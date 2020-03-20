 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Idiot YouTube prankster licks NYC subway pole for those sweet viral coronavirus clicks   (nypost.com) divider line
    New York City, Viral video, YouTube, New York City subway poles, New York's Zeeshan Ali, Twitter  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you watched the video, didn't you?
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it went viral. Mission accomplished.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If he's smart, he scrubbed the area down and sanitized it off camera.

Oh, wait, "influencer." As you were.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have the mayor execute him in times square. Isis style with a sword.  Saw his head off while he screams.  Stream it all on YouTube, including his channel, as a warning to all other corona virus challengers.

Hell, stream it on his channel first, so he gets most of the clicks.

Problem solved.  Tough times call for drastic measures.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hopefully he managed to lick the exact spot he cleaned.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But if he survives...he'll be more powerful than you can imagine! Immune to all disease!!
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the mayor execute him in times square. Isis style with a sword.  Saw his head off while he screams.  Stream it all on YouTube, including his channel, as a warning to all other corona virus challengers.

Hell, stream it on his channel first, so he gets most of the clicks.

Problem solved.  Tough times call for drastic measures.


I'd rather punish him in a way that doesn't create yet another biohazard situation.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Simpsons did it


Beat me to it, but enjoy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well, you watched the video, didn't you?


No. Didn't read the article either. No need to in the age of "new and improved" Fark summaries, masquerading as headlines.

/here for the comments
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If he's smart, he scrubbed the area down and sanitized it off camera.

Oh, wait, "influencer." As you were.

Oh, wait, "influencer." As you were.


I'm quietly hoping that this pandemic causes our society to look at itself and realize how much money we waste on those useless sacks of carbon and fluids.
 
EL EM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jokes on him, that a Hep C pole.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the mayor execute him in times square. Isis style with a sword.  Saw his head off while he screams.  Stream it all on YouTube, including his channel, as a warning to all other corona virus challengers.

Hell, stream it on his channel first, so he gets most of the clicks.

Problem solved.  Tough times call for drastic measures.


Former ISIS member found...
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Simple solution: replace his video with video of his tongue being cut out with a spoon as an object lesson to those who would do similarly stupid things in the future.
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can think of worse things to lick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you look closely you'll notice him muttering the Lord's Prayer as he's doing it. He'll be ok.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Devil's Advocaat: I can think of worse things to lick.
[Fark user image 750x548]


Did her lips swell up because of the infection?
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's got us all outsmarted.  His idea is to get COVID19 now while there are still hospital beds and respirators available to treat him.  In a month he'll be walking his immune self along the streets laughing at the piles of corpses on the sidewalks.

/kidding
//Or am I?
///Does it really need to be said?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When the time comes they should live stream his itubation on his own Youtube channel, probably get high score.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anfrind: AmbassadorBooze: Have the mayor execute him in times square. Isis style with a sword.  Saw his head off while he screams.  Stream it all on YouTube, including his channel, as a warning to all other corona virus challengers.

Hell, stream it on his channel first, so he gets most of the clicks.

Problem solved.  Tough times call for drastic measures.

I'd rather punish him in a way that doesn't create yet another biohazard situation.


OK. We do it in central park.  The pour gasoline on the body and mess and burn it.
 
