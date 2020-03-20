 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   The Coronavirus timeline just gets weirder. Thieves steal $12K worth of Dippin' Dots ice-cream from storage unit. Hell reportedly cooling and celebrating with ice cream   (klkntv.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

it was him!  he's been playing the long game to avoid suspicion this whole time!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So what is that, about a dozen cups?
 
10Woodsman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That stuff isn't ice cream. It's an abomination.
 
perfectweb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
$196 per bag of Dippin Dots?!
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
$12k worth of dipping dots might be enough to be an actual serving size...
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
hey guys dippin dots are expensive
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Finally, Dippin' Dots is the Ice Cream of the PRESENT.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HanShotFirst: Finally, Dippin' Dots is the Ice Cream of the PRESENT.


Too late.  Now it's the ice cream of the past.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 448x336]
it was him!  he's been playing the long game to avoid suspicion this whole time!


Now it makes sense why he was at the presser today.  It was his alibi.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not the Dippin Dots!! (JR AEW)
Youtube 9OJiPcxpQ4I
 
