(WKBN Youngstown)   PA considers beer distributors a "life-sustaining business"   (wkbn.com) divider line
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is how one beer distributor explained it earlier in the week.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Beer is a food.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Here is how one beer distributor explained it earlier in the week.


[Fark user image image 800x351]


Here that, sweetie? Now get back in your lemonade stand and fill the demand.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Here is how one beer distributor explained it earlier in the week.


[Fark user image 800x351]


That's the same strategy GameStop is using to stay open: "We also sell networking stuff that will help people work from home."
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you've ever spent a significant amount of time in central PA...you would agree that alcohol is a necessity for living there.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm still on Fark, right? I mean, where is the Obvious tag?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My local craft brewery in NJ started delivery earlier this week so I'm getting a real kick, etc...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
preventing riots, one case at a time.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for the articles about COVID-19 surviving in beer bottles, cans, etc shutting everything down. The panic from that will be amazing.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
According to a 5 page list I read last night  on triblive.com, while beer distributors are staying open, laundromats are being closed.
 
poconojoe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pennsylvanian here. beer is a life-sustaining business. it's the only way we can deal with all the potholes and having to watch those God awful Gus The Groundhog commercials from the PA Lottery

/plus if the state was to cut off all alcohol sales, it would put an even bigger strain on our health care system from alcoholics needing immediate treatment from withdrawal
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
PA here. You think I give a flying fark about BEER? The farking liquor store is closed. You hear me? THE FARKING LIQUOR STORE IS FARKING CLOSED.
 
Psylence
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: PA here. You think I give a flying fark about BEER? The farking liquor store is closed. You hear me? THE FARKING LIQUOR STORE IS FARKING CLOSED.


They deliver.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Need to keep the masses sedated or they may riot.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: PA here. You think I give a flying fark about BEER? The farking liquor store is closed. You hear me? THE FARKING LIQUOR STORE IS FARKING CLOSED.


Oh hush. You can still buy Smirnoff Twists at the distributors.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

poconojoe: Pennsylvanian here. beer is a life-sustaining business. it's the only way we can deal with all the potholes and having to watch those God awful Gus The Groundhog commercials from the PA Lottery

/plus if the state was to cut off all alcohol sales, it would put an even bigger strain on our health care system from alcoholics needing immediate treatment from withdrawal


Indeed, the detox places were put on notice over this and as I stated above, beer does not cut it. I wonder if beautiful Mount Airy lodge is open.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My BIL is a brewmeister at a local brew house. He was just laid off. This is a time for businesses to really get innovative to help employees and the business survive. Growlers to go, or delivered would have been my choice before laying people off.

Thank god we don't have a shelter in place in Oregon, I get my beer like all my other groceries, when I need it.

/daily
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

InvisibleInsane: Subtonic: PA here. You think I give a flying fark about BEER? The farking liquor store is closed. You hear me? THE FARKING LIQUOR STORE IS FARKING CLOSED.

Oh hush. You can still buy Smirnoff Twists at the distributors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The marijuana dispensaries in PA are considered essential too, just had a friend with a card deliver me an 1/8th to help weather the anxiety.
 
trerro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Any canning and bottling facility can can and bottle water in an emergency, and grain alcohol can be used to make hand santizer. So yes, breweries are highly useful for both of those purposes. Additionally, major breweries also tend to have a fairly substantial fleet of trucks, which can be used to haul badly needed medical supplies and such to hard-hit areas. I wouldn't put them super high on the "must keep open" list, but they definitely do more good than harm.
 
twocent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fight Corona with Corona?
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: InvisibleInsane: Subtonic: PA here. You think I give a flying fark about BEER? The farking liquor store is closed. You hear me? THE FARKING LIQUOR STORE IS FARKING CLOSED.

Oh hush. You can still buy Smirnoff Twists at the distributors.

[Fark user image 280x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


Depends on where you are, in PGH the distilleries are still open.  Plus the PGH Libation store that sells all the PA made hooch is still open.  We can still get liquor here.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The candy store in my town was also open for business today.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'm just waiting for the articles about COVID-19 surviving in beer bottles, cans, etc shutting everything down. The panic from that will be amazing.


You shut your mouth!
 
Cajnik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Somebody paid their bribe.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: The marijuana dispensaries in PA are considered essential too, just had a friend with a card deliver me an 1/8th to help weather the anxiety.


send them my way.  mkay
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: Subtonic: InvisibleInsane: Subtonic: PA here. You think I give a flying fark about BEER? The farking liquor store is closed. You hear me? THE FARKING LIQUOR STORE IS FARKING CLOSED.

Oh hush. You can still buy Smirnoff Twists at the distributors.

[Fark user image 280x210] [View Full Size image _x_]

Depends on where you are, in PGH the distilleries are still open.  Plus the PGH Libation store that sells all the PA made hooch is still open.  We can still get liquor here.


Our local distillery switched to making hand sanatizer. No word if you can drink it.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Beer is a food.


Beer is life.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.