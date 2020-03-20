 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Because this timeline doesn't suck enough, COVID-19 Fraud Task Forces are necessary
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The minute they announced the government would be sending everyone money, I got a phishing exploit saying my ATM card was ready.  And I mean minute - no exaggeration there.

I don't know if I could have paid for delivery with an iTunes gift card or not.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: The minute they announced the government would be sending everyone money, I got a phishing exploit saying my ATM card was ready.  And I mean minute - no exaggeration there.

I don't know if I could have paid for delivery with an iTunes gift card or not.


Amazon gift card
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They should just have competency tests for internet access. "Sorry, dude. You're too farking dumb to be trusted with internet access. You get a paper newspaper and a crayon."
 
I'm an Egyptian!
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh, not surprising. This is something that has occurred since time immemorial. People can be dicks.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Phishing scams are just one approach criminals are taking. They send bogus emails hoping people will click a link so they can steal information.

So when does some BS PA task force have any jurisdiction in Russia, China or India?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd sure like to find the first snowflake that thought he was clever referring to reality as "this timeline" because he was half melted and deliver repetitive dick punches from the future.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This guy will burn in hell for all eternity

s31242.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: This guy will burn in hell for all eternity

[s31242.pcdn.co image 850x510]


Who dis?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: Kyle Butler: This guy will burn in hell for all eternity

[s31242.pcdn.co image 850x510]

Who dis?


Nevermind.  I learned how to hover over pic.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: They should just have competency tests for internet access. "Sorry, dude. You're too farking dumb to be trusted with internet access. You get a paper newspaper and a crayon."


Two minutes later............

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If a killer asteroid was coming. There would be assholes sell anti-asteroid roofing.
 
