 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(GQ)   Pro Tip: Best alcohol delivery services to stay well-stocked while quarantining   (gq.com) divider line
16
    More: PSA, Alcoholic beverage, Wine, Best Place, good place, Distilled beverage, Ethanol, best prices, Drizly promises  
•       •       •

411 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 2:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on, I don't mean to dismiss this thing but you can at least make it to a liquor store.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Oh come on, I don't mean to dismiss this thing but you can at least make it to a liquor store.


You know, some of us are just using this as an excuse to not have to get our lazy arses off the couch and into pants.  Don't ruin it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Chicagoans! Binny's delivers. You're welcome.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Oklahoma has no choice.  Illegal to deliver alcohol...or weed.  I miss California right now.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: Oh come on, I don't mean to dismiss this thing but you can at least make it to a liquor store.


If they lock everything down, the LQ will be closed unless they are considered necessary.. which they should be.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Been using one of those services for years, handy for urban living and this one even pays you full value for the empties you want to return which almost covers the service fee so you're only really paying the tip.

/buys in bulk every couple weeks
//two weeks
///weekly
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I live in a 16,000 town outside of Minneapolis and our local liquor store is delivering. Praise be.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Weird. I'm in Europe and can get it for half the price. And I've been ordering hard alcohol and good coffee online for years

Which is good, considering we've been in lockdown for a week and they are talking about even closing the grocery stores.

Good thing my bulleit was delivered last Friday afternoon...
 
kkinnison
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My favorite microbrewery is closed. But allowing $2 off growler fills for Mug Club members.

Don't think it is legal in WI to have booze delivered
 
NomenousQuandary
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
God, I really wanna be a good boy and cut back since alcohol compromises the immune system, but at the same time "fark it," right?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I live in a 16,000 town outside of Minneapolis and our local liquor store is delivering. Praise be.


That's a lot of towns.
 
wee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Like I'm going to take advice from someone who admits to paying two bucks a bottle for farking Fat Tire...
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have enough booze to make it a year. I'll resupply when this is all over.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wee: Like I'm going to take advice from someone who admits to paying two bucks a bottle for farking Fat Tire...


LOL. I don't know if this is still true, but 8 years ago you couldn't get it in Jax, FL, unless you had a friend coming from the left side of the Mississippi bringing it to you.

Now, I am living in a region with more millionaires than almost anywhere else in America and I'll be damned if any of these services deliver to us. W.T.F. I mean, if anyone would be able to shell out a few grand for a bottle of Pappy it's going to be these ass-clowns. I just want to be able to get what I am actually looking for when I want it without having to drive all over the freaking region or going next door to NM to get what I want in one trip, but noooOOOOOoooo, they can't be arsed to do business here.

It's the oil belt NOT the Bible belt in West Texass people, some of us just want *everything* delivered without having to deal with the actual dumbass texans.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x488]

Weird. I'm in Europe and can get it for half the price. And I've been ordering hard alcohol and good coffee online for years

Which is good, considering we've been in lockdown for a week and they are talking about even closing the grocery stores.

Good thing my Bulleit was delivered last Friday afternoon...


Correct me if I'm wrong, but can you not also get orders filled from Amazon.co? I was wondering why the hell we can't have that here in the U.S., but I suppose it's some ATF bullshiat law or another. Whatever.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NomenousQuandary: God, I really wanna be a good boy and cut back since alcohol compromises the immune system, but at the same time "fark it," right?


False, if your bloodstream is comprised of at least 60% alcohol, you are actively fighting the coronavirus.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.