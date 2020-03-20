 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Sex robot manufacturer RealDoll now selling 'anti-bacterial' dolls for those in self-isolation due to the coronavirus. Heroes indeed (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people share their sex robot
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they could've been making those beforehand? Seems like a no-brainer business decision. Think of the advertising even in the Before Time.

/ My Before Time was prior to 9/11/01 -- everything has been surreal authoritarian hell as we slowly collapse into chaos since.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good god were the previous models NOT anti bacterial?!
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anti-BACTERIAL

Stoopid. Stoopid all the way down.

So. Marketing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haywatchthis: people share their sex robot


My doll has needs. Who am I to judge?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you carry your real doll around with you, social distancing takes care of itself.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they would charge me for a used one?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I wonder what they would charge me for a used one?


extra
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would an anti-viral sex doll look like, then? I guess it would constantly have to ooze pure ethanol through its skin.

Hmm... now that I think about it, there might just be a market for that...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The joke is right there in the headline.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Wan't there just an article extolling the antibacterial properties of copper, and brass?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Copper cooch ?
 
bbcard1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Based on personal experience, I'm not sure I want "realistic expression." Could be disgust, amusement, pity, boredom...
 
drxym
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How many people are even sharing this doll and which bacteria are they concerned about at this time?
 
flondrix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Wan't there just an article extolling the antibacterial properties of copper, and brass?

[Fark user image 465x955]


There's no school like old school.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
craphound.comView Full Size
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: What would an anti-viral sex doll look like, then?


Dishwasher-safe.

Bonus: Disgusting bachelors getting horny at using the dishwasher means they might live a little cleaner.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: lobotomy survivor: What would an anti-viral sex doll look like, then?

Dishwasher-safe.

Bonus: Disgusting bachelors getting horny at using the dishwasher means they might live a little cleaner.


*looks at two sinks full of a weeks dishes*

I feel attacked.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whar "hero" tag whar

Things like this make getting old seem almost acceptable.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are those things legal in the US?

/ Asking for a friend.
 
Resin33
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$11,999?!
 
