(KTVO Kirksville)   Old and busted: putting sneeze guards over the salad bar. The new hotness: putting sneeze guards over the cashiers at Hy-Vee   (ktvo.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Hy-Vee, 2000 singles, reusable grocery bags, home  
•       •       •

5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Question did Dahl's ever stop with the white uniform for cashiers?
 
rancher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dahl's went out of business. I think due to some very poor management. So, yeah, no more white uniforms for cashiers!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, plastic between you and them, and don't use reusable bags since you can't be certain they're clean.

Reasonable, given the circumstances.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What about in Walmart, when using self-checkout?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

