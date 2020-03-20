 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   In some cases, no amount of social distancing will help   (wcvb.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bagpipe music? How much suffering must those elderly people endure?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When dubstep?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like bagpipe music when I'm hammered in the bar on st paddy's day. I also like it when they leave and I can hear myself think again.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bagpipes? Haven't they suffered enough without having to listen to that screechy crap?
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those poor people.

/Am allowed to slam
//Plays the pipes
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like the pipes.  Scares the crap out of the op for.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The baby boomers are at it again, trying to fark the world one last time before going away.

/sarcasm
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's really a very sweet gesture.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope he's kept himself safe.

Piper Down
Youtube ks7gsyah7PM
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait until you see what he has under his kilt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tallen702
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Say what you will subby, but pipes backing up Dougie McLean on The Gael is pretty farking awesome if you ask me.

Dougie MacLean - The Gael Northwest (with Tryst)
Youtube 40tIYnvVLhM
 
