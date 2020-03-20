 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Hospitals are finally getting experience what their patients go through on an average visit   (thehill.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goose, meet gander. Pay For Living for profit is a cruel biatch, eh?
Maybe this will teach the lesson that profiteering is not capitalism?
Na, what was I thinking?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.
 
Byno
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.


Hospitals can't legally charge for masks, but please, don't let that get in the way of your virtue signalling.

Also, is it fark hospitals - you know, the places where we're going to be taking care of all these patients - or fark yeah hospitals? Make up your mind already.
 
King Something
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.


$10 seems low.
At least $80 I'm thinking.
But don't worry, the hospital has a negotiated rate which your insurance provider so it only costs $60.
With insurance it will just cost you $40. What a bargain! What a country!
 
Mouser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There needs to be a tally made of every individual, corporation, organization, or government that's attempting to profiteer off of this outbreak.  Then, when the dust settles, the hammer needs to fall.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait, I read on Reason.com that gouging saved lives?

Oh christ what to believe--if Reason.com can't be trusted!
 
patrick767
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.


Nah, it's rolled in to the $4,000 "facility fee".
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lol. Like the hospital is going to eat the cost increase.

Ahaha.
Ahahahahaha!
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​H​AHAAAARRGL!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.


Boy are you optimistic. I had a hospital ER charge me $12 for ten cents worth of ibuprofen.
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, let's get people mad at hospitals... the one place that needs anger pointed at it right now when people are about to explode because of the economy taking a shiat.

farkheads.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I can't believe they want $7 per! Do you know what that would do to my profit line!"

Literally his only concern.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Byno: ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.

Hospitals can't legally charge for masks, but please, don't let that get in the way of your virtue signalling.



Metaphors: How do they work?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.

Boy are you optimistic. I had a hospital ER charge me $12 for ten cents worth of ibuprofen.


My favorite was looking at a friend bill and noticing they'd charged him for a suture kit. Then charged him for every individual item in the kit, which added up to the same price, even though I'm sure there were items not used. I told him to call a lawyer and raise hell.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.


Really f hospitals?  The places where people go not to die.  The problem is mostly in the reimbursement system not the hospitals.  Yes there are bad actors but your statement is idiotic.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Byno: ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.

Hospitals can't legally charge for masks, but please, don't let that get in the way of your virtue signalling.

Also, is it fark hospitals - you know, the places where we're going to be taking care of all these patients - or fark yeah hospitals? Make up your mind already.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look at all the chucklefarks who want to drive hospitals out of business...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tuxq: Yeah, let's get people mad at hospitals... the one place that needs anger pointed at it right now when people are about to explode because of the economy taking a shiat.

farkheads.


People have always been mad at hospitals.  Hospitals and the way they bill patients are part of why American healthcare is the way it is.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Declare masks as contraband.  Go house to house with teams of people looking for masks and confiscating them.  Make the house look like method heads were looking for jewelry to pawn.  Execute those who have a stock and didn't turn over the masks willingly.

Make people fear the consequences of their stupid actions.  Fear is the best motivator we have now.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Lol. Like the hospital is going to eat the cost increase.

Ahaha.
Ahahahahaha!
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH​AHAAAARRGL!


Hospitals charge this because they have to pay people to attempt to collect on claims with the various insurance companies and from people I know it is nothing less than a monkey f*ck trying to get them to pay.  There are times that the insurance companies drag their ass long enough the hospitals have to eat the costs.

So if you want to blame anyone, blame the various healthcare insurers.   If they would just process a claim without having to pay people to sit on hold for 15 hours over 3 separate times to follow up on the payment of a $4000 claim we could have some progress.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "I can't believe they want $7 per! Do you know what that would do to my profit line!"

Literally his only concern.


Probably more to keep the doors open.  Their vendors charge extremely high prices as well.  The Epic software that runs many hospitals runs around $50 million for a mid sized hospital plus annual support.

/They are getting a bit of what the dish out too...
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Byno: Hospitals can't legally charge for masks,


Really?  not doubting you, I've just never heard that before...and the top 20 google hits aren't helping.  Seems odd...is it part of protecting their employees?

/the googles do nothing
 
Toxophil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
12jungev.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is pretty ballsy of a hospital admin to complain about overcharging.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't they get some reuse out of them?  I mean, the virus has a shelf-life on surfaces.  Just have every write their name on it and leave it somewhere for a couple of days and if it still fits properly, reuse.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Byno: ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.

Hospitals can't legally charge for masks, but please, don't let that get in the way of your virtue signalling.

Also, is it fark hospitals - you know, the places where we're going to be taking care of all these patients - or fark yeah hospitals? Make up your mind already.


They sure as fark will charge for masks, you dear child. Just change the itemization.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.


10? If you have insurance maybe. For everyone else it's 70.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.

Boy are you optimistic. I had a hospital ER charge me $12 for ten cents worth of ibuprofen.


Try $44. Tylenol for my hospital stay back in 2013
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.

Really f hospitals?  The places where people go not to die.  The problem is mostly in the reimbursement system not the hospitals.  Yes there are bad actors but your statement is idiotic.


Those bad actors are the hospitals, not some nebulous third party.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tuxq: Yeah, let's get people mad at hospitals... the one place that needs anger pointed at it right now when people are about to explode because of the economy taking a shiat.

farkheads.


Uh... this is EXACTLY the time to get mad at 'em. Nobody's pissed at the doctors and nurses. They're pissed at the profiteering assholes running the place.

One of the best ways to push M4A is to expose it's ugliness right farking now.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PunGent: Byno: Hospitals can't legally charge for masks,

Really?  not doubting you, I've just never heard that before...and the top 20 google hits aren't helping.  Seems odd...is it part of protecting their employees?

/the googles do nothing


Google has been total shiat for anything lately. Trying to find some basic info and i get pummeled with ads up top, ads at the bottom, and almost everything in between is nothing but online retailers.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Byno: ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.

Hospitals can't legally charge for masks, but please, don't let that get in the way of your virtue signalling.

Also, is it fark hospitals - you know, the places where we're going to be taking care of all these patients - or fark yeah hospitals? Make up your mind already.


$100 for one cheap generic antibiotic pill is price gouging.
 
ODDO
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.

Really f hospitals?  The places where people go not to die.  The problem is mostly in the reimbursement system not the hospitals.  Yes there are bad actors but your statement is idiotic.


This is what we get for our paid off politicians letting the insurance companies dictate policy.  We have racheded up the cost over time levels that satisfy investors but screw the average person out of something that should be a given. Is this too big to fight back  against this system for average Joe?  In a week or two when this is out of hand.( and it will be)  I hope we have enough " little people " who are done with this corporation first mind set and pissed off  enough to change it. Fear and desperation have fueled many course corrections over time.  We may be looking at our watershed event.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Those bad actors are the hospitals, not some nebulous third party.


Used to be, they didn't have to be so. Then somebody came up with the Malpractice LotteryTM. Once they added an entire national "for-profit" system of malpractice lawyers, firms, bureaucrats and tort courts into the medical system, (who by definition, brought not a shred of added value to the patients' treatment,) of course the system had to turn into a "for-profit" system to account for it. Add to that the many advances in the medical field, all of which new doctors have to train in, and you raise costs across the board. Finally, you add in yet another "for-profit" insurance industry on the patient- side.

And here we are.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Look at all the chucklefarks who want to drive hospitals out of business...


Hospitals should not be 'in business'.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ODDO: KitchenBacon: ecmoRandomNumbers: "They want $7 per mask, they've got a million of them on hand. And this is a mask that would normally cost us 58 cents."

...for which the hospital will turn around charge the patient $10. Price gouging is supposed to happen on the treatment end.

F*ck 'em.

Really f hospitals?  The places where people go not to die.  The problem is mostly in the reimbursement system not the hospitals.  Yes there are bad actors but your statement is idiotic.

This is what we get for our paid off politicians letting the insurance companies dictate policy.  We have racheded up the cost over time levels that satisfy investors but screw the average person out of something that should be a given. Is this too big to fight back  against this system for average Joe?  In a week or two when this is out of hand.( and it will be)  I hope we have enough " little people " who are done with this corporation first mind set and pissed off  enough to change it. Fear and desperation have fueled many course corrections over time.  We may be looking at our watershed event.


Pay attention to who is getting the aid from the government through all of this.  You and me will get a pittance.  The majority will be given to the corporations with the idea that corporations will keep people on the payroll.  Then the corporations will get to say how they helped in this crisis and Americans should be thankful.  And nothing will change.
 
