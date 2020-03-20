 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Coronavirus, we don't have time for that eh. This here is a national crises you hosers   (yahoo.com) divider line
24
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A wise and timely decision.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pro- ham and pineapple pizza, brah. You wan' beef?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's debatable whether I'd rather have covid or pineapple on pizza.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never understood they hate against Hawaiian pizza.

If you don't like it, don't order/eat it.  End of problem.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you do that in this time of crisis?

Way to kill morale!
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they remove it from the menu? Don't like pineapple on pizza? Don't order it. There, solved your problem for you snowflake.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Never understood they hate against Hawaiian pizza.

If you don't like it, don't order/eat it.  End of problem.


No one should like what I don't like!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Canada, these are known as Vancouver pizzas -- Vancouver being Canada's most tropical location.

They also don't have Canadian bacon, which in Canada is known as "bacon."
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Never understood they hate against Hawaiian pizza.

If you don't like it, don't order/eat it.  End of problem.


I like pineapple on pizza, but if not enough clientele order it, it's not worth the cost of stocking it.
 
fat man's underwear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mangobunny
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: In Canada, these are known as Vancouver pizzas -- Vancouver being Canada's most tropical location.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They also don't have Canadian bacon, which in Canada is known as "bacon."


In Canada bacon is bacon and Canadian bacon is called back bacon
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mangobunny: This text is now purple: In Canada, these are known as Vancouver pizzas -- Vancouver being Canada's most tropical location.

[Fark user image 185x120]


Vancouver is actually Canada's warmest city

\least cold, more accurately
 
mangobunny
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: mangobunny: This text is now purple: In Canada, these are known as Vancouver pizzas -- Vancouver being Canada's most tropical location.

[Fark user image 185x120]

Vancouver is actually Canada's warmest city

\least cold, more accurately


I know, I lived in Canada for nearly 40 years but I never heard of a Vancouver pizza
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*yawn* Advertisement.

Also, there is nothing here with the title "Vancouver Something", especially pizza.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mangobunny: This text is now purple: mangobunny: This text is now purple: In Canada, these are known as Vancouver pizzas -- Vancouver being Canada's most tropical location.

[Fark user image 185x120]

Vancouver is actually Canada's warmest city

\least cold, more accurately

I know, I lived in Canada for nearly 40 years but I never heard of a Vancouver pizza


That's because he's trying to be funny. No, it's not working. It's claimed that Canada originated the Hawaiian pizza.

Personally I wouldn't eat at a pizza place that didn't offer it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
chadbecomesdad.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mangobunny: This text is now purple: mangobunny: This text is now purple: In Canada, these are known as Vancouver pizzas -- Vancouver being Canada's most tropical location.

[Fark user image 185x120]

Vancouver is actually Canada's warmest city

\least cold, more accurately

I know, I lived in Canada for nearly 40 years but I never heard of a Vancouver pizza


That part was a lie.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Never understood they hate against Hawaiian pizza.

If you don't like it, don't order/eat it.  End of problem.


My biggest problem with it is I have a relative who used to order way too much of that crap, no one would eat it but him, and the other pizzas would be fully eaten. So then there was still a box and a half of the Devil's pizza left.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where pizza
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BBQBrisket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a Canadian, I've never heard of this pizza chain... then again I don't travel to Quebec to eat pizza.
Will they replace it with a tourtiere pizza?
'Cause I would travel to Quebec for a tourtiere pizza!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh but you'll put mushrooms on french fries
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
wtf. Majority voting doesn't work like that, stupid attention-whore restaurant.
 
Invincible
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mangobunny: Why would they remove it from the menu? Don't like pineapple on pizza? Don't order it. There, solved your problem for you snowflake.


Seriously this. Did they not just tell 47% of their customers to fark off.
 
