facing this situation.  I have a small house that was my starter home.  When I bought my current house I decided to try and rent the first one instead of selling it.  It has worked well so far and I have mostly good tenants.  They have not paid their rent this month, and who knows when they will, and I will be unable to evict them.  I still have to pay property taxes, insurance, two mortgages, and feed my family and I am now out of work.  If they get to live rent free then I shouldn't have to pay my mortgage without penalty.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

farkstarr: don't lump all Landlords


There is a reason landlords have a generally sh*t rep.

As for yourself, I hope you are one of the genuinely awesome ones.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not the landlord's fault if you're shiatty with money. LPT : Before you have to have that 65" 4K HDTV, make sure you have a couple of.month's worth of rent saved up.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

quantum_csc: They have not paid their rent this month,


talk to em.
 
xalres
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Straight Outta Hate: xalres: farkstarr: Some people were in process of eviction for non-payment before C-19, and now are stuck with non-paying tenants who have a free-ride until the emergency ends.  While the person in this article may be a d-bag, don't lump all Landlords into that category.  We have mortgages and are losing our jobs as well...

With the number of newly unemployed going up logarithmically, you might find sympathy for your situation dwindling. Not saying we don't get that you're losing money, but kicking people out on the streets in the middle of something like this...that's going to cause a very severe reaction before too much lonr. And I don't mean shaming on the internet.

He does not own the property. The bank does until he pay off his mortgage.
If you deserve a free ride then so does he


Good news. We totally agree on that. Freeze all debt, rent and lease payments, moratorium on evictions, both commercial and residential, and give everyone a stipend to make ends meet until we have a vaccine ready for enough people.

Shiat's unprecedented. We can't keep trying business as usual. It's only going to make things worse.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.