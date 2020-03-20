 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Out-of-work strippers launch coronavirus food delivery service called 'Boober-Eats' to help vulnerable people in self-isolation. Bless them for they are truely 'doing god's work' (NSFW, but you're stuck at home anyway, so who's going to complain? The cat?)   (thesun.ie) divider line
46
    More: Repeat, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Alcoholic beverage, News Corporation, News International, food delivery service  
•       •       •

2386 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2020 at 12:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, most of those boobs actually look real.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Wow, most of those boobs actually look real.


Portland.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gotta get rid of all that food that's been sitting at the strip club buffet somehow
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never stopped at this place, but I'm glad they are making the best of the situation.  The location they are in seemed to be cursed as 4-5 different companies tried it and failed.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
\o/
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of ink.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when is the tattoo fad going to end
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Wow, most of those boobs actually look real.


Looks can deceive.

You really need to feel and potentially taste to really be sure.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like they're making the breast of it.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an escort on my Twitter feed who's not escorting on account of the emergency. She's now taking babysitting jobs.
 
wax_on
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Wow, most of those boobs actually look real.


The ones on the right are fake.

/sad trombone.
//but boobs! So happy trumpet
///threes.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coelacanth: I have an escort on my Twitter feed who's not escorting on account of the emergency. She's now taking babysitting jobs.


"I used to be a wet nurse, now I'm a wetnurse."
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Wow, most of those boobs actually look real.


There's really only one way to be sure and it violates social distancing rules.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An admin must REALLY like strippers since this is the third green on this.....
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, boober.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some woman on Twitter was skeptical it was a thing, so she ordered some steak bites, and this was the result:

https://mobile.twitter.com/Ceara_Lync​h​/status/1240489932470157313
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, but what's the protocol for a tip if you order the clams?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Yes
2. Yes
3. Yes
4. Yes
5. Yes
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are they willing to put out extra effort for better tips?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: Some woman on Twitter was skeptical it was a thing, so she ordered some steak bites, and this was the result:

https://mobile.twitter.com/Ceara_Lynch​/status/1240489932470157313


That would literally give me a heart attack.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haywatchthis: when is the tattoo fad going to end


There were tattoos?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Coelacanth: I have an escort on my Twitter feed who's not escorting on account of the emergency. She's now taking babysitting jobs.

"I used to be a wet nurse, now I'm a wetnurse."


Wet nurse > wet market.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haywatchthis: when is the tattoo fad going to end


The blonde would be super hot sans tattoos.
 
dwlah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Mugato: Wow, most of those boobs actually look real.

Looks can deceive.

You really need to feel and potentially taste to really be sure.


Seinfeld 059 / The Sidra
Youtube VluBGIcr6so
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lokilaw2012: An admin must REALLY like strippers since this is the third green on this.....


I for one thank our stripper loving admin in this time of crisis.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the real Kung flu fighters
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have tats over their nipples or are those just decorative pasties?
 
DaveTheGreat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with all the anti-tattoo sentiment? Ink is farking hot.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 425x181]


Dammit. Fark it, ill do it anyway
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Pert: [Fark user image image 425x181]

Dammit. Fark it, ill do it anyway
[Fark user image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


we were all thinking it
 
ongbok
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Get rid of the shorts and call it Snatch and Go
 
spleef420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: when is the tattoo fad going to end


Fads don't usually last 5,000+ years so I'm going to say never.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: when is the tattoo fad going to end


When women can grow beards
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

spleef420: haywatchthis: when is the tattoo fad going to end

Fads don't usually last 5,000+ years so I'm going to say never.


yeah, people have been trying to look cool for ages just like smoking cigarettes
 
gnosis301
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wow, most of those boobs actually look real.


So?
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

litespeed74: haywatchthis: when is the tattoo fad going to end

When women can grow beards


i knew a girl that had a mustache, she probably has tattoos now too
 
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wow, most of those boobs actually look real.


I say that about politicians a lot but I'm not referring to their chest fat but their ability to think and act in the public interest outside of their campaign donors.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seems like a good way to perk people up, firm up support for the community, and make the breast of a different situation, even if it's just a handful of people doing it. Also, I hear the tater ta-tas are to die for.

I'll stop now.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Ok, but what's the protocol for a tip if you order the clams?


Tip Hell, ya give her the whole thing!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: Mugato: Wow, most of those boobs actually look real.

Looks can deceive.

You really need to feel and potentially taste to really be sure.


Having patronized such establishments in my late teens/early 20s I'd like to think of myself as an expert. But that was a while ago, technology might have improved.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Excuse me ma'am, but my chicken wings smell like tuna and why is the mayo on the outside of the sandwich?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DaveTheGreat: What's with all the anti-tattoo sentiment? Ink is farking hot.


I don't get it either, man.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: \o/


"The service will include a slight performance which Boulden said would be the women wearing "pasties and booty shorts.""

Awwwwwww
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shazam999: 1. Yes
2. Yes
3. Yes
4. Yes
5. Yes


4. Holy shiat yes
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd pay extra to get one without the nasty tats.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.