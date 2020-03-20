 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFMZ Allentown)   Rush Township, PA police would like you to know that they will pick up your medication from the drug store or bring you food if you are stuck in your house   (wfmz.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Police, Constable, local police department, chief of police, Kenneth Zipovsky, RUSH TWP, entire community, Rush Township  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protect and to serve. Personified.

/props
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To think you could have a cop deliver your weed and munchies.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recovered from covid 19, so will 96 to 99.3 % of all of you farkers.  Now stop freaking out, relax, and read a good book, buy some stocks in June.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll shoot your dog on the way out
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkQued: I recovered from covid 19, so will 96 to 99.3 % of all of you farkers.  Now stop freaking out, relax, and read a good book, buy some stocks in June.


That's good, but don't think it makes you immune. This thing is mutating so fast that a lot of the variants that have been killing people in the US and Canada are not the same as the original outbreak in Wuhan.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

starsrift: FarkQued: I recovered from covid 19, so will 96 to 99.3 % of all of you farkers.  Now stop freaking out, relax, and read a good book, buy some stocks in June.

That's good, but don't think it makes you immune. This thing is mutating so fast that a lot of the variants that have been killing people in the US and Canada are not the same as the original outbreak in Wuhan.


Unless you are posting from Wuhan, that is irrelevant. If you recovered from the variation in the US, then you are immune or at least partially immune to the US strain, and need only stay out of China to maintain your immunity.

This is the kind of thing I have to keep telling my coworker, who seems to believe that the existence of COVID-19 means that we're all infected and will now die. She can't seem to get it through her head that you have to be 1) exposed, 2) in a large enough exposure, 3) that your immune system can't overcome, in order to develop the disease. It's not the zombie virus from Walking Dead.
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Unless you are posting from Wuhan, that is irrelevant. If you recovered from the variation in the US, then you are immune or at least partially immune to the US strain, and need only stay out of China to maintain your immunity.


This thing is mutating fast. There's not just one "US strain", or one "Canada strain".
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: Gyrfalcon: Unless you are posting from Wuhan, that is irrelevant. If you recovered from the variation in the US, then you are immune or at least partially immune to the US strain, and need only stay out of China to maintain your immunity.

This thing is mutating fast. There's not just one "US strain", or one "Canada strain".


This is why  you shouldn't get your  news about this from fark threads. Just don't.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: starsrift: Gyrfalcon: Unless you are posting from Wuhan, that is irrelevant. If you recovered from the variation in the US, then you are immune or at least partially immune to the US strain, and need only stay out of China to maintain your immunity.

This thing is mutating fast. There's not just one "US strain", or one "Canada strain".

This is why  you shouldn't get your  news about this from fark threads. Just don't.


Yep, it's now a medium sized rodent like creature that feeds on tp.
It mutated so fast
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Staying put at home might be a bore but if it frees up cops to be helpers instead of enforcers then I'm all for it.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.