(Business Insider)   "I have to hunt the Pokémon", claims man found wandering streets in Italy playing Pokemon Go while whole country is locked down   (businessinsider.com) divider line
21
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well if he doesn't, how is he going to be the very best like no one ever was?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I heard there was this new Pokemon, Covid, but he's really easy to find so I don't know what this guy is doing.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things carry the plague.  The guy is just protecting us from all of the other diseases out there.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta Catch Every One!
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: Those things carry the plague.  The guy is just protecting us from all of the other diseases out there.


The hero we truly need in these dark times.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's really the only one, I guess it's fine.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pokemon thread!  My perfect Charizard, let me show you it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pokemon Theme (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli feat. Truls Haugen)
Youtube AjSuZgNgMZc
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, with the whole coronavirus making playgrounds potential death traps, my son and I regularly go for walks now (to the playground but we don't play on it) and Pokemon Go is a great excuse to get the kids outside and for them to get sunlight and exercise.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Warthog: Pokemon thread!  My perfect Charizard, let me show you it:

[Fark user image image 365x750]


Nice!   Here are my perfects:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Warthog: Pokemon thread!  My perfect Charizard, let me show you it:

[Fark user image 365x750]


My first perfect was an Omastar.   I've got a Slacking, Registeel, Kingdra and Mr. Mime.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as we're showing off
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Warthog: Pokemon thread!  My perfect Charizard, let me show you it:

[Fark user image image 365x750]

Nice!   Here are my perfects:
[Fark user image image 346x750]


Heal your Ttar!
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: As long as we're showing off
[Fark user image image 346x750]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: As long as we're showing off
[Fark user image 346x750]


The shiny Meta is cool.  I have a shiny Togekiss that is one HP short of perfect.
 
Victoly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
WOOO LEVEL 1

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Of course having to hunting pokemon isn't a good excuse, you can hunt them from your house. He should have told them he had research and he needed to spin new pokestops.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You might get Pokemon players to stay home, but there'll still be a few Ingress players out there. Those people can't stop.
 
Pandymonium
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Apartment residents stared out their windows, riveted in fear.

Down below, slowly stalking the empty streets, a predator appeared.

He moved erratically, crossing the cracked pavement from one corner of the street to the other with an odd sort of swagger. One hand led the way, straight-armed and pointing a cell phone at every square inch of visible surface. Any noise he might have made was impossible to hear through six feet of social distancing.

So instead, they watched. Fearful eyes tracked his progress. Was he coming for them? for their toilet paper? No one knew.

Fifteen minutes later the panic was over. As the last scuffed sneaker retreated around the corner, taking the strange man and his device with it, they could finally rest. No one knew why these folk wandered the street during viral quarantine. But nothing could stop them.

They were the Pokéhunters.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Victoly: WOOO LEVEL 1

[Fark user image image 162x324]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

