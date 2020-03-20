 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   In the biggest PR disaster to hit Manhattan, KS, since EcoKat, county commissioner says coronavirus isn't a problem because there aren't many Chinese people there   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont worry he'll be re-elected
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where my parents live. We are not close. And this is 99.9% the reason I have not called to see what's up with them. This totally sums it up.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That hat, on that guy, makes cowboys look bad.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: That hat, on that guy, makes cowboys look bad.


He looks Chinese to me.  We should test him for stilts.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO announcing change with naming diseases 5 years ago:

Terms that should be avoided in disease names include geographic locations (e.g. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Spanish Flu, Rift Valley fever), people's names (e.g. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Chagas disease), species of animal or food (e.g. swine flu, bird flu, monkey pox), cultural, population, industry or occupational references (e.g. legionnaires), and terms that incite undue fear (e.g. unknown, fatal, epidemic).

No restrictions on calling him out for being a dumbass, thankfully
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't take much to bring that underlying American foundation of racism bubbling up to the surface
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Dear Leader says it's the Chinese Plague, disregarding that he is the American Plague. Both of them are even now endangering health, safety, and lives worldwide.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""I didn't necessarily say it like that," he said.

I guarantee it had more drawl.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It doesn't take much to bring that underlying American foundation of racism bubbling up to the surface


Those bloody colonials, am I right?

/tool
 
Marine1
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Chinese people aren't likely to be carriers unless they spent time with people who were in Wuhan at the time of the outbreak. And that was so long ago that if they had caught it, they'd either have recovered or croaked.

Guy's a moron and needs to apologize to the Chinese students at K-State.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I guess this is as good a time as any to point out that some experts believe the "Spanish" flu to have originated in Kansas.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So I guess he won't need any bailout money.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
$20 trillion lawsuit

because stupid people have children.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People who live in small towns are generally pretty stupid.
If they had any brains or skills they would have moved to a large city.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That made me bust out laughing and I feel bad 😂
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: WHO announcing change with naming diseases 5 years ago:

Terms that should be avoided in disease names include geographic locations (e.g. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Spanish Flu, Rift Valley fever), people's names (e.g. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Chagas disease), species of animal or food (e.g. swine flu, bird flu, monkey pox), cultural, population, industry or occupational references (e.g. legionnaires), and terms that incite undue fear (e.g. unknown, fatal, epidemic).


So what's left?  Making-up nonsense words?

I suppose we should stop naming hurricanes because that's biased against people bearing the same name.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcos P: That made me bust out laughing and I feel bad 😂


As well you should. Thank you.
 
Mouser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marine1: Chinese people aren't likely to be carriers unless they spent time with people who were in Wuhan at the time of the outbreak. And that was so long ago that if they had caught it, they'd either have recovered or croaked.

Guy's a moron and needs to apologize to the Chinese students at K-State.


I think the guy was trying to say that the outbreak in northern Italy was caused by folks from China showing up there.  Unfortunately, the way he said it makes it sound like all Chinese folks, not just recent arrivals from Wuhan, are a vector.  He definitely needs to take a lesson or two in logic and rhetoric.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: People who live in small towns are generally pretty stupid.
If they had any brains or skills they would have moved to a large city.


This is about as ignorant of a statement as the county commissioner made.
 
Marine1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: People who live in small towns are generally pretty stupid.
If they had any brains or skills they would have moved to a large city.


Oh yes, like the big city that produced this Murderer's Row of intellectualism.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I could go on but Fark's servers don't digest picture-heavy posts that quickly
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, come on, you can't even dehumanize large groups of individuals as to imply them inferior or subhuman anymore?  Is this the world we really want?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: centrifugal bumblepuppy: WHO announcing change with naming diseases 5 years ago:

Terms that should be avoided in disease names include geographic locations (e.g. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Spanish Flu, Rift Valley fever), people's names (e.g. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Chagas disease), species of animal or food (e.g. swine flu, bird flu, monkey pox), cultural, population, industry or occupational references (e.g. legionnaires), and terms that incite undue fear (e.g. unknown, fatal, epidemic).

So what's left?  Making-up nonsense words?

I suppose we should stop naming hurricanes because that's biased against people bearing the same name.


I call them all Dobbs in honouor of Bob Dobbs, Lou Dobb's and Dobb's Little Liver Pills. If I am in an affectionate mood, I call them Dobbins. How is little Dobbins, I say, addressing my arthritic pains?

I save the name Lou Dobbs for leprosy and other diseases that are endemic in the United States, not unlike Lou Dobb and anti-Mexican feeling.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But they will get ill from all the week old sushi still on the grocery shelves.
 
patrick767
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: So what's left?  Making-up nonsense words?


Really? Covid-19 or coronavirus seems to be working fine. This isn't hard.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Christ on a stick... the rampant and proud ignorance of these people never fails to flabbergast me. A f*cking child would be a smarter leader.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dothemath: People who live in small towns are generally pretty stupid.
If they had any brains or skills they would have moved to a large city.

This is about as ignorant of a statement as the county commissioner made.


No it isn't, cities attract talent and brains.

The stupid generally stay behind and live in shiatsville for their entire life because they have nothing to offer.
Every time I see a newscaster say "We're here to get the reaction in Turd City, Iowa...." I think "Why?".
Who cares what the dumbest members of society think? You might as well go outside and interview my dog. You'd probably get a more nuanced and thoughtful response.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marine1: dothemath: People who live in small towns are generally pretty stupid.
If they had any brains or skills they would have moved to a large city.

Oh yes, like the big city that produced this Murderer's Row of intellectualism.

[Fark user image 681x383]
[Fark user image 600x450]
[Fark user image 618x347]
[Fark user image 622x397]

/ I could go on but Fark's servers don't digest picture-heavy posts that quickly


Have you ever noticed that the parochialism of truly Big Cities seldom stretches beyond a few streets, and sometimes is located on one end or side of a big street? I long ago noticed that people in small towns have to leave town for many reasons, such as groceries, doctors, dentists, school, etc, even to go to church. They are some of the least parochial people of all, while people in Big Cities can be parochial to their floor, their building, or their block, let along a whole neighbourhood.

Funny old world, innit? Humans are always loyal to a very small territory, like some kind of ape.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Random Anonymous Blackmail: dothemath: People who live in small towns are generally pretty stupid.
If they had any brains or skills they would have moved to a large city.

This is about as ignorant of a statement as the county commissioner made.

No it isn't, cities attract talent and brains.

The stupid generally stay behind and live in shiatsville for their entire life because they have nothing to offer.
Every time I see a newscaster say "We're here to get the reaction in Turd City, Iowa...." I think "Why?".
Who cares what the dumbest members of society think? You might as well go outside and interview my dog. You'd probably get a more nuanced and thoughtful response.


I see you have not yet conned to the philosophy and humour of Fark. But read on, and perhaps you will get it some day.
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anybody can make pee pee in your coke, they don't have to be chinese.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: dothemath: People who live in small towns are generally pretty stupid.
If they had any brains or skills they would have moved to a large city.

This is about as ignorant of a statement as the county commissioner made.


It's not incorrect. I grew up amongst the rednecks. They're all SCARED of "those people" whoever those people may be. Hint: It's non white people and liberals! They stay in their little small towns because not too much is expected of them there, they don't have to try that hard to succeed, and everyone else is as gleefully ignorant as them--because all the smart people move away after graduating school.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: But they will get ill from all the week old sushi still on the grocery shelves.


For the Japanese, the word "fresh" often means "fresh from frozen" or "freshly bought" rather than "fresh caught and butchered". So that is an aspect of American Sushi which is delightfully authentic. The Japanese are always catching horrible, rare worms from seafood. Eldritch horrors that would shock the monkey out of H.P. Lovecraft.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lol @ EcoKat, I guess I missed that one back in 2011.  Stay healthy KSU athletes and all of the rest of y'all as well.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ski9600: lol @ EcoKat, I guess I missed that one back in 2011.  Stay healthy KSU athletes and all of the rest of y'all as well.


It's no Power Towel.
Hey, KSU: 1989 called, they want their video back.
Youtube -A-05wPlQQ4
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abox: Anybody can make pee pee in your coke, they don't have to be chinese.


I took to washing the lids of my cans of Coke when one of them tasted like pee pee, but I don't think it was one of the clerks. Mice. Hanta Virus was fashionable at the time. I fear Hanta Virus even though it is rare and unlikely if you don't have mice. If you check the list of contagious viruses on Wikipedia, it is quite a way up the list of fatality or morbidity. IIRC, above coronavirus 19 and maybe even SARS or MERS.

I know how to deal with mice though. Chocolate, especially high quality chocolate. It's real easy to kill mice with kindness. And chocolate pudding is real cheap. I can bait some traps with it and then eat the rest of the tub.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Burn Kansas.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I guess this is as good a time as any to point out that some experts believe the "Spanish" flu to have originated in Kansas.


huh, did someone cook prairie dog?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Abox: Anybody can make pee pee in your coke, they don't have to be chinese.

I took to washing the lids of my cans of Coke when one of them tasted like pee pee, but I don't think it was one of the clerks. Mice. Hanta Virus was fashionable at the time. I fear Hanta Virus even though it is rare and unlikely if you don't have mice. If you check the list of contagious viruses on Wikipedia, it is quite a way up the list of fatality or morbidity. IIRC, above coronavirus 19 and maybe even SARS or MERS.

I know how to deal with mice though. Chocolate, especially high quality chocolate. It's real easy to kill mice with kindness. And chocolate pudding is real cheap. I can bait some traps with it and then eat the rest of the tub.


Outbreak intro (Contagion ending music)
Youtube -1di7g4Hm1s

Biosafety Level 4
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Random Anonymous Blackmail: dothemath: People who live in small towns are generally pretty stupid.
If they had any brains or skills they would have moved to a large city.

This is about as ignorant of a statement as the county commissioner made.

It's not incorrect. I grew up amongst the rednecks. They're all SCARED of "those people" whoever those people may be. Hint: It's non white people and liberals! They stay in their little small towns because not too much is expected of them there, they don't have to try that hard to succeed, and everyone else is as gleefully ignorant as them--because all the smart people move away after graduating school.


Like that little town full of yokels in the backwoods mountains of New Mexico.  Bunch of dumbasses.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I guess this is as good a time as any to point out that some experts believe the "Spanish" flu to have originated in Kansas.


At Fort Riley, Kansas.

It's about 7 miles away.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I guess this is as good a time as any to point out that some experts believe the "Spanish" flu to have originated in Kansas.


Googled that and found this... "Recent research suggests that it may actually have originated a few months earlier in Haskell County, Kansas."
Well that was interesting. Thank you. Something else for my racist-neutralizing tool kit.
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

This About That: That hat, on that guy, makes cowboys look bad.


(can't be that bad...clicks link)

Alright, you sonsabiatches...who's been 3D printing Republicans in low resolution?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just like with AIDS. If you weren't gay or an IV drug user, you had nothing to worry about.

And look how great that turned out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Statistically, people who live in Big Cities and near universities or high tech companies are smarter (have higher IQS) but since smart people can be incredibly ignorant and dumb outside of their training and education, you should not be prejudiced against them, or dumb people. Some of them are good people.

Just remember, Ben Carson is literally a brain surgeon and he thinks that the pyramids were granaries. Nowhere more than America (unless perhaps Canada, the UK or Australia) are smart people dumber, or some dumb people more alert and sagacious. It's a national trait.

I am not saying this to be Anti-American. I am not an American so I can hardly be as Anti-American as all that. I sometimes don't even think about America for long stretches. They won't let me join the Republican or the Democratic Party, and I even have doubts about the Green Party. So how can I hate America? From afar, I guess.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I guess this is as good a time as any to point out that some experts believe the "Spanish" flu to have originated in Kansas.


You are factually right, Sir. The most popular (and unpopular) form of correct on the web.
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Sin'sHero: But they will get ill from all the week old sushi still on the grocery shelves.

For the Japanese, the word "fresh" often means "fresh from frozen" or "freshly bought" rather than "fresh caught and butchered". So that is an aspect of American Sushi which is delightfully authentic. The Japanese are always catching horrible, rare worms from seafood. Eldritch horrors that would shock the monkey out of H.P. Lovecraft.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I re-read just a while ago that it is called the Spanish flu because a Spanish politician or perhaps king caught it early. Celebrities have a better chance of being the poster person for disease than nobodies. They usually name them after the doctor who publishes first or sometimes the discoverer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PunGent: brantgoose: Sin'sHero: But they will get ill from all the week old sushi still on the grocery shelves.

For the Japanese, the word "fresh" often means "fresh from frozen" or "freshly bought" rather than "fresh caught and butchered". So that is an aspect of American Sushi which is delightfully authentic. The Japanese are always catching horrible, rare worms from seafood. Eldritch horrors that would shock the monkey out of H.P. Lovecraft.

[Fark user image 850x566]


This is the sort of thing that made an atheist out of Darwin. How can you believe in Benign Providence with the Icheumon Wasp or these things around? But Darwin did find a perfectly good excuse for God--namely the creative power of natural selection. I alway saw Evolution is the Great Topiary Artist--whimsical, mad, bad, sad and dangerous to know, perhaps, but a perfectly cromulent solution to the problem of Evil. See Terry Pratchett for more details. His God of Evolution is a wonderful parody of "naive evolutionism" or ID as they call it.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He looks more Chinese than Mickey Rooney.
 
