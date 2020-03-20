 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   You just got into an auto accident. Do you A: Call the police? B: Exchange insurance information? or C: Get naked? Difficulty: Florida   (clickorlando.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I get naked, she runs away screaming, I get dressed, police arrive, I report hit and run, she gets blamed. Sounds like a plan.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wait taking your pants off is a lewd act?  what if ya got thermal underwear on?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meth, not even once.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks Florida man, for showing at least in some ways life continues as normal.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I get naked, she runs away screaming, I get dressed, police arrive, I report hit and run, she gets blamed. Sounds like a plan.


This is the kind of thinking that will get you promoted to Jr Vice President.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It depends.  How scared did I get during the accident?  Did another accident take place in my pants at the same time?
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
JNowe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Depends, were my pants on fire? Was it that invisible fire like the race car drivers get?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My Dad was more classy when he first asked my mother out. She took her car to get her breaks fixed at the garage worked at and he put something back together wrong and the breaks didn't work and she had to go back and get em fixed right.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe he was doing whipits?
♫ Now whip it, whip it out, now whip it good ♫
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the answer to a multiple choice question is "yes".
 
