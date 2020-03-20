 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Florida Man mistakes pregnant woman for someone obviously trying to smuggle more coronavirus into the US. (with 'Eeeeeyup' mugshot goodness)   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can relate. The other day, I was standing in line at Home Depot, and I asked a pregnant woman standing next to me when her baby was due. Turned out she wasn't pregnant. She was an upright shop vac.

Awkward...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He beat up a preggo?  He's going to find out how much he can beat before dying...in prison.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Joseph Newell, 24, is facing an aggravated battery charge"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Newell was reportedly seen straddling the woman, who six months pregnant, with his hands around her neck.

That's one way to practice social distancing. Be sure to wash your hands when you're done.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb here, after looking at the mug shot, and figure it's not his first go around with the criminal justice system.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, that truly is the face that meth built
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Newell was allegedly intoxicated at the time
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Clearly, she was incubating.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll say it:
If the attacker was brown, the cops would have shot this rabid dog like he deserved.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Fine, I'll say it:
If the attacker was brown, the cops would have shot this rabid dog like he deserved.


Be willing to bet he beat his head into the concrete with assistance.
I'm OK with that...
 
beoweasel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn, Shaggy has REALLY fallen on hard times.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll bet you a 12 pack of TP this guy has drank his own pee. And not in an emergency situation.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I'm not pregnant!"

Citi Thank You Pregnant 2004 commerical
Youtube gPairMk345s
 
