 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Welcome to your new world, here's some experts to explain how Coronavirus will permanently change it   (politico.com) divider line
48
    More: Interesting, Donald Trump, Electoral fraud, Democracy, Influenza pandemic, much bigger role, state conflicts, pandemic marks, presence of others  
•       •       •

1832 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 5:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a lot of words for: "We have no f*cking clue. We're writing from home and spitballing ideas that we kinda hope for, but this mess caught us all by surprise that one of our dire predictions for a plague actually took off. I mean, damn. Sh*t, let's just roll with this and see if we can press our luck and you take us seriously again."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so lonely.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A decline in polarization.

Ha!  Good one.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So #metoo became #youtoo?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x452]


Oooooo twitter wisdom!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x452]


5. Corporations will flat-out LIE about their business being "an essential service" during a crisis just to keep the money rolling in, despite the danger it presents to employees and customers by remaining in business and resisting lockdowns.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politico Magazine surveyed more than 30 smart, macro thinkers this week

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These dum-dums must be real geniuses if they can make predictions before the shiat is even over.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only prediction I have is that bird flu masks will become commonplace on non-Asian people in the future, long after the "dark times."
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A return to faith in serious experts."
Hahaha.
No.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's presumptuous to think that there will be enough humans left alive for any of these issues to matter.  Hunter-gatherer societies tend to be rather more concerned about finding enough to eat than about internet access and telemedicine.

The cockroaches--or whatever other creature becomes the highest surviving form of life--will certainly have different priorities than we did.
 
Johnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Commander Lysdexic: "A return to faith in serious experts."
Hahaha.
No.


Yeah, that article was (and this is a word I use rarely) malarkey!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think venturing into the real world and human contact are vital for some people who are teetering on the brink of lunatic behavior. What's gonna happen when they're cooped up for months?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: Change the WORLD!           Article: All about the USA.

Like that "new kind of patriotism" with nurses and doctors. That's Canadian patriotism.

It's also called being a healthy adult with basic priorities figured out.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no

When COVID is over we'll go back to what we were doing before
 
fruitloop [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Todd N. Tucker is director of Governance Studies at the Roosevelt Institute.

George Carlin - Guys Named Todd
Youtube PxqCGTkV5wg
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: These dum-dums must be real geniuses if they can make predictions before the shiat is even over.


They are the smartest idiots you will ever meet.

Here's my prediction for the coronavirus aftermath - People might pay more attention to washing their hands
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Big government makes a comeback.

Comeback? It's been here for years.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See when I hear "Welcome" and "New World" I'm thinking the beautiful ending of Red October not me being a Taino greeting Christopher Columbus.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: That was a lot of words for: "We have no f*cking clue. We're writing from home and spitballing ideas that we kinda hope for, but this mess caught us all by surprise that one of our dire predictions for a plague actually took off. I mean, damn. Sh*t, let's just roll with this and see if we can press our luck and you take us seriously again."


It's Vox.

And wow, i suddenly realized why people refuse to click CNN or Fox links, I feel that way about Vox.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cman: Yeah, no

When COVID is over we'll go back to what we were doing before


Newton's first law.

We may very well go back to something ALMOST like what we were doing; but, it won't be the same.

/ I feel like Einstein also would have something on this; but, I am blanking hard core.
 
thornhill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x452]


I actually think it's the opposite on remote work.

While I agree that almost any job in theory can be done remotely, this is going to prove that: a lot of people lack the discipline to do it well or are more extroverted than they realize (meaning, they need to interact with people at the workplace to be happy); being able to see people's body language is sometimes really important; and Zoom makes it too easy for meetings to get unnecessarily large because anyone can join so easily. Oh, and since going all remote, our amount of email and slack traffic has spiked to crippling levels.

Like the open office floor plan that goes in and out of favor, I could see employers adopting generous remote work plans after this because they conclude that it works well enough and they can eliminate overhead, but then in a few years there's a push to go back to working onsite - especially when the remote workers all want a stipend to work in a shared office space.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x452]

5. Corporations will flat-out LIE about their business being "an essential service" during a crisis just to keep the money rolling in, despite the danger it presents to employees and customers by remaining in business and resisting lockdowns.


Being deemed an essential service and going to work and getting paid sure beats sitting around without a paycheck while bills need to be paid.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cman: Yeah, no

When COVID is over


Hahahaha
 
buravirgil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cman: Yeah, no

When COVID is over we'll go back to what we were doing before


The stupidity?  Yes.  But it'll be a different, bolder flavor of stupidity.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess the Sunken Place has a medical school.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There will likely be a shift from the traditional celebrity and the d(ouche)-listers will stop being relevant for antics in public. Maybe more attention will be paid to people who are just as talented without all the PR team?

Real Housewives is my jam. I'll be disappointed they won't be producing right now. How about The Real Pandemics of Attention WHOOORES ? That would be amusing to watch, like Paris and Nicole in The Simple Life.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: cman: Yeah, no

When COVID is over

Hahahaha


The 2003 SARS outbreak was contained. SARS also is in the Coronavirus family.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Being deemed an essential service and going to work and getting paid sure beats sitting around without a paycheck while bills need to be paid.


My company's CEO has decided my company provides "an essential part of the supply chain" (we're marketers and merchandisers. We mainly place advertising in stores and audit store compliance with client marketing desires).

This means, for example, that today I visited 5 different large chain retail stores in 4 different towns. I exposed myself to the crowds (!) of people in those stores (panic buying because they believe our state is going on lockdown next week), risking my own health and the health of everyone I came in contact with. I shouldn't be asked to do this irresponsible shiat during a f#cking pandemic.

Yeah, not working means no paycheck. But working means coming into contact with thousands of people when I should be farking social-distancing. It means I'm out there taking five times the risk Joe Blow is taking just going grocery shopping, and it makes ME part of that risk for Joe Blow.

The company has gotten our best efforts through the years. Now it's time they get OUR backs and share the wealth we helped them accumulate so that they aren't spreading a goddamn deadly disease from town to town through all of us.

If I worked in an office, it'd be different. But I don't. I'm constantly exposed and I'm all over the state while doing it. I'm farking terrified that I'll pick it up somewhere and spread it to other places before it's detected.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: cman: Yeah, no

When COVID is over

Hahahaha

The 2003 SARS outbreak was contained. SARS also is in the Coronavirus family.


Well, one, I was deliberately being an ass.

BUT...SARS did not spread as widely, nor have as many asymptomatic carriers, correct?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: There will likely be a shift from the traditional celebrity and the d(ouche)-listers will stop being relevant for antics in public. Maybe more attention will be paid to people who are just as talented without all the PR team?

Real Housewives is my jam. I'll be disappointed they won't be producing right now. How about The Real Pandemics of Attention WHOOORES ? That would be amusing to watch, like Paris and Nicole in The Simple Life.


I've always wanted them to do Real Housewives of Toad Suck, Arkansas, etc.

Dumpster, Texas
Why, Arizona
and so on
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What should happen here in the United States:

Fund the sh*t out of medical supplies, staff, set up temp hospitals, and convert stadiums etc, to house those that need to be quarantined. Start now. Have the Army Corps of Engineers get in there. Mobilize the National Guard where necessary.
Test everyone. (everyone?) (garyoldmanEVERYONE!.jpg)
Pandemic response team reinstated.
Restore and increase funding for CDC.
Draw up some guidelines about how to better handle this sort of thing in the future. Follow them.
Regulations for how bailout money can be used.
Mandated paid leave, etc. We're there for corporate America in the good times. You need to be there for us during the bad.
Universal healthcare.
Internet needs to be a utility. Build out the infrastructure. Create and enforce regulations stop the most egregious abuses by providers.

In the future I expect to see more work from home and remote education options.

Getting rid of Trump/Pence and their incompetent administration is a given of course.


We might see a tenth of that implemented to various degrees of incompetence.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: cman: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: cman: Yeah, no

When COVID is over

Hahahaha

The 2003 SARS outbreak was contained. SARS also is in the Coronavirus family.

Well, one, I was deliberately being an ass.

BUT...SARS did not spread as widely, nor have as many asymptomatic carriers, correct?


You are correct about that
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Factoid #1, written in huge letters, so well-lit, Hellen Keller and Anne Frank could both read them from wherever they currently are: rather than take immediate action to protect the populace at large, the first thing certain factions of the government did was to play politics.
 
Johnson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Factoid #1, written in huge letters, so well-lit, Hellen Keller and Anne Frank could both read them from wherever they currently are: rather than take immediate action to protect the populace at large, the first thing certain factions of the government did was to play politics.


And while they were doing that, they were selling their stocks and converting to cash while telling everyone now is the best time to invest in the stock market.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: What should happen here in the United States:

Fund the sh*t out of medical supplies, staff, set up temp hospitals, and convert stadiums etc, to house those that need to be quarantined. Start now. Have the Army Corps of Engineers get in there. Mobilize the National Guard where necessary.
Test everyone. (everyone?) (garyoldmanEVERYONE!.jpg)
Pandemic response team reinstated.
Restore and increase funding for CDC.
Draw up some guidelines about how to better handle this sort of thing in the future. Follow them.
Regulations for how bailout money can be used.
Mandated paid leave, etc. We're there for corporate America in the good times. You need to be there for us during the bad.
Universal healthcare.
Internet needs to be a utility. Build out the infrastructure. Create and enforce regulations stop the most egregious abuses by providers.

In the future I expect to see more work from home and remote education options.

Getting rid of Trump/Pence and their incompetent administration is a given of course.


We might see a tenth of that implemented to various degrees of incompetence.


All of this.

Also:

- voting by mail everywhere
- anyone in contact with the public wears rubber gloves, no exceptions
- punish social media if they promote false information
- require all businesses to maintain 3 months of operating capital
- require all businesses to give 30 days notice of any layoffs
- any companies that declare bankruptcy or shut down, the lowest paid employees get paid first and the shareholders last
- tax the bejeezus out of the goddamn billionaires
- nuke the defense budget and put all that money towards health care and housing
- nonviolent offenders get no jail time
- decriminalize all the drugs
- punish anyone hoarding supplies during a pandemic or economic downturn
- punish any elected politicians who make money during a pandemic or economic downtown
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Johnson: HAMMERTOE: Factoid #1, written in huge letters, so well-lit, Hellen Keller and Anne Frank could both read them from wherever they currently are: rather than take immediate action to protect the populace at large, the first thing certain factions of the government did was to play politics.

And while they were doing that, they were selling their stocks and converting to cash while telling everyone now is the best time to invest in the stock market.


And they will get away with it cause that's just how american politics is these days, and any attempts to change it will have hordes of uneducated farks flinging death-threats in your direction.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Johnson: HAMMERTOE: Factoid #1, written in huge letters, so well-lit, Hellen Keller and Anne Frank could both read them from wherever they currently are: rather than take immediate action to protect the populace at large, the first thing certain factions of the government did was to play politics.

And while they were doing that, they were selling their stocks and converting to cash while telling everyone now is the best time to invest in the stock market.


And those people need to go to jail for it.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Joke's on them, I already recoil from shaking hands.

/germophobe
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: MechaPyx: What should happen here in the United States:

Fund the sh*t out of medical supplies, staff, set up temp hospitals, and convert stadiums etc, to house those that need to be quarantined. Start now. Have the Army Corps of Engineers get in there. Mobilize the National Guard where necessary.
Test everyone. (everyone?) (garyoldmanEVERYONE!.jpg)
Pandemic response team reinstated.
Restore and increase funding for CDC.
Draw up some guidelines about how to better handle this sort of thing in the future. Follow them.
Regulations for how bailout money can be used.
Mandated paid leave, etc. We're there for corporate America in the good times. You need to be there for us during the bad.
Universal healthcare.
Internet needs to be a utility. Build out the infrastructure. Create and enforce regulations stop the most egregious abuses by providers.

In the future I expect to see more work from home and remote education options.

Getting rid of Trump/Pence and their incompetent administration is a given of course.


We might see a tenth of that implemented to various degrees of incompetence.

All of this.

Also:

- voting by mail everywhere
- anyone in contact with the public wears rubber gloves, no exceptions
- punish social media if they promote false information
- require all businesses to maintain 3 months of operating capital
- require all businesses to give 30 days notice of any layoffs
- any companies that declare bankruptcy or shut down, the lowest paid employees get paid first and the shareholders last
- tax the bejeezus out of the goddamn billionaires
- nuke the defense budget and put all that money towards health care and housing
- nonviolent offenders get no jail time
- decriminalize all the drugs
- punish anyone hoarding supplies during a pandemic or economic downturn
- punish any elected politicians who make money during a pandemic or economic downtown


Yeah vote by mail needs to be a thing.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm: Joke's on them, I already recoil from shaking hands.

/germophobe


You laugh now, but here's your Twilight Zone moment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosatril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: I think venturing into the real world and human contact are vital for some people who are teetering on the brink of lunatic behavior. What's gonna happen when they're cooped up for months?


On the bright side, it's going to get difficult to find enough people for a mass shooting.
 
50th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My opinion, once it's is all over.  Let's say June '20 just for kicks.  Things will be back to normal.

Lot's of greedy people's horrible acts will be exposed, and they'll pay their way out of it.  Lot's of minorities and underprivileged will be dead, those that survive will be either forgotten or abused.   Ignorance will still be rewarded.  Thoughtful science and questioning authority will still be labeled as un-American.

I'm sure I missed a lot, but yeah, it will all be back to normal.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x452]

5. Corporations will flat-out LIE about their business being "an essential service" during a crisis just to keep the money rolling in, despite the danger it presents to employees and customers by remaining in business and resisting lockdowns.


https://www.kotaku.com.au/2020/03/gam​e​stop-we-can-stay-open-during-lockdowns​-because-were-essential-retail/

One day later..

https://www.kotaku.com.au/2020/03/gam​e​stop-shuts-down-stores-in-california/
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuartp9: WilderKWight: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x452]

5. Corporations will flat-out LIE about their business being "an essential service" during a crisis just to keep the money rolling in, despite the danger it presents to employees and customers by remaining in business and resisting lockdowns.

https://www.kotaku.com.au/2020/03/game​stop-we-can-stay-open-during-lockdowns​-because-were-essential-retail/

One day later..

https://www.kotaku.com.au/2020/03/game​stop-shuts-down-stores-in-california/


Is there any real reason for them to ever open back up again?
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.