(Fox5 DC) Canceled - C.A.N.C.E.L.E.D. - verb - past tense - to decide or announce that (a planned event) will not take place
MaelstromFL
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Can you use it in a sentence?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I prefer the spelling cancelled. Just looks better.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Can you use it in a sentence?


I started to click the link but then canceled the load after I saw it was Fox.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
this is near and dear to my heart.   I haz a sad
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Spell dotard"
"Can you use it in a sentence?"
"The dotard has doomed us all to death due to his incompetence"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
But what are they going to do with all that housing and stadiums they built?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FIRST Robotics suspended their season too.  I got the call the day just before our final competition.  It's a shame.  I think we were really making a difference to this year's team.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From the Latin "cancelli" meaning "crossbars." This is an amazing fact that I learned today thanks to the quarantine!
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Language of origin?
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Failmitter - F.A.I.L.M.I.T.T.E.R. Failmitter.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That really sucks for all those kids who worked their asses off for this.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: From the Latin "cancelli" meaning "crossbars." This is an amazing fact that I learned today thanks to the quarantine!
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
May I please have the language of origin?

MANDARIN!
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N, that spells cancelled.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's most unfortunate, as the event really does help determine a lot of scholarship allocation for those kids, even just going to the nationals, you become much more scholarship-eligible for unrelated scholarships.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's possible the bee won't be held at all.

I once held a bee. It was not a happy moment for either of us.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Scripps said it would try to reschedule the bee for later this year but it did not commit to a new date.

That's not what C.A.N.C.E.L.E.D. means. For right now, it's P.O.S.T.P.O.N.E.D.
 
