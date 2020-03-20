 Skip to content
(CNN)   Couldn't buy toilet paper so you got "flushable" wipes? Congratulations, you're the reason the entire sewage system is about explode. That should make your isolation more festive   (cnn.com) divider line
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that's not what the article is about, subby.

while disposing of "flushable" toilet wipes is indeed a problem, and has been addressed many times, this article is about the flushing of disinfecting wipes i.e. Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, even paper towels.

And how those wipes shouldn't be flushed.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took a half a weeks pay to fix the problems
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're the top of the food chain huh?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wiped my ass with an alcohol pad once and it was a really bad idea.

I didn't flush it down the toilet though I'm not some weirdo....


Uhhh.... Yeah
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Flushable Wipes was the new Billie Eilish single
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wiping my ass with clorox bleach wipes since tuesday and let me tell you, the sanitary sewer infrastructure is the last of my concerns right now.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the Bidet fanatics.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez don't you guys have showers?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well what am I supposed to do with them, wipe my a... oh.  Never mind.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oreminer: In before the Bidet fanatics.


I bought 1 around Xmas, might get around to installing it before this is all over
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the label, if safe for septic system then they are biodegradable, if not they are a sewer system clogging nightmare. Google fat bergs for scary images.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: that's not what the article is about, subby.

while disposing of "flushable" toilet wipes is indeed a problem, and has been addressed many times, this article is about the flushing of disinfecting wipes i.e. Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, even paper towels.

And how those wipes shouldn't be flushed.


the article is about not flushing any wipes down the drain, what article did you read
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: that's not what the article is about, subby.

while disposing of "flushable" toilet wipes is indeed a problem, and has been addressed many times, this article is about the flushing of disinfecting wipes i.e. Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, even paper towels.

And how those wipes shouldn't be flushed.


They're the same material.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oreminer: In before the Bidet fanatics.


Okay, so I took fark's thread and got  a bidet about a year ago.  Let me tell you, everything good about them cannot be understated.  Seriously.  I use almost no tp.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it goes down the toilet, it's the city's problem.  Be it flushable wipes or one of those giant turds.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Jeez don't you guys have showers?


I had the same question to a couple people the other day.  If I am at home and am out of TP and took a dump, I am just going to hop in the shower and completely wash from my butt/goin area down....then spray the shower with Clorox.....I mean, yeah, not optimal....but hey, desperate times, desperate measures and all....
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Jeez don't you guys have showers?


What? so we can heel the wipes down the drain?
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Jeez don't you guys have showers?


or sinks
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: Oreminer: In before the Bidet fanatics.

Okay, so I took fark's ADVICE IN A thread and got  a bidet about a year ago.  Let me tell you, everything good about them cannot be understated.  Seriously.  I use almost no tp.


Whatever.  I quit,
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oreminer: In before the Bidet fanatics.


Bidet is a much better option than Sanders.  That's a bloody mess.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: Oreminer: In before the Bidet fanatics.

Okay, so I took fark's thread and got  a bidet about a year ago.  Let me tell you, everything good about them cannot be understated.  Seriously.  I use almost no tp.


I have a hard time getting over the idea of the result being similar to having a sweaty ass-crack. That stuff is uncomfortable in the summer and I can't imagine willingly subjecting myself to that everyday.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 96 yo mother needs those to help prevent potentially deadly urinary tract infections, and I can't find any.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: Turbo Cojones: Jeez don't you guys have showers?

I had the same question to a couple people the other day.  If I am at home and am out of TP and took a dump, I am just going to hop in the shower and completely wash from my butt/goin area down....then spray the shower with Clorox.....I mean, yeah, not optimal....but hey, desperate times, desperate measures and all....


you pee in the shower anyway
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are all at home. Just do the Portman and heel your massive beef down the shower drain
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: My 96 yo mother needs those to help prevent potentially deadly urinary tract infections, and I can't find any.


Get a washlet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jim32rr: I thought Flushable Wipes was the new Billie Eilish single


"All the good girls wipe front to back"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Jeez don't you guys have showers?


Just heel it down the drain?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Jeez don't you guys have showers?


Infected heels.
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Buttknuckle: Oreminer: In before the Bidet fanatics.

Okay, so I took fark's thread and got  a bidet about a year ago.  Let me tell you, everything good about them cannot be understated.  Seriously.  I use almost no tp.

I have a hard time getting over the idea of the result being similar to having a sweaty ass-crack. That stuff is uncomfortable in the summer and I can't imagine willingly subjecting myself to that everyday.


You still dry yourself off afterwards. You just need a few squares worth to do that instead of the much higher amount you would to get in there and do your thing.
 
EL EM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: mcsiegs: Turbo Cojones: Jeez don't you guys have showers?

I had the same question to a couple people the other day.  If I am at home and am out of TP and took a dump, I am just going to hop in the shower and completely wash from my butt/goin area down....then spray the shower with Clorox.....I mean, yeah, not optimal....but hey, desperate times, desperate measures and all....

you pee in the shower anyway


It's all pipes.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cakeman: It took a half a weeks pay to fix the problems


So you're saying you are a married moron?
 
gimlet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Time to regulate what the word "flushable" means.   Technically  anything that fits down the hole is flushable.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

calbert: that's not what the article is about, subby.

while disposing of "flushable" toilet wipes is indeed a problem, and has been addressed many times, this article is about the flushing of disinfecting wipes i.e. Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, even paper towels.

And how those wipes shouldn't be flushed.


Yeah, subby apparently couldn't be bothered to even read the headline of TFA before rushing in for the Greenlight. As you mentioned, "flushable" wipes aren't as "flushable" as they were marketed to be, but this is far worse.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: brainlordmesomorph: My 96 yo mother needs those to help prevent potentially deadly urinary tract infections, and I can't find any.

Get a washlet.


Baloo Uriza: brainlordmesomorph: My 96 yo mother needs those to help prevent potentially deadly urinary tract infections, and I can't find any.

Get a washlet.


Fark has been overrun by "Big Bidet"
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jormungandr: cakeman: It took a half a weeks pay to fix the problems

So you're saying you are a married moron?


No I am married to the mother of invention.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gimlet: Time to regulate what the word "flushable" means.   Technically  anything that fits down the hole is flushable.


Time to impose a tax dedicated to sewer repair and maintenance on any specific wipes they find in sewer systems.

And massive fines for anyone using the word flushable. Cement is probably flushable, FFS.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: My 96 yo mother needs those to help prevent potentially deadly urinary tract infections, and I can't find any.


Well, don't look in TFA, because your mother doesn't want to wipe with what TFA is actually about...

I can't make any guarantees, but our office has created a 'shopping buddy' Slack channel for helping people find things. I can post in there, and if someone has access to some, I can reach back out to you and figure out how to get them to whatever neck of the woods you live in. As long as you're in the US, that is. :-)
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Oreminer: Buttknuckle: Oreminer: In before the Bidet fanatics.

Okay, so I took fark's thread and got  a bidet about a year ago.  Let me tell you, everything good about them cannot be understated.  Seriously.  I use almost no tp.

I have a hard time getting over the idea of the result being similar to having a sweaty ass-crack. That stuff is uncomfortable in the summer and I can't imagine willingly subjecting myself to that everyday.

You still dry yourself off afterwards. You just need a few squares worth to do that instead of the much higher amount you would to get in there and do your thing.


Hmm...I always thought it was something you had to let air out or absorb into your underwear for evaporation. It always seemed like whenever bidets came up that many of the proponents would tout the fact that they now use an impractically low amount of toilet paper post-bidet (i.e.- a roll every six months).
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oreminer:I have a hard time getting over the idea of the result being similar to having a sweaty ass-crack. That stuff is uncomfortable in the summer and I can't imagine willingly subjecting myself to that everyday.

It's a completely different result.  Do you have a gigantic case of swamp-ass when you get out of the pool? Do your dry yourself bone dry out of the shower? No.  Swamp-ass isn't the water... it's your "it's good enough" toilet-paper-clean residue interacting with body oils and sweat. I have much less of it with a cleaner hiney.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't understand this hysteria behind toilet paper. You know what you could do? Take a shiat, then take a shower. If you gotta wipe your ass with your hand and a little soap in the shower, so be it. If that's too farking gross, use a farking spoon you ingrates.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: calbert: that's not what the article is about, subby.

while disposing of "flushable" toilet wipes is indeed a problem, and has been addressed many times, this article is about the flushing of disinfecting wipes i.e. Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, even paper towels.

And how those wipes shouldn't be flushed.

They're the same material.


I don't think so.  We use the cottonelle butt wipes designed for flushing.  They are barely more than wet toilet paper.  Seriously they sometimes disintegrate getting them out of the package.

The lysol wipes we have are totally different.  And we'd never flush them, for obvious reasons.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Buttknuckle: Oreminer: In before the Bidet fanatics.

Okay, so I took fark's thread and got  a bidet about a year ago.  Let me tell you, everything good about them cannot be understated.  Seriously.  I use almost no tp.

I have a hard time getting over the idea of the result being similar to having a sweaty ass-crack. That stuff is uncomfortable in the summer and I can't imagine willingly subjecting myself to that everyday.


As someone who has used a bidet, I can attest that your bidet washed ass, even in the absence of drying, will only be wet for a short time.  It evaporates really quicky.
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is a commercial I've seen a few times recently showing a dad helping his son flush the toys he has outgrown down the toilet.

Who in the hell writes these things? People are idiots, and many seem to think commodes are magic and make stuff just disappear. Commercials encouraging this stupid behavior is not helping.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
holy fark, Americans are dumb. so many of you are gonna die because you are super dumb.
 
JakeStone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just had to deal with the apartment neighbors doing that stupid shiat yesterday.  Fortunately, they clogged it up before it go to the pipe that we share.

Got a bit of a chuckle from the sternly worded email the apartment manager sent out later.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: My 96 yo mother needs those to help prevent potentially deadly urinary tract infections, and I can't find any.


These aren't flushable, but ARE baby wipes, they just showed up on Amazon. Get 'em while the gettin' is good. :-)
https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Element​s​-Wipes-Unscented-Flip-Top/dp/B07H5MLTD​F
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Baloo Uriza: calbert: that's not what the article is about, subby.

while disposing of "flushable" toilet wipes is indeed a problem, and has been addressed many times, this article is about the flushing of disinfecting wipes i.e. Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, even paper towels.

And how those wipes shouldn't be flushed.

They're the same material.

I don't think so.  We use the cottonelle butt wipes designed for flushing.  They are barely more than wet toilet paper.  Seriously they sometimes disintegrate getting them out of the package.

The lysol wipes we have are totally different.  And we'd never flush them, for obvious reasons.


Neither are flushable.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Toilet paper was literally a problem for only a few days. Even during that time, mini-marts, bodegas, tiendas, dollar stores, etc. all had ready available supplies. It was only the HEBs, Whole Foods, Krogers and major grocery stores in large cities that people were programmed going to for that short time that was a problem. People are really, really, really stupid.
 
