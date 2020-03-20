 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   This is NYC, STFU and take that shiat back to Italy   (yahoo.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC is staying true to itself, its full of assholes
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Yahoo!, will you STFU with all the flashing and twitching?!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weak sketch is weak.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did nobody watch Coming to America?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, you know NY is doing well when they tell you to STFU!
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only a little staged.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Completely believable, totally not staged, nosiree.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Totes legit thing that really happened
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His voice sucks and choice of song.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Totes legit thing that really happened


It's a joke about how New Yorkers are assholes...
 
Slypork
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A New York Echo (Robin Williams, 1979)
Youtube fXnO_1CWztM

NSFW language...obviously
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The first thing that came to mind (NSFW language):

Coming To America _ 1988 _ Good Morning My Neighbours ActionJC365 YouTube
Youtube WL15eTRcAsg
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: NYC is staying true to itself, its full of assholes


Hey, if I still lived in an apartment and my neighbors thought they were being cute by singing on the balcony, I'd probably tell them to knock it off too.  I put it fully in the same category as someone playing music from their phone on public transport.

Does that make me an asshole? Maybe, but remember, the asshole gets handed TP *for free*.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The first thing that came to mind (NSFW language):


Beat me to it!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AWalleigh: FormlessOne: The first thing that came to mind (NSFW language):

Beat me to it!


Me too
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think after 150 years, New Yorkers have finally discovered what a quiet city sounds like and are enjoying it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ay!  Giddada heah wid dat!  I'mma come ovah and bus' yez in da melon!  Fuggedaboudit!  (flicks hand under chin)
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shaddap You Face - Joe Dolce
Youtube sFacWGBJ_cs
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: NYC is staying true to itself, its full of assholes


yeah, what asshole thinks anybody has time to listen to their shiatty american idol audition
 
