(Click Orlando)   That's a piss-poor way to treat someone trying to help you, right Florida Man?
    Colin Geib, drunk Florida man, Sunday morning, Melbourne Police Department, victim, Violence, good Samaritan  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, he didn't try to eat the victim's face.

Here in Florida we call that "a good day."
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He came at me with his (penis) out and attacked me," the victim said, according to the affidavit.

That's a dick move.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marked his territory...

JC
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He came at me with his (penis) out and attacked me,"

MythDragon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

JoeCowboy: Marked his territory...

JC


Now the owner has to pee over everything this guy peed on to remark it.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
One night stand gone wrong?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Urine trouble now.  Don't be Gieb about it
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
He was clearly marking the territory as his own.

Tried that down at the Lexus dealership and now the car porters won't talk to me.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not letting family members in to my home these days, this guy's bringing a drunk stranger in?

you get what you pay for.
 
fiddle-faddle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
(Thinks this probably happened in Melbourne, FL)

*click*

It happened in Melbourne, FL
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: JoeCowboy: Marked his territory...


Now the owner has to pee over everything this guy peed on to remark it.


That's a lot of pee...
/and the circle of male dominance

JC
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"He came at me with his (penis) out and attacked me,"


Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is why I never help anyone, ever.
 
Birnone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Leaving aside the whole 'infected people' thing, a person too drunk to give their address is going to wind up vomiting on themselves, peeing themselves, shiatting themselves, or all three. Do you really want that to happen in your home? I'm not judging you if you do, I'm just asking.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The victim said he was at a party in downtown Melbourne on Saturday when he met Colin Geib, who he described as a friend of a friend. Geib, 23, was drunk, didn't have a way to get home and couldn't provide his address so the victim took him back to his place so he could have "a safe place to be," records show.

Never pet a burning dog.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fiddle-faddle: (Thinks this probably happened in Melbourne, FL)

*click*

It happened in Melbourne, FL


Could have been Bradenton.  For the longest time it seemed like all my FL submissions that got greened were from Bradenton (and sometimes Lakeland).
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"He came at me with his (penis) out and attacked me," the victim said, according to the affidavit.

It's a move known as "knockout with your cock out".
 
