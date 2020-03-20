 Skip to content
(CNN)   Inhaling pollutants directly into your respiratory system hundreds of times a day might exacerbate the dangers of COVID-19   (cnn.com) divider line
    Obvious, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Pulmonology, Pneumonia, Smoking, Lung, Covid-19, substance use disorders, Nicotine  
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed isn't a pollutant, subby.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


It's not pollution!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm going to die,
I'd rather be high.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Weed isn't a pollutant, subby.


It is if you burn it like you would tobacco.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This may border on conspiracy-ish, but I've been wondering if covid19 has been in our population a little longer than we know. Remember all those vape related lung injuries last summer/fall?
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: adamgreeney: Weed isn't a pollutant, subby.

It is if you burn it like you would tobacco.


You are likely right, but I'm going to refuse to listen.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Smoking may make your lungs vulnerable to respiratory disease.

This is the kind of cutting edge thinking that gives me hope for our future.

Let's throw some funding at these studies.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll just mainline heroin then!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Weed isn't a pollutant, subby.


How can we make it any clearer to people like you?

Marijuana is not an inherently bad thing, but sucking smoke of any kind into your lungs is.

Doesn't matter if it's marijuana, banana peels, tobacco, cloves, a bonfire, your burning house, or a human being cremated-- Breathing smoke is BAD for your lungs' health. There's a reason why most people in a house fire die of smoke inhalation before they ever burn. There's a reason why firefighters wear masks to enter buildings.

Over time, the act of voluntarily sucking smoke into your lungs will damage them. Yes, even when the thing you're smoking is medicinal. Yes, even when it's safe when ingested other ways. Yes, even if it's made by leprechauns from the magical spooge of lawful-good unicorns given handjobs by beautiful, benevolent faeries.

Stop making this about weed. It's not about weed, you morons. It's about smoking or vaping foreign substances into your lungs and expecting that there will be no consequences. There will be. Your lungs were not designed for that, dipshiats.
 
Loren
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cloverock70: This may border on conspiracy-ish, but I've been wondering if covid19 has been in our population a little longer than we know. Remember all those vape related lung injuries last summer/fall?


We would have seen it if it was around back then.  Those vape related lung injuries were from bootleg vape.  The manufacturers don't test things properly and don't study things properly or they would have known that vaping oil of any kind is bad news.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kills vapers? Nice.
Now do the hipsters who dress like lumberjacks.
Then old guys with graying "bad boy" goatees and cargo shorts.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Some of my pulmonary [colleagues] have noted people under 30 [with Covid-19] ending up in hospitals and a couple were vapors,"

Must be a pain in the ass to try to put those little bracelets on them.
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"However, he said, there hasn't been enough research or evidence to support whether there's a link."

Aka this entire article is a waste of everyone's time.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Loren: cloverock70: This may border on conspiracy-ish, but I've been wondering if covid19 has been in our population a little longer than we know. Remember all those vape related lung injuries last summer/fall?

We would have seen it if it was around back then.  Those vape related lung injuries were from bootleg vape.  The manufacturers don't test things properly and don't study things properly or they would have known that vaping oil of any kind is bad news.


They thought it may be the oil at first, but didn't they settle on it being a pesticide that reacted from the heat to form a cyanide compound? And, if that were really true wouldn't we still be seeing vape associated lung injuries? None of the vapers I know slowed down at all.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope my stopping of smoking 12 years ago has given my lungs adequate time to heal. I was a two-pack-a-day smoker so I have worries. I have no idea how fast lungs can recover or if there is a maximum recover limit.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Carpet bomb the spring-breakers with cigarettes and vape devices to hurry them to their inevitable end.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is clear that lung related comorbidities make Covid-19 outcomes worse. Indeed, they make ALL viral pneumonia outcomes worse. It's a disease that limits lung capacity. If you're starting short because of COPD, smoking, heavy pollution, missing a lung because of cancer, etc., you're much more likely to be hurt badly by this.

And again, that's been proven true of ALL pneumonias. The actual disease course is nothing new, it's yet another viral infection that can cause pneumonia. We know how to treat ARDS, we've been doing so for decades and a lot of research has gone and is going into better treatments for it. This has nothing to do with Covid-19, because ARDS is a syndrome with MANY causes, Covid-19 is just the newest one.

The new thing here is that nobody's immune system has seen anything like it unless you survived SARS, so we're all much more likely to get it than your average Influenza virus.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Kills vapers? Nice.
Now do the hipsters who dress like lumberjacks.
Then old guys with graying "bad boy" goatees and cargo shorts.


Now kill people. Who think they're better than everyone else.


*pulls cargo shorts over bellybutton.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Weed isn't a pollutant, subby.


If you smoke it your are inhaling tar and soot. Both are most definitely pollutants.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The blessings of Corona are multitudinous!  Not only does Corona clean the air, he harvests the smokers, tokers, and vapetards.  Praise Corona!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As to vaping? I would have to say "Answer hazy, try again later." It hasn't been prevalent long enough to really have any data, and it's strongly focused in the younger generations, who are generally healthier anyway.

So: I'm not going to say that vaping can/will make Covid-19 worse. Simply not enough data. I can see a path where it makes things worse (by vape fluid collecting in the lungs) and better (by having a thinning/lubrication effect on lung secretions in infection, allowing them to drain faster, thus keeping airflow up.)

But NOTHING is proven, either way.

Now, if you're smoking the dank weed? Smoke hurts the lungs. Weed is harsher, but you smoke less than tobacco. But it's going to be a factor, the only question is "what percentage of tobacco smoking" factor. I don't think we have anywhere enough data on that, for one thing, it was illegal for a long time to do medical studies with marijuana. Vaping has the same question as above.

I suspect (and this is my opinion only) that Vaping would be a negative factor, but not nearly as much as tobacco  smoking. Or from best to worst: Neither,  Vaping, Smoking weed, Smoking tobacco, Inhaling beryllium.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Doesn't matter if it's marijuana, banana peels


The Dead Milkmen - Smokin Banana Peels [Official Video]
Youtube MoO_hfhS4Qs
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One way to weed out the idiots.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
could be worse
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
