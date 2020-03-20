 Skip to content
(Chicago Sun-Times)   The pot panic buying continues. Because how else are you going to get through this much streaming television while trapped at home   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Cannabis, Hospital, Community areas of Chicago, Dispensary, Consultative selling, Recreational drug use, Plant, Tetrahydrocannabinol  
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BTW, the more you smoke, the more you are likely to die from the virus.

Sooooo good luck
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: BTW, the more you smoke, the more you are likely to die from the virus.

Sooooo good luck


you don't have to smoke it. You can probably still find brownie mix in the stores.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: BTW, the more you smoke, the more you are likely to die from the virus.

Sooooo good luck


hahahaha ... nope ...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got 2 ounces of some frosty looking shiat that makes me sleepy when I look at it.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed was on the list -- all stocked up!
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now would be a fine time to legalize the devil weed. Resources are limited and the fuzz are definitely needed elsewhere. Most of them are going to have to shift to curfew enforcement.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got 2 cans of government approved, duty paid Debil's Lettuce.

BRING IT CORONA.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90 minute lines in great barrington MA yesterday according to their twitter feed
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: BTW, the more you smoke, the more you are likely to die from the virus.

Sooooo good luck


i like to think im adding a protective layer
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does top shelf bud freeze well? I've only ever put mids in the freezer and even that seemed like it dropped in quality.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I protest, subby, there was no panic involved.
It was clear a week ago where this was headed...
 
Vulgar_the_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4+ hour line at a dispensary in NJ. Luckily I got my monthly allowance before hand.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does top shelf bud freeze well? I've only ever put mids in the freezer and even that seemed like it dropped in quality.


I have heard that a local dispensary stores their hash in a refrigerator, so maybe just go 1/2 way?
Just don't get the munchies and make a salad...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does top shelf bud freeze well? I've only ever put mids in the freezer and even that seemed like it dropped in quality.


All depends on freezer burn my friend. If you are going to store in a freezer I recommend vacuum seal.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there were reports of a glut a month or so ago.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought 100 grams over the last week from the stores.
Black market still has good inventory left.
I'm all set for my govt mandated  Spring vacation.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does top shelf bud freeze well? I've only ever put mids in the freezer and even that seemed like it dropped in quality.


Do NOT put bud in the freezer.  Store in a mason jar.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does top shelf bud freeze well? I've only ever put mids in the freezer and even that seemed like it dropped in quality.


just get a glass jar with a rubber seal. it will last forever. just burp it from time to time

if you have a vacuum sealer that will also keep it for very long periods stable. much longer than a year
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The fabulous freak brothers...

"Dope will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no dope"

/ good day to be old
 
the_colors
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's true. I have an acquaintance who is a freelance purveyor of fine smokables and he has been absolutely slammed with orders this week
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A month ago the local store had $90 ounces. Last week, cheapest was $200 and the shelves were kinda bare.

farking end of the world I tell you
 
kobrakai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just ran out last night and am not in a legal state :-(
 
vsavatar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Uh... popcorn?  Chips and salsa?  Beer?
 
REO-Weedwagon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ya know, maybe you dope-heads could use this time to better yourself and get off the grass
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My plug came through yesterday, I'm set for awhile.  Stuff's so sticky I could patch a roof with it.  Shout out to the true unsung heroes of these dark days!
 
